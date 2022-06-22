  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Panthers hire Paul Maurice to replace Andrew Brunette as head coach

Arun Srinivasan
·Writer
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Paul Maurice
    Canadian ice hockey player and coach
  • Andrew Brunette
    Canadian ice hockey player
  • Joel Quenneville
    Joel Quenneville
    American-Canadian ice hockey coach

In a somewhat shocking move, the Florida Panthers have named Paul Maurice as their next head coach, replacing interim bench boss Andrew Brunette.

Brunette led the Panthers to the league’s best record and the Presidents' Trophy and was a Jack Adams (NHL coach of the year) finalist in 2021-22, but the team was swept in the second round by the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Brunette replaced Joel Quenneville in October 2021 after he resigned due to his association with the Chicago Blackhawks' sexual assault scandal involving Kyle Beech that occurred during his tenure with the team. In 75 games, the Panthers posted a 51-18-6 record under Brunette’s watch.

The Presidents' Trophy-winning Panthers have parted ways with head coach Andrew Brunette and replaced him with former Jets bench boss Paul Maurice. (Getty)
The Presidents' Trophy-winning Panthers have parted ways with head coach Andrew Brunette and replaced him with former Jets bench boss Paul Maurice. (Getty)

Brunette was widely considered a lock to retain his job, as the Panthers surged through the NHL’s most competitive division, while becoming the first team this century to average greater than four goals per game. It was first reported by ESPN’s Pierre LeBrun that Brunette may remain with the organization in another role.

Maurice recently served as the head coach of the Winnipeg Jets before resigning in December 2021, telling reporters that the team needed a new voice. With 775 career wins to his name, Maurice has the pedigree and experience that the Panthers were likely looking for as a more long-term Quenneville replacement.

It's certainly a surprising move from the Panthers, who appeared to have turned the corner with a forward-thinking head coach, and a mix of veterans and emerging stars alike, poised to rebound from their first crushing playoff defeat. If Brunette was replaced because they were swept by the Lightning, it would be a cold decision in a business that can often feel bleak and unnerving, especially for coaches.

Maurice will takeover a talented group with most of their key pieces locked in for at least the next couple seasons.

More from Yahoo Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Panthers hiring veteran coach Paul Maurice, spurning Adams-finalist Brunette, per reports

    Paul Maurice has the sixth most wins in NHL history, but has never won a Stanley Cup.

  • What a trade for Alex DeBrincat could look like

    The Chicago Blackhawks are looking at a rebuild, and will likely part ways with young sniper Alex DeBrincat.

  • 2022 NHL playoff schedule: Results, dates, times and TV info for all the games

    The quest for the Stanley Cup is underway. Here are the 2022 NHL playoff dates, times, television and results for all the games.

  • Go Behind the Scenes of Good Luck To You, Leo Grande with Daryl McCormack

    The actor Daryl McCormack shares his favorite photos from the set of the new comedy, streaming now.

  • PBO says Trans Mountain pipeline to result in net loss for government

    OTTAWA — The Parliamentary Budget Officer says the federal government now stands to lose money from its investment in the Trans Mountain pipeline. The latest analysis shows the net present value of the pipeline is negative $600 million, leaving it worth about $1.2 billion less than the PBO's estimate in December 2020. Estimated construction costs of the pipeline have skyrocketed from $12.6 billion to $21.4 billion since the last report and the completion date has been pushed back a year to the e

  • Sixers trying hard to trade Matisse Thybulle, Tobias Harris

    Sources have also said the Sixers are looking to make a three-team trade that could involve Matisse Thybulle and the No. 23 pick to create space. Sources have said the Sixers are attempting to trade Tobias Harris, but they are having a tough time ...

  • Kenan Thompson takes shot at Maple Leafs at NHL Awards

    Comedian Kenan Thompson hosted the NHL Awards show for the second-straight time, entertaining guests and taking a parting shot at the Toronto Maple Leafs as the show wrapped up.

  • Short-handed Austin manages 1-0 win over Montreal

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal’s heavily rotated lineup fell 1-0 to a short-handed Austin FC at Stade Saputo on Saturday night. This continues Montreal’s (7-6-2) poor form while up a man, having been outscored 3-0 this season with a numerical advantage. Former Montreal striker Maxi Urruti was Austin’s (8-4-3) lone goal scorer. “I would’ve like to see us get on the front foot and attack their box more, we need to pick up the pace and we just didn’t do that enough,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “At the

  • Gorman hits 2 HRs, Cards beat Brewers 6-2 to tie for 1st

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — St. Louis manager Oliver Marmol believes the Cardinals' fortunes this season depend on the progress of their rookies. “Their ability to not rely on their talent but develop it is going to be the key for our success,” Marmol said. Consider rookie infielder Nolan Gorman’s two-homer performance in a 6-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night a giant step forward. Gorman went 4 for 4 with a pair of solo shots and four RBIs as the Cardinals snapped Milwaukee's four-game

  • Capitals' Backstrom undergoes hip resurfacing surgery

    Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom underwent invasive surgery on his left hip, a move that could sideline him long term but is designed to give him a chance to continue playing hockey. The Capitals said Saturday that Backstrom had hip-resurfacing surgery a day earlier at the ANCA Clinic in Sint-Martens-Latem, Belgium. No timeline was given on his return other than the team saying Backstrom will begin a “lengthy” rehabilitation and recovery process immediately. Backstrom missed the firs

  • NHL Draft: Sharks' biggest needs, top prospects

    The Sharks have a number of needs heading into the NHL draft.

