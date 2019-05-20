NHL playoffs 2019: Sharks' Logan Couture thinks NHL Player Safety is setting wrong precedent

Logan Couture doesn't want to see any of his teammates get hurt. To that end, he thinks the NHL Department of Player Safety needs to be better about punishing players for hits that weren't called during the games.

After no whistles were blown when Tomas Hertl took a hit to the head from St. Louis center Ivan Barbashev in the Sharks' Game 5 loss to the Blues, Couture said the league office set a bad precedent for the series by not coming down on Blues forward Sammy Blais for his hit on Justin Braun in Game 3.

Barbashev headshot on Tomas Hertl pic.twitter.com/uvB9kysT0a — The Render (@TheRenderSports) May 19, 2019

"I saw the Hertl hit. I just watched the replay. Yeah, that's a tough one," Couture said via ESPN's Greg Wyshynski. "But, I mean, when they had one earlier in Game 3 on the hit on [Justin] Braun and nothing happened, so they can do it again, right?"

Barbashev's hit caused Hertl to miss the remainder of Game 5, poking another hole in an already depleted San Jose roster. However, the hits Couture is comparing look rather similar so Couture may be disappointed (or unsurprised) if the league lets this slide.