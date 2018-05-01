NHL playoffs 2018: Pastrnak penalized after Hedman hits himself with own stick
Bruins forward David Pastrnak was not happy about being sent to the penalty box midway through the third period of Boston's Game 2 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning, and for good reason.
David Pastrnak - not thrilled on that call. pic.twitter.com/XMygbhZYPG
— Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) May 1, 2018
After an offensive zone faceoff, Pastrnak engaged in a puck battle with Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman and lifted his opponent's stick, pushing it up into his face.
The referees whistled Pastrnak for high-sticking, but replays showed that Pastrnak's stick never made contact with Hedman's face.
Pastrnak got a double minor for high sticking but Hedman hit himself with his own twig. Great work. pic.twitter.com/3SJccFCa2B
— Ian McLaren (@iancmclaren) May 1, 2018
To make matters worse for the Bruins forward, Hedman was bleeding under the eye after the incident, which qualified the penalty as a four-minute double-minor. In addition, Boston coach Bruce Cassidy did not have the option of challenging the high-sticking call.
Looking at it again, this is a huge break for the Lightning to get this 4-minute power play. Pastrnak's stick hit Hedman's stick and Hedman's stick hit him under the eye. Pastrnak called it right away, but he is still in the box.
— Dan Rosen (@drosennhl) May 1, 2018
Boston managed to kill off the resulting power play, giving the Bruins a chance to overcome their 2-1 deficit with a little over eight minutes left to play.
Some puck justice here. #NHLBruins kill off the four-minute "high-sticking" penalty.
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) May 1, 2018
They didn't take that chance as Lightning forward Ondrej Palat doubled Tampa's lead a few minutes later and Brayden Point's empty-net goal canceled out a Torey Krug marker to give the Lightning a 4-2 win.
The second-round series will shift to Boston on Wednesday tied at one game apiece.