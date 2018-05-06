NHL playoffs 2018: Predators fans christen Game 5 with Cinco de Mayo-themed catfish

Perhaps it was the gentle ribbing by Jets forward Blake Wheeler that the noise level in their arena wasn't natural, or maybe it was just a stroke of genius.

Whatever the motivation, Predators fans brought it in a big way prior to the start of Game 5 at Bridgestone Arena Saturday.

Nashville has made it a tradition to throw a catfish onto the ice prior to puck drop. In the playoffs, the catfish come out more frequently and more creatively, dressed up for the occasion. But Saturday wasn't only a pivotal Game 5 in a best-of-seven series tied 2-2, it was also May 5, more commonly known as Cinco de Mayo.

Cue the catfish!

CINCO DE MAYO THEMED CATFISH pic.twitter.com/OKh3KI2UBy — Evan Sporer (@ev_sporer) May 6, 2018

The playoffs really seem to bring the best out of the Bridgestone Arena catfish carriers. During the 2017 Stanley Cup Final, a scaly friend made it onto the ice wearing a bedazzled top hat and with a plus penguin in its mouth (you will recall the Predators faced the Pittsburgh Penguins in that series).

The catfish haven't only been for throwing in this series. Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Taylor Lewan used one as a beer luge prior to Game 2 to help pump the crowd up.

Only time will tell how the Nashville faithful will creatively use or dress up a catfish next.