NHL playoffs 2018: Bracket, second-round schedule, dates, TV times

The second-round schedule of the 2018 NHL playoffs is finally here.

This year's chase for the Stanley Cup continues April 26 with a pair of series openers. The two-time defending champion Penguins travel to Washington, D.C., to rekindle their playoff rivalry with the Capitals, and the expansion Golden Knights host the Sharks to begin the next chapter in their storybook run.

On Friday, April 27, the Predators open their series against the Jets, two heavy Cup favorites and the top two teams in the Western Conference. The final Game 1 of the second round is set for Saturday, April 28, between the No. 1 seed Lightning and the winner of Game 7 between the Bruins and Maple Leafs.

The NHL released the schedule before Wednesday's first-round conclusion. More details will be added when the full schedule is revealed.

Below is a complete schedule of dates, times, broadcast and streaming information for each playoff team. It will be updated throughout the postseason.

NHL playoff bracket

Second-round NHL playoff schedule, TV times

(All times Eastern; * If necessary)

Eastern Conference

Lightning (A1) vs. Bruins/Maple Leafs

Game 1: April 28 at Tampa Bay, 3/8 p.m. (NBC, Sportsnet, fuboTV)

Capitals (M1) vs. Penguins (M2)

Game 1: April 26 at Washington, 7 p.m. (NBCSN, CBC, fuboTV)

Western Conference

Predators (C1) vs. Jets (C2)

Game 1: April 27 at Nashville, 8 p.m. (NBCSN, CBC, fuboTV)

Golden Knights (P1) vs. Sharks (P3)

Game 1: April 26 at Vegas, 10 p.m. (NBCSN, CBC, Sportsnet, fuboTV)

First-round NHL playoff results

Eastern Conference

Lightning (A1) vs. Devils (WC2)

Game 1: Lighting 5, Devils 2

Game 2: Lightning 5, Devils 3

Game 3: Devils 5, Lightning 2

Game 4: Lightning 3, Devils 1

Game 5: Lightning 2, Devils 0









Tampa Bay wins series, 4-1

Bruins (A2) vs. Maple Leafs (A3)

Game 1: Bruins 5, Maple Leafs 1

Game 2: Bruins 7, Maple Leafs 3

Game 3: Maple Leafs 4, Bruins 2

Game 4: Bruins 3, Maple Leafs 1

Game 5: Maple Leafs 4, Bruins 3

Game 6: Maple Leafs 3, Bruins 1

Game 7: April 25 at Boston, 7:30 p.m. (NBCSN, CBC, fuboTV)













Capitals (M1) vs. Blue Jackets (WC1)

Game 1: Blue Jackets 4, Capitals 3 (OT)

Game 2: Blue Jackets 5, Capitals 4 (OT)

Game 3: Capitals 3, Blue Jackets 2 (2OT)

Game 4: Capitals 4, Blue Jackets 1

Game 5: Capitals 4, Blue Jackets 3 (OT)

Game 6: Capitals 6, Blue Jackets 3











Washington wins series, 4-2

Penguins (M2) vs. Flyers (M3)

Game 1: Penguins 7, Flyers 0

Game 2: Flyers 5, Penguins 1

Game 3: Penguins 5, Flyers 1

Game 4: Penguins 5, Flyers 0

Game 5: Flyers 4, Penguins 2

Game 6: Penguins 8, Flyers 5











Pittsburgh wins series, 4-2

Western Conference

Predators (C1) vs. Avalanche (WC2)

Game 1: Predators 5, Avalanche 2

Game 2: Predators 5, Avalanche 4

Game 3: Avalanche 5, Predators 3

Game 4: Predators 3, Avalanche 2

Game 5: Avalanche 2, Predators 1

Game 6: Predators 5, Avalanche 0











Nashville wins series, 4-2

Jets (C2) vs. Wild (C3)

Game 1: Jets 3, Wild 2

Game 2: Jets 4, Wild 1

Game 3: Wild 6, Jets 2

Game 4: Jets 2, Wild 0

Game 5: Jets 5, Wild 0









Winnipeg wins series, 4-1

Golden Knights (P1) vs. Kings (WC1)

Game 1: Golden Knights 1, Kings 0

Game 2: Golden Knights 2, Kings 1 (2OT)

Game 3: Golden Knights 3, Kings 2

Game 4: Golden Knights 1, Kings 0







Vegas wins series, 4-0

Ducks (P2) vs. Sharks (P3)

Game 1: Sharks 3, Ducks 0

Game 2: Sharks 3, Ducks 2

Game 3: Sharks 8, Ducks 1

Game 4: Sharks 2, Ducks 1







San Jose wins series, 4-0