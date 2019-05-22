NHL playoffs 2019: Referee Wes McCauley leaves Game 6 with hamstring injury

Referee Wes McCauley suffered a leg injury about eight minutes into the contest when he appeared to trip over the skate of a fellow referee.

An unusual injury occurred during Tuesday's Western Conference finals game between the Sharks and Blues.

Referee Wes McCauley suffered a leg injury about eight minutes into the contest when he appeared to trip over the skate of a fellow referee. He left the game and was replaced by standby official Gord Dwyer.

According to a report from Sportsnet, the issue was with McCauley's hamstring.

McCauley, a former player, is one of the NHL's more well known referees. He has officiated the last six Stanley Cup Finals.

The Blues entered Tuesday leading the series 3-2.