  • Russian winger Andrei Kuzmenko to sign with Canucks: team, agent

    VANCOUVER — Andrei Kuzmenko has chosen the Canucks. Vancouver general manager Patrik Allvin said Monday that Kuzmenko has committed to sign with the NHL team when free agency opens July 13. The Russian winger's agent, Dan Milstein, tweeted earlier Monday his client intends to sign with Vancouver, and Kuzmenko also posted a picture on Instagram of himself in a Canucks jersey. The 26-year-old Kuzmenko had 20 goals and 53 points in 45 games with SKA St. Petersburg of the Kontinental Hockey League i

  • Roughriders win 26-16, add to Elks' home misery

    EDMONTON — The Saskatchewan Roughriders’ recent dominance over the Edmonton Elks continued on Saturday. Mitchell Picton’s fourth quarter touchdown catch proved to be the difference as the Roughriders remained perfect on the young Canadian Football League season with a 26-16 victory over the Elks, their sixth straight win over Edmonton. “It was a scrappy game, we knew it's gonna be tough,” said Saskatchewan quarterback Cody Fajardo, who passed for 247 yards. “We knew that they were gonna be ready

  • U.S. Open: For Thomas, honesty is a costly policy

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Justin Thomas wanted to honor the spirit of the game. His reward: a chunky wedge from a bad lie and a big fat bogey on the scorecard. The PGA champion’s drive on the fourth hole at The Country Club on Saturday came to rest awkwardly beside a drain in the fairway. Thomas asked for a ruling, but confessed to the official that the drain didn't interfere with his swing; if he'd said it did, he he would have been entitled to free relief. Forced to play the ball as it lied, Tho

  • Cole no-hit bid into 8th, Yanks beat Rays 4-2 for 50th win

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Gerrit Cole took a no-hit bid into the eighth inning, Aaron Hicks hit a tiebreaking triple in the ninth as Manuel Margot slammed into the right-field wall and the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 on Monday night for their 50th win. New York has won 17 of its last 19 games, and its 50-17 start is the best in the major leagues since the 2001 Seattle Mariners. The Yankees opened a 12-game lead over second-place Toronto and Tampa Bay dropped into fourth, 14 ga

  • Avalanche thump Lightning in Game 2 to take commanding series lead

    The Cup-final form of the Colorado Avalanche is proving to be the stiffest challenge the Lightning have faced yet.

  • Rattlers put on strong display of offensive balance handing Stingers 3rd straight loss

    The Saskatchewan Rattlers trio of Devonte Bandoo, Tony Carr, Scottie Lindsey combined for 66 points as they handed the Edmonton Stingers their third consecutive loss by a score of 97-85 in Saskatoon on Friday. Bandoo led the way with 25 points, with Lindsey adding 21 and Carr contributing 20 points for Saskatchewan (4-4). The Stingers (4-4), whose last win came against the Montreal Alliance on June 8, were led by Jordan Baker's 17 points and 11 rebounds. Marlon Johnson also recorded a double-dou

  • Zalatoris, Fitzpatrick survive beast of Open to share lead

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Will Zalatoris and Matt Fitzpatrick avoided the carnage and calamity that took down golf's best Saturday at a U.S. Open that set the tone for a final day of survival. Zalatoris, who lost in a three-hole playoff at the PGA Championship last month, made only one bogey — a staggering feat on a beast of a Brookline course — for a 3-under 67. “Felt like I shot a 61,” Zalatoris said. “Whenever I made a mistake I was able to get away with it or pull off something miraculous.” Fi

  • No MLB manager has been ejected more than Charlie Montoyo in 2022

    The Blue Jays manager was booted for an MLB-leading fourth time the moment he stepped on the field to argue a call in Saturday's loss to the Yankees.

  • Canada's Kylie Masse motivated for world backstroke final

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Canadian swimmer Kylie Masse will chase a third straight world title in the women's 100-metre backstroke Monday. The 26-year-old from LaSalle, Ont., posted the second-fastest time in both the preliminaries and semifinals Sunday in Budapest. Regan Smith of the U.S. was the quickest qualifier in 57.65 seconds. Masse, a double backstroke silver medallist in last summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo, was on world-record pace in her semifinal heat at the halfway turn and finished in 58