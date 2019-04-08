NHL playoffs 2019: Predictions, odds for Bruins vs. Maple Leafs first-round series

Everything old is new again. In what is becoming an annual occurrence in the Stanley Cup playoffs, the Toronto Maple Leafs will face the Boston Bruins in the first round for the second straight season. After a devastating 7-4 loss in Game 7 last year, in which they gave up four unanswered goals in the third period despite having a 4-3 lead after 40 minutes, the biggest question for the Maple Leafs is can they overcome the psychological hurdle the Bruins seem to present?

“Well, it’s hard to tell right now. We went through a stretch of games for a week to ten days that were extremely poor and now we’ve come back and fixed some things that have allowed us to play much better for the last ten days to two weeks,” Maple Leafs defenseman Ron Hainsey said. “We’ve played in a way that I think we all could agree has a much better chance of success so that’s much more positive but the proof will be in our play here coming up in the next couple of weeks.”

Going even further back are the demons from 2013 in which the Maple Leafs surrendered a 4-1 third-period lead to the Bruins in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference's quarterfinals, only to lose 5-4 in overtime — although, only Nazem Kadri and Jake Gardiner remain from that team.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Toronto got blown out 5-1 in Game 1 last season and 7-3 in Game 2 in Boston. Getting off to a good start in Game 1 Thursday would go a long way for the Maple Leafs in helping to put to bed some of those psychological demons.

Boston Bruins (-155) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (+135): Schedule, breakdown, prediction

Story continues

Date Matchup Time/TV channel April 11 Game 1 at Boston 7 p.m. ET (NBCSN, SN, CBC, TVA) April 13 Game 2 at Boston 8 p.m. ET (NBC, CBC, TVA) April 15 Game 3 at Toronto 7 p.m. ET (NBCSN, CBC, TVA) April 17 Game 4 at Toronto 7 p.m. ET (NBCSN, CBC, TVA) *April 19 Game 5 at Boston TBD *April 21 Game 6 at Toronto TBD *April 23 Game 7 at Boston TBD

*if necessary

Season series

The Bruins held the edge in the 2018-19 season series, going 3-1-0, though the Maple Leafs only had goalie Frederik Andersen available for two of those games.

DATE ROAD HOME RESULT Nov. 10 Maple Leafs Bruins BOS, 5-1 Nov. 26 Bruins Maple Leafs TOR, 4-2 Dec. 8 Maple Leafs Bruins BOS, 6-3 Jan. 12 Bruins Maple Leafs BOS 3-2

Offense

Since their First Round meeting last season, the Maple Leafs made the most noteworthy addition to their lineup when they signed John Tavares as a free agent last summer. He has paid dividends putting up a career-high 47 goals and giving the Maple Leafs an inarguably threatening one-two punch with Auston Matthews that can combat Boston’s top two centers in Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci.

The Maple Leafs should have an advantage in terms of depth with Nazem Kadri playing in a third line role, though after two consecutive 32 goal seasons, he struggled to find the same success this season with just 16.

Nazem Kadri



Naz pokes in a loose puck in front of Holtby to score his 11th. 1-1. pic.twitter.com/MX0mbyyHKV



— Flintor (@TheFlintor) January 24, 2019

The Bruins tend to play with more of a physical edge which has, at times, provided a challenge for the Maple Leafs who prefer to play more of a possession/speed type of game. When opportunities are there to be taken, the Maple Leafs run opponents out of the rink but when they experience some push back, Toronto has tended to struggle this season.

Edge: Based on depth and talent alone, the Maple Leafs hold an edge offensively.

Defense

Any team that can run Zdeno Chara out for 22 minutes a game is likely to hold an edge defensively and that’s exactly what the Bruins can do. In addition to Chara, the Bruins boast effective puck movers in Charlie McAvoy and Torey Krug and steady defenders in Brandon Carlo, Matt Grzelcyk and Kevan Miller. To a man, the Bruins defenders, like their forwards, are not afraid to play a physical game which could cause problems for the Maple Leafs forwards.

