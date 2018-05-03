NHL playoffs 2018: Capitals' Tom Wilson suspended 3 games for hit to head of Zach Aston-Reese

Capitals forward Tom Wilson was suspended three games Wednesday for an illegal check to the head of Penguins forward Zach Aston-Reese.

The play in question came during Game 3 of the Capitals' 4-3 win over the Penguins Tuesday with just over 10 minutes left in the second period where Aston-Reese left the game and did not return.

Tom Wilson laying a shoulder directly into Zach Aston-Reese's head. pic.twitter.com/YwRW6JoAPP — Peep (@PeepsBurgh) May 2, 2018

Wilson delivered a full speed, high check that resulted in a concussion and a broken jaw for the Penguins rookie. Capitals coach Barry Trotz defended the play after the game.

"All I saw was the hit," Trotz said, via ESPN. "Shoulder-on-shoulder. Both guys braced for it."

Wilson is no stranger to hard hits, as this one marks the third time in the playoffs that he has faced backlash from a check, and the second time this series.

The forward escaped a hearing for a hit in Game 2 when he collided with Penguins defenseman Brian Dumoulin, but that contact was ruled as unavoidable.

He also avoided a hearing in Game 1 of the Capitals' first-round series against the Blue Jackets despite taking out Alexander Wennberg, who missed multiple games.

The Capitals lead the series 2-1 with Game 4 set for 7 p.m. ET Thursday.