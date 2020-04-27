NHL Player Gaming Challenge: Schedule, entry list, how to watch

Sporting News

The NHL has joined other professional sports in forming a video game tournament involving its athletes. Beginning April 30, the league will start the inaugural NHL Player Gaming Challenge with one or two players per team competing for the title.

Each team, and NHL' soon-to-be team in Seattle, will play a one-time matchup against another club in a best-of-three "NHL 20" series as all matches will be played on PlayStation 4.

Electronic Arts (EA) and the NHL Foundation are donating a combined $100,000 in support of the CDC Foundation's COVID-19 relief efforts. The event is a part of the NHL's #HockeyAtHome initiative designed to remind fans to stay safe, stay home and play together.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

NHL Player Gaming Challenge schedule

  • Date: Begins April 30 and will run for four weeks

  • TV channel (U.S.): NBCSN

  • TV channel (Canada): Sportsnet ONE

  • Live stream (U.S.): NBCSports.com and NBC Sports app

  • Live stream (Canada): Sportsnet.ca and Sportsnet NOW

NBC Sports Network and Sportsnet One will air select matches throughout the tournament with NBCSN televising both matches on April 30 starting at 5 p.m. ET. All games will be streamed on the NHL's Twitch, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook accounts as well as on NHL.com.

Week 1

(All times Eastern)

Date

Time

Matchup

April 30

5 p.m.

Noah Hanifin & Matthew Tkachuk (CGY) vs. Brady Tkachuk (OTT)

April 30

5 p.m.

Stephen Johns & Jamie Oleksiak (DAL) vs. Zach Aston-Reese & Bryan Rust (PIT)

May 2

3 p.m.

Filip Forsberg (NSH) vs. J.T. Compher (COL)

NHL Player Gaming Challenge entry list

Colorado Avalanche J.T. Compher

All 31 teams and NHL Seattle are represented with each club having one or two players participating in the tournament.

Team

Participants

Anaheim Ducks

Cam Fowler

Arizona Coyotes

Conor Garland & Clayton Keller

Boston Bruins

Jake DeBrusk & Charlie McAvoy

Buffalo Sabres

Brandon Montour

Calgary Flames

Noah Hanifin & Matthew Tkachuk

Carolina Hurricanes

Warren Foegele

Chicago Blackhawks

Drake Caggiula & Alex DeBrincat

Columbus Blue Jackets

Elvis Merzlikins & Zach Werenski

Colorado Avalanche

J.T. Compher

Dallas Stars

Stephen Johns & Jamie Oleksiak

Detroit Red Wings

Madison Bowey & Anthony Mantha

Edmonton Oilers

Caleb Jones & Darnell Nurse

Florida Panthers

Jonathan Huberdeau

Los Angeles Kings

Michael Amadio & Blake Lizotte

Minnesota Wild

Devan Dubnyk & Jordan Greenway

Montreal Canadiens

Victor Mete & Nick Suzuki

Nashville Predators

Filip Forsberg

New Jersey Devils

Mackenzie Blackwood

New York Islanders

Matt Martin

New York Rangers

Chris Kreider

NHL Seattle

Luke Willson (NFL's Seattle Seahawks)

Ottawa Senators

Brady Tkachuk

Philadelphia Flyers

James van Riemsdyk

Pittsburgh Penguins

Zach Aston-Reese & Bryan Rust

San Jose Sharks

Evander Kane & Marcus Sorensen

St. Louis Blues

Colton Parayko & Robert Thomas

Tampa Bay Lightning

Tyler Johnson

Toronto Maple Leafs

Zach Hyman

Vancouver Canucks

Thatcher Demko & Adam Gaudette

Vegas Golden Knights

Ryan Reaves & Alex Tuch

Washington Capitals

Evgeny Kuznetsov

Winnipeg Jets

Anthony Bitetto & Kyle Connor

What to Read Next