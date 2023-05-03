NHL playoff schedule, scores for second round of bracket

The second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs will have an unfamiliar look.

For the first time since 2019, the Presidents' Trophy winner and the previous year's Stanley Cup finalists didn't make it out of the first round.

That's because the Florida Panthers upset the record-setting Boston Bruins and the second-year Seattle Kraken upset the defending champion Colorado Avalanche. The Toronto Maple Leafs reached the second round for the first time since 2004 by ousting the Tampa Bay Lightning, who reached the last three Stanley Cup Finals.

The Maple Leafs will face the Panthers and the Carolina Hurricanes will face the New Jersey Devils in the East. The West series are Dallas Stars vs. Kraken and Vegas Golden Knights vs. Edmonton Oilers.

The schedule for the first two games of the second round of the NHL playoffs (all times p.m. ET, first-round results):

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Florida Panthers

Panthers lead series 1-0

Game 1: Panthers 4, Maple Leafs 2

Thursday, May 4: Florida at Toronto, 7, TNT

Sunday, May 7: Toronto at Florida, 6:30, TBS

Wednesday, May 10: Toronto at Florida, 7, ESPN

*Friday, May 12: Florida at Toronto, TBD, TNT

*Sunday, May 14: Toronto at Florida, TBD

*Tuesday, May 16: Florida at Toronto, TBD, TNT

Carolina Hurricanes vs. New Jersey Devils

Wednesday, May 3: New Jersey at Carolina, 7, ESPN

Friday, May 5: New Jersey at Carolina, TBD

Sunday, May 7: Carolina at New Jersey, 3:30, TBS

Tuesday, May 9: Carolina at New Jersey, 7, ESPN

*Thursday, May 11: New Jersey at Carolina, TBD, TNT

*Saturday, May 13:Carolina at New Jersey, TBD, ESPN

*Monday, May 15: New Jersey at Carolina, TBD, ESPN

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Dallas Stars vs. Seattle Kraken

Tuesday, May 2: Seattle at Dallas, 9:30, ESPN

Thursday, May 4: Seattle at Dallas, 9:30, TNT

Sunday, May 7: Dallas at Seattle, 9:30, TBS

Tuesday, May 9: Dallas at Seattle, 9:30, ESPN

*Thursday, May 11: Seattle at Dallas, TBD, TNT

*Saturday, May 13: Dallas at Seattle, TBD, ESPN

*Monday, May 15: Seattle at Dallas, TBD, ESPN

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Edmonton Oilers

Wednesday, May 3: Edmonton at Vegas, 9:30, ESPN

Saturday, May 6: Edmonton at Vegas, 7, TNT

Monday, May 8: Vegas at Edmonton, 8:30, ESPN

Wednesday, May 10: Vegas at Edmonton, 10, ESPN

*Friday, May 12: Edmonton at Vegas, TBD, TNT

*Sunday, May 14: Vegas at Edmonton, TBD

*Tuesday, May 16: Edmonton at Vegas, TBD, TNT

