Which NHL players may have lost out on Olympic dream forever?

Here’s the reality for Steven Stamkos.

In 2022, when he’s 13 seasons into his NHL career, if he’s not still among the select-few Canadians at the very height of the profession, it’s unlikely that he will earn the distinction that the greatest athletes on the planet work their entire lives to achieve: Olympian.

Passed over while he was working toward a 51-goal season as a sophomore (which earned him a share of the Rocket Richard) in 2010, and then again four years later when he simply ran out of time to heal a broken right fibula, the Tampa Bay Lightning superstar captain best represents the flip side to an optimist’s view of the 2018 men’s Olympic hockey tournament.

Because while it may be cool to watch journeymen live out an otherwise unimaginable dream, others are going to miss out on one they absolutely deserve.

Pyeongchang might not necessarily be it for Stamkos (he’ll turn 32 days after the torch is re-lit in China in four years), but a handful of others have been robbed of their only chance to reach the pinnacle.

Here are a few who might end up suffering most by the NHL’s decision to skip South Korea:

Forwards

(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) More

Claude Giroux

When the Giroux was cut from Team Canada in 2014, he said, disappointed: “I’ve got a lot of hockey left.” With 14 goals and 40 assists, which puts him second in league scoring at the moment, he’s obviously been right to this point.

But was Giroux, now 30, banking on eight more?

Brad Marchand

Supreme talent aside, Brad Marchand was more or less a lock to make the 2018 Olympic team thanks to his partnership with Patrice Bergeron and, by further extension, Sidney Crosby.