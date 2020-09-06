NHL playoffs 2020: Predictions, schedule, odds for Golden Knights vs. Stars Western Conference final

While they both needed seven games to get to this point — despite being up 3-1 in their respective series — these teams were widely expected to be in the Western Conference finals.

Dallas needed overtime and an unlikely hero against the Avalanche to make its first conference final appearance since 2008. That team, by the way, had Hall of Famers Mike Modano and Sergei Zubov in its ranks. Game 7 belonged to rookie Joel Kiviranta — a 24-year-old who had only played 11 NHL regular season games and two bubble games — and his hat trick.

"We had a secret Finnish weapon over here," said Stars captain Jamie Benn regarding Kiviranta next to him during a video news conference with reporters.

Stars vs. Avalanche Game 7: Joel Kiviranta completes hat trick in OT, sends Dallas to WCF

Oh, and by the way, don't worry Joel, head coach Rick Bowness confirmed you'll be in the lineup for Game 1.

As for the Golden Knights, things were tight in their Game 7 with the Canucks — on the scoreboard at least. Vegas dominated play throughout but Thatcher Demko was once again masterful in net. He stymied the Vegas offense until almost 14 minutes into the third period when Shea Theodore finally broke through on the power play.

Canucks vs. Golden Knights Game 7: Robin Lehner posts third shutout of series, Vegas moves on to WCF

"I need a drink after the last three games before I think about Dallas," head coach Pete DeBoer said after his team moved on.

Well, there's no time like the present.

(1) Vegas Golden Knights (-244) vs. (3) Dallas Stars (288): Schedule, breakdown, prediction

Game Date Time TV channel 1 Sun., Sept. 6 8 p.m. NBC, fuboTV, SN, CBC, TVAS 2 Tues., Sept. 8 8 p.m. NBCSN, fuboTV, SN, CBC, TVAS 3 Thurs., Sept. 10 8 p.m. NBCSN, fuboTV, SN, CBC, TVAS 4 Sat., Sept. 12 8 p.m. NBC, fuboTV, SN, CBC, TVAS 5* Mon., Sept. 14 8 p.m. NBCSN, fuboTV, SN, CBC, TVAS 6* Wed., Sept. 16 8 p.m. NBC, fuboTV, SN, CBC, TVAS 7* Fri., Sept. 18 9 p.m. NBCSN, fuboTV, SN, CBC, TVAS

(*if necessary)

For up-to-the-minute odds: Sportsinsider.com

Regular season series

Back when these teams met during the regular season, which feels like 100 years ago, they had different head coaches and different goalies in net (Malcolm Subban for Vegas prior to his trade to Chicago and Ben Bishop for Dallas, who has been unfit to play for most of the postseason).

Bishop did play the round robin game but it was Robin Lehner in between the pipes for the Golden Knights. Lehner has been masterful in the postseason and is coming off three shutouts in six starts — including Game 7 — against the Canucks.

In that lone August meeting before the Stanley Cup playoffs officially began, Vegas roared back from a 3-1 deficit after two periods to win.

"We really didn't have anybody who was very good in the first 40 minutes," DeBoer said after his team scored four in the final frame.

"I think we just let them come at us," noted Stars forward Jason Dickinson said. "We didn't take ownership of the game, and it was obviously an embarrassing third period that we don't want to repeat. But it's something we can learn from."

DATE ROAD HOME RESULT Nov. 25 Golden Knights Stars DAL, 4-2 Dec. 13 Golden Knights Stars VGK, 3-2 (OT) March 17 Stars Golden Knights PPD

Round robin game

DATE ROAD HOME RESULT Aug. 3 Stars Golden Knights VGK, 5-3

Offense

Both teams bring some offensive fire power to the ice but Vegas has been running rampant offensively since the postseason began (first and second rounds). According to Natural Stat Trick, they've posted NHL-bests at 5v5 in Corsi For percentage (61.09), Fenwick For percentage (63.07) and Scoring Chances percentage (62.45). By comparison, Dallas has a 49.45 CF%, 50.89 FF% and 51.57 SCF%.

But here's the thing: Dallas has scored 3.77 GF/GP while Vegas has scored 2.83 in the first two rounds; obviously, the one big difference is the goals against but we'll get to that in a moment. Also a key for Dallas: the team was only averaging 2.58 GF/GP and were 29th with just 179 goals in the regular season, so that's a big difference.

The big question for Dallas is, can they get regular season point leader Tyler Seguin going? He and captain Jamie Benn sat for long stretches in Game 7 and Seguin only has two goals and five assists in 13 games. On the flip side, the one thing head coach Rick Bowness has been getting is balanced scoring as defenseman Miro Heiskanen (17 points), second-line winger Denis Gurianov (15 points, 10 at even strength) and first-line winger Alexander Radulov who scored two of his seven goals in Game 7.

Vegas has also seen scoring up and down its lineup as defenseman Shea Theodore leads the team in scoring with 12 points (eight at even strength) followed by Reilly Smith (11 points) and Mark Stone (10 points). Max Pacioretty and Alex Tuch both have potted five goals apiece. Of note, Tuch only tucked in eight goals in 42 regular season games.

Story continues