The Maple Leafs recently got Jake Gardiner and Travis Dermott, both effective puck movers, back from extended absences due to injury which will help dramatically. But even with the addition of Jake Muzzin prior to the trade deadline, the Maple Leafs blueline remains very much a work in progress that has a lot to prove.

Edge: Considering past history and recent performance, the Bruins hold an edge defensively.

zdeno-chara-william-nylander-040719-getty-ftr.jpeg

Goaltending

Frederik Andersen was having a Vezina Trophy-caliber season until a difficult March struck that left him searching to re-establish his confidence down the stretch. Andersen was pulled twice in March and went 5-2-3 while allowing 36 goals in 11 appearances.

The good news is that in the final week of the regular season, he appeared to rediscover his form that he had shown for the majority of the season. Like the rest of the team though, Andersen will also be facing the pressure of avenging last season’s first round defeat to the Bruins, in which he was not at his best.

Tuukka Rask struggled early in the season but solid play from Jaroslav Halak kept the team afloat and allowed Rask the time he needed to find his game. Since February, Rask has been among the hottest goalies in the League going 13-5-1.

Edge: Based on recent play, the Bruins hold a slight edge but if Andersen can play the way he did until the end of February, the Maple Leafs will be just fine between the pipes

Tuukka Rask what a save pic.twitter.com/lUWFQ3d74t — Marina Molnar (@mkmolnar) April 6, 2019

Special teams

Mike Babcock said back in December that “our toughness is our power play” but while the Maple Leafs finished eighth overall at 21.8%, their play with the man advantage was not as consistent in the second half of the season as it was early on. Toronto has more than enough weapons to deploy. The question will be, can Matthews, Tavares, Kadri, Mitchell Marner and Morgan Rielly deliver the way they did early in the season.

The Bruins power play was a big strength with Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak dominating with the man advantage. Marchand had 10 goals and 34 power-play points while Pastrnak had 33 points and 17 of his 38 goals.

Both teams finished with identical penalty killing numbers, tied for 16th in the NHL at 79.9% which sets the stage for whichever team’s power play breaks through holding the potential to swing the momentum in the series.

Edge: Even.

patrick-marleau-toronto-maple-leafs-040719-getty-ftr.jpeg

Key players to watch

Patrick Marleau’s numbers were down this year. His 16 goals were the fewest he has had since entering the NHL in 1997-98 but the veteran, who now ranks fifth all-time in NHL games played (1,657), was one of Toronto’s best players last season against the Bruins in their first-round matchup with five points (four goals, one assist) in seven games.

Especially on home ice, Marleau should draw a favourable matchup which should leave him in good position to contribute.

Jake DeBrusk represents the depth scoring the Bruins will need to be successful in the playoffs. They already boast one of the most dominant top lines with Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergen and David Pastrnak, but they alone will not be enough. DeBrusk broke out this season with 27 goals in his sophomore campaign and was a key contributor in the playoffs last season with eight points (six goals, two assists) in 12 games.

Bruins vs. Maple Leafs last five playoff meetings

Boston and Toronto have met 16 times in the postseason, dating all the way back to 1933. The Maple Leafs hold an 8-7 edge but haven't beaten the Bruins since 1959.

YEAR RESULT 2018 BOS def. TOR in first round in seven games 2013 BOS def. TOR in conference quarterfinal in seven games 1974 BOS def. TOR in quarterfinals in four games 1972 BOS def. TOR in quarterfinals in five games 1969 BOS def. TOR in quarterfinals in four games

Last five playoff appearances

Boston Bruins

YEAR FINISH 2018 Lost in second round to TB in five games 2017 Lost in first round to OTT in six games 2014 Lost in second round to MTL in seven games 2013 Lost in Stanley Cup Final to CHI in six games 2012 Lost in conference quarterfinal to WSH in seven games

Toronto Maple Leafs

YEAR FINISH 2018 Lost in first round to BOS in seven games 2017 Lost in first round to WSH in seven games 2013 Lost in conference quarterfinal to BOS in seven games 2004 Lost in conference semifinal to PHI in six games 2003 Lost in conference quarterfinal to PHI in seven games

Bruins vs. Maple Leafs prediction

Bruins in seven games