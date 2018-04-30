NHL playoffs 2018: Capitals' Tom Wilson delivers big check to head of Penguins' Brian Dumoulin

Capitals bad boy Tom Wilson might be facing more discipline from the NHL.

Early in the second period of Sunday's Game 2 against the Penguins, Wilson and teammate Alex Ovechkin sandwiched Penguins defenseman Brian Dumoulin, sending Dumoulin to the ice and then to the locker room.

Dumoulin was skating out from behind his net when Wilson hit him from behind just as Ovechkin came down the wing and leveled a body check on Dumoulin. Wilson's point of impact was Dumoulin's head.

Brian Dumoulin takes a hit to the head from Tom Wilson and then gets rocked by Alex Ovechkin pic.twitter.com/TYbJCrvHx5 — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) April 29, 2018

The on-ice officials conferred after the play, but no penalty was called. The hit undoubtedly will be reviewed by the league, which could discipline Wilson. Dumoulin did not return. The Capitals won the game 4-1 to even the Eastern Conference semifinal series at 1-1. Game 3 is Tuesday in Pittsburgh.

“He made contact with his head,” Penguins captain Sidney Crosby said, per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “That was the first point of contact. Given his history and things like that, I’m sure [the NHL will] take a good look at it.”

Wilson offered his view of the hit, per The Washington Post: “Obviously it’s a big collision. I’m at no point trying to target the head at all. I’m skating, backchecking, trying to do my job, and unfortunately there’s a collision there.

“I think if you watch it at game speed, I don’t even alter my movement at all. I’m just skating straight. The way I look at it: There’s no way I can get his head from that point where I am. He stops and turns, and I’m kind of right there as [Ovechkin is] coming in pretty aggressively. It’s a collision. ... It’s a bit of an unfortunate play that he got hurt.”

Wilson has been disciplined by the league before. He was suspended two games in the preseason for a hit on the Blues' Robert Thomas and then missed the first four games of the season for boarding the Blues' Sammy Blais in the teams' second preseason game.

“We all know who he is and what he does on the ice," Penguins defenseman Kris Letang said, per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "I don’t really have a comment. We expect that.”



