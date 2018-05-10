NHL playoffs 2018: Predators' Mike Fisher ruled out Game 7

Predators center Mike Fisher has been ruled out for Game 7 against the Jets with a lower-body injury, Nashville announced Thursday.

Mike Fisher (lower body) will not play tonight and is day-to-day. #StandWithUs — Nashville Preds PR (@PredsPR) May 10, 2018

The 37-year-old returned from retirement in February to earn one more shot at a Stanley Cup, but he will be unable to help the Predators advance on the ice in Game 7 against the Jets in Nashville.

Fisher played in just 16 regular-season games with the Predators, but he had played in all 12 during the postseason tallying a goal and an assist.

The Jets and Predators face off at 8 p.m. ET Thursday on NBCSN.