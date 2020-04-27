NHL Player Gaming Challenge: Schedule, entry list, how to watch
The NHL has joined other professional sports in forming a video game tournament involving its athletes. Beginning April 30, the league will start the inaugural NHL Player Gaming Challenge with one or two players per team competing for the title.
Each team, and NHL' soon-to-be team in Seattle, will play a one-time matchup against another club in a best-of-three "NHL 20" series as all matches will be played on PlayStation 4.
Electronic Arts (EA) and the NHL Foundation are donating a combined $100,000 in support of the CDC Foundation's COVID-19 relief efforts. The event is a part of the NHL's #HockeyAtHome initiative designed to remind fans to stay safe, stay home and play together.
NHL Player Gaming Challenge schedule
Date: Begins April 30 and will run for four weeks
TV channel (U.S.): NBCSN
TV channel (Canada): Sportsnet ONE
Live stream (U.S.): NBCSports.com and NBC Sports app
Live stream (Canada): Sportsnet.ca and Sportsnet NOW
NBC Sports Network and Sportsnet One will air select matches throughout the tournament with NBCSN televising both matches on April 30 starting at 5 p.m. ET. All games will be streamed on the NHL's Twitch, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook accounts as well as on NHL.com.
Week 1
(All times Eastern)
Date
Time
Matchup
April 30
5 p.m.
Noah Hanifin & Matthew Tkachuk (CGY) vs. Brady Tkachuk (OTT)
April 30
5 p.m.
Stephen Johns & Jamie Oleksiak (DAL) vs. Zach Aston-Reese & Bryan Rust (PIT)
May 2
3 p.m.
Filip Forsberg (NSH) vs. J.T. Compher (COL)
NHL Player Gaming Challenge entry list
All 31 teams and NHL Seattle are represented with each club having one or two players participating in the tournament.
Team
Participants
Anaheim Ducks
Cam Fowler
Arizona Coyotes
Conor Garland & Clayton Keller
Boston Bruins
Jake DeBrusk & Charlie McAvoy
Buffalo Sabres
Brandon Montour
Calgary Flames
Noah Hanifin & Matthew Tkachuk
Carolina Hurricanes
Warren Foegele
Chicago Blackhawks
Drake Caggiula & Alex DeBrincat
Columbus Blue Jackets
Elvis Merzlikins & Zach Werenski
Colorado Avalanche
J.T. Compher
Dallas Stars
Stephen Johns & Jamie Oleksiak
Detroit Red Wings
Madison Bowey & Anthony Mantha
Edmonton Oilers
Caleb Jones & Darnell Nurse
Florida Panthers
Jonathan Huberdeau
Los Angeles Kings
Michael Amadio & Blake Lizotte
Minnesota Wild
Devan Dubnyk & Jordan Greenway
Montreal Canadiens
Victor Mete & Nick Suzuki
Nashville Predators
Filip Forsberg
New Jersey Devils
Mackenzie Blackwood
New York Islanders
Matt Martin
New York Rangers
Chris Kreider
NHL Seattle
Luke Willson (NFL's Seattle Seahawks)
Ottawa Senators
Brady Tkachuk
Philadelphia Flyers
James van Riemsdyk
Pittsburgh Penguins
Zach Aston-Reese & Bryan Rust
San Jose Sharks
Evander Kane & Marcus Sorensen
St. Louis Blues
Colton Parayko & Robert Thomas
Tampa Bay Lightning
Tyler Johnson
Toronto Maple Leafs
Zach Hyman
Vancouver Canucks
Thatcher Demko & Adam Gaudette
Vegas Golden Knights
Ryan Reaves & Alex Tuch
Washington Capitals
Evgeny Kuznetsov
Winnipeg Jets
Anthony Bitetto & Kyle Connor