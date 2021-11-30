Patrick Roy states interest in Canadiens' GM job

Could Patrick Roy and Jeff Gorton co-exist?

Roy seems to think so.

After the Montreal Canadiens officially switched out Marc Bergevin for Gorton, announcing their intention to bring in a French-speaking general manager to work in tandem with their new president of hockey operations, the former Habs legend has publicly stated his interest — even openly campaigning — for the vacant position.

“What do they have to lose by trying me?” Roy told the media via the Montreal Journal on Tuesday.

Roy is currently the head coach and general manager of the Quebec Ramparts of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. He hired high-profile agent Neil Glasberg of PBI Sports earlier this year to help facilitate an NHL return in a hockey operations role.

Also of note: Roy squashed his long-standing beef with the Canadiens this past summer, making amends after one of the most infamous trades in NHL history.

Patrick Roy says he'd like to be in the mix for the GM job with the Habs. (REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger)

Roy's thirst for power has already contributed to his downfall in one previous NHL job in a somewhat contentious exit as coach of the Colorado Avalanche, and while it's clear Gorton will have final say on all important hockey matters, Roy does check off one key area for the Canadiens in that he speaks the language.

Because of the linguistic piece, Montreal's list of candidates for the general manager position will be short and limited exclusively to those who can communicate with the media and fan base.

Mathieu Darche, Martin Madden Jr. and Daniel Briere are options believed to be in the mix despite never being publicly considered for this type of role. Though experienced in important avenues and having achieved success in winning organizations, Darche and Madden in particular are without the first-hand experience Roy has both running organizations and making decisions at the NHL level.

But to answer Roy's question, what the Canadiens have to lose is the functionality and purity of their new and layered approach to hockey operations.

Story continues

For this to work with Gorton, the Canadiens' next general manager basically has to agree to be less than the job title entails.

That doesn't seem to fit Roy's personality, despite his assertion.

More from Yahoo Sports