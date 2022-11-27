NHL: Oilers rally with 4-goal 3rd, beat Rangers 4-3

NEW YORK (AP) — Leon Draisaitl scored on a power play 2:02 left and the Edmonton Oilers had four third-period goals to overcome a three-goal deficit and beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday.

Jack Campbell made 20 saves, defenseman Evan Bouchard scored twice and Dylan Holloway had his first NHL goal in the comeback.

After Rangers forward Alexis Lafreniere took a roughing penalty with 2:26 to go, Draisaitl finished the outburst with his 12th goal of the season.

Lafreniere, Chris Krieder and Julien Gauther spotted New York a 3-0 lead.

BLUES 5, PANTHERS 4, OT

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Jordan Kyrou scored his second goal of the game at 1:08 of overtime to lift St. Louis past Florida.

St. Louis overcame a three-goal deficit in the third period, tying it on Vladimir Tarasenko’s goal with 3:49 left. Brandon Saad and Ryan O’Reilly also scored and Thomas Greiss made 33 saves.

Aaron Ekblad, Radko Gudas and Carter Verhaeghe scored for Florida in the first period and Anton Lundell made it 4-1 in the second.

HURRICANES 3, FLAMES 2

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Brett Pesce broke a third-period tie with his first goal of the season and Carolina beat Calgary to end a five-game winless streak.

Seth Jarvis and Martin Necas also scored for Carolina. Antti Raanta made 19 saves in his first action in five games. He dealt with an injury earlier in the week and was scratched from a scheduled start Wednesday night.

Adam Ruzicka and Tyler Toffoli scored Calgary. The Flames went 2-3-1 on a six-game trip.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press