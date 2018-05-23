NHL playoffs 2018: When is the Stanley Cup Final?

We're deep into the NHL playoffs, and already have one team clinch a berth in the 2018 Stanley Cup Final. Now, we must await the winner between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Washington Capitals to see who will represent the Eastern Conference.

As expected, the NHL announced the full Stanley Cup Final schedule during Game 6 between the Lightning and Capitals and all of our questions are answered.

When is the 2018 Stanley Cup Final?

2018 Stanley Cup Final schedule Game 1 — Monday, May 28 Game 2 — Wednesday, May 30 Game 3 — Saturday, June 2 Game 4 — Monday, June 4 Game 5 — Thursday, June 7 Game 6 — Sunday, June 10 Game 7 — Wednesday, June 13

Stanley Cup Final matchup

Eastern Conference Final winner: No.1 Capitals vs. No. 1 Lightning

VS.

No. 1 Golden Knights





How to watch Stanley Cup Final live

While we don't know exact dates and times, we do know that the Stanley Cup Final games will air on NBC. You can also live-stream the games at nbcsports.com or for free at fuboTV with a seven-day trial.