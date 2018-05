Pekka Rinne: 'I let the whole team down'

Pekka Rinne was so important to the Predators' run to the Stanley Cup Finals in 2017 but Nashville was forced to attempt win Game 7 against the Jets Thursday without him.

The All-Star goalie was removed from the game after he allowed two goals in the first 12 minutes. The scores though came in the span of just 2:02 as Winnipeg took a 2-0 lead in the first period. Winnipeg ultimately won 5-1. Rinne never returned to the game.

"It's tough," Rinne told reporters after the game. "It's the most important game of the season and I let the whole team down."

Neither of the two goals Rinne allowed were impressive.

Defenseman Tyler Myers scored on a shot from the side of the net which barely snuck between Rinne's pads and the post.

Then Paul Stastny put one in the net off of a rebound soon after.

If at first you don't succeed...



Paul Stastny doubles the Winnipeg lead with a smooth second effort. pic.twitter.com/So91uMFL73



— Sporting News Canada (@sportingnewsca) May 11, 2018

At that point head coach Peter Laviolette had seen enough and took Rinne out of the game and inserted Juuse Saros.

Pekka Rinne pulled during the first period of Game 7. Sitting by himself alone in the tunnel pic.twitter.com/VbbaUP3OsJ — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) May 11, 2018

"We didn't start the way we wanted here," Laviolette told NBCSN during the period. "Obviously, I think the next goal's a big goal so, a little bit slow with our game."

According to Sportsnet Stats, this is the fastest a goalie has ever been pulled in a Game 7 (10:47).

#NHLPreds Pekka Rinne gets the quickest hook for a starting goalie in the history of NHL Game 7s (10:47) — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) May 11, 2018

Rinne's teammates backed their goalie.

"Anyone who blames him or criticizes him doesn't know hockey, whether they play or not," P.K. Subban told reporters. "He's the backbone of this team."

The Jets will now move on to face the Golden Knights in the Eastern Conference finals.