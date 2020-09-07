Lightning vs. Islanders predictions, schedule, odds for 2020 Eastern Conference finals

This is a tale of two teams.

One is a team in the Stanley Cup's Eastern Conference finals for the fourth time in six years. The other is making its first trip to the final four since 1993.

The former, of course, is the Lightning, who last played a game in what feels like 100 years ago but was really just a week ago Monday when they knocked out the defending Eastern Conference champion and 2020 Presidents' Trophy-winning Bruins in five games.

You've got to think this team is also incredibly motivated to go all the way to erase the memory of them being swept out of the playoffs last year by the Blue Jackets.

The other team is the Islanders, who are the only squad among the four teams remaining to advance out of the qualifying round. They beat the Panthers in four, and then head coach Barry Trotz's exes, the Capitals, in five, and then the Flyers in a Game 7.

While both teams bring staunch defense and high-octane offense (yes, we are talking about the Islanders here, too), the best part of this matchup will be watching two masterminds behind the bench in Trotz and Jon Cooper as they try to outduel each other.

(2) Tampa Bay Lightning (-190) vs. (6) New York Islanders (+165): Schedule, breakdown, prediction

Game Date Time TV channel 1 Mon., Sept. 7 8 p.m. NBCSN, fuboTV , SN, CBC, TVAS 2 Wed., Sept. 9 8 p.m. NBCSN, fuboTV , CBC, TVAS 3 Fri., Sept. 11 8 p.m. USA, fuboTV , SN, CBC, TVAS 4 Sun., Sept. 13 8 p.m. NBC, fuboTV , SN, CBC, TVAS 5* Tues., Sept. 15 8 p.m. NBCSN, fuboTV , SN, CBC, TVAS 6* Thurs., Sept. 17 8 p.m. NBCSN, fuboTV , SN, CBC, TVAS 7* Sat., Sept. 19 7:30 p.m. NBC, fuboTV , SN, CBC, TVAS

(*if necessary)

Season series

The regular-season games are interesting snapshots along each team's road to Edmonton.

When the Isles notched their two wins, the Lighting were 14-11-3 after the second one and not a great club. By their February matchup, Tampa Bay had won 10 in a row from Dec. 23 to Jan. 11 and was in the midst of an eventual 11-game winning streak when it beat New York.

When the Isles won the first meeting, they were two games away from wrapping up a run of 10 straight wins. When they won the second matchup, they were an impressive 20-7-2. The loss came during a time of inconsistency — win two, lose one, win two, lose four. The Isles eventually lost their last seven games before the March coronavirus pause.

DATE ROAD HOME RESULT Nov. 1 Lightning Islanders NYI, 5-2 Dec. 9 Islanders Lightning NYI, 5-1 Feb. 8 Islanders Lightning TBL, 3-1

Note: Let's be realistic. This was so long ago, the season series is kind of moot.

Offense

If you thought the Islanders would have the better goals-for-per-game going into this series, then you're a liar.

Tampa Bay led the NHL with 3.47 GF/GP during the regular season while the Islanders were 22nd (2.78). Since heading to the bubble, however, the Isles have posted 3.38 GF/GP and the Lightning have dropped to 3.00.

Things look pretty even between these two squads at 5v5 inside the bubble, per Natural Stat Trick; however, when you take into account all scores, there are a few big categories that lean in the Lightning's favor. For example, Corsi For percentage is 54.06 to 49.14 for Tampa Bay, and Scoring Chances For percentage is 53.68 to 51.27. The Islanders do shade higher on Expected Goals For percentage (56.45 to 52.00), but analytics do not describe the full force of Tampa's attack.

Sure, the Islanders do have a stingy defense, but the Lightning have impressive firepower — and that's without captain Steven Stamkos, who has yet to suit up for summer hockey and has been ruled out for the ECF. Brayden Point has led the way with six goals and 18 points. Then there's Nikita Kucherov, Victor Hedman, the highlight-reel Blake Coleman and Ondrej Palat, who enters the series on a four-game goal-scoring streak (five goals total).

As for those guys from Long Island, they have the most goals scored (54) among the teams in the final four. They're being led by longtime Islander Josh Bailey (17 points), Anders Lee and Brock Nelson (four goals vs. the Flyers), and they have a balanced attack across all four lines.

Edge: Push, because the Isles have been an offensive juggernaut in the bubble.

