NHL participation in Beijing Olympics 'highly unlikely' as COVID cases surge

The dream of seeing the best hockey players on the planet play with and against each other appears to be dead once again.

On Sunday, the NHL announced it will be continuing its regular season despite a massive uptick in players going on the league’s COVID protocol list, forcing games to be postponed. Included in the statement was the fact that talks are ongoing about players' participating in the upcoming 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, but reports have slowly trickled out over the past day seriously doubting the players will be there.

The league has until Jan. 10 to make their final decision to opt out of the Olympics without financial repercussions, but according to ESPN’s Emily Kaplan it is “highly unlikely” that players will be heading over.

Other national media figures have recently shared this sentiment.

Nothing official yet, but a real sense NHL players aren’t headed to the Olympics. Given all the NHL game postponements this past week, no surprise if that’s the final direction. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) December 20, 2021

Multiple factors have gone into this. Initially, the players were cautious about potentially contracting COVID while in Beijing and then being subject to a quarantine that could last over a month, if officials deem them still a risk to public health. Substantial names like Connor McDavid and Auston Matthews — two of the best in the sport who have not yet played in an Olympic Games — were upfront about their concern.

"I'd love to go and I'd love to compete," Matthews said. "But there's definitely some things that a lot of us would like to see worked out."

"It's unsettling if that were to be the case," McDavid said about the potential lengthy quarantine.

It's looking almost certain that the best hockey players in the world won't be at the Olympics once again as COVID has obliterated the NHL schedule. (Getty)

Aside from the risk of missing a long streak of games back home and the paychecks that go along with it, there is also the fact that the NHL has so far postponed a total of 39 games due to teams being overrun with players entering the protocol list. Instead of trying to stretch the season into the summer, and shortening the following off-season, the most likely scenario would be to use the original three-week break set for the Olympics to make up some ground and get these games played.

If players end up not participating, it will mean not seeing the best-on-best tournament since 2012 in Sochi. Most current stars in the league were not even drafted by then, or were slowly making their way onto NHL rosters.

Hopefully we’ll get to see the then-grizzled veterans represent their respective countries in 2026 — pandemic pending, of course.

