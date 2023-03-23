Connor McDavid scores 60th goal of season in historic fashion

McDavid is the first Oilers player to score 60 goals in a season since some guy named Wayne Gretzky in 1986-87.

Kyle Cantlon
·Editor
·1 min read
Connor McDavid is simply on another level. (Getty)
Connor McDavid is simply on another level. (Getty)

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid scored his 60th goal of the 2022-23 season against the Arizona Coyotes at Rogers Place on Wednesday.

McDavid is only the second player to reach the milestone since 2012, and the first Oiler to do it since Wayne Gretzky in 1986-87. In true McDavid fashion, No. 97 added some dramatics to the milestone, becoming the first player in NHL history to score his 60th goal of the season in overtime.

With Wednesday's monumental OT winner against the Coyotes, McDavid became the fastest player to 60 tallies (72 games) since the legendary Mario Lemieux in 1995-96 and just the fourth player in the salary cap era to hit the 60-mark after Alex Ovechkin in 2007-08, Steven Stamkos in 2011-2012 and Auston Matthews last season.

The 26-year-old's two-goal night brings his point tally to 138 on the season, a whopping 28 points ahead of current runner-up Leon Draisaitl and nearly 40 points ahead of third-place Nikita Kucherov. McDavid has recorded 299 goals and 536 assists for 835 points in 559 NHL games in his career so far.

McDavid will now have his sights set on equaling, and surpassing, Alexander Ovechkin's 65-goal output in 2007-08 — the most tallies recorded in a single season since Mario Lemieux's 69 in 1995-96.

Latest Stories

  • NHL's all-time goal leader is Wayne Gretzky: Here's who follows him on top 20 list

    Wayne Gretzky is the NHL's all-time leading goal scorer, but Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin is closing on him.

  • Oilers' Connor McDavid: Best-on-best 'what hockey’s been missing'

    Connor McDavid believes hockey desperately needs the return of best-on-best international play after the sports world was captivated by Tuesday's World Baseball Classic final.

  • NHLPA player poll: Best road city, top locker room guy and more

    NHL players had their say on a variety of topics, including the league's best passer, most complete player, top defenseman and more.

  • 'Surreal moment': Canadian history made as Pacers hand Raptors a costly loss

    As the season nears its close, the Raptors desperately need wins. But a trio of Canadians for the Pacers had different plans as they also made NBA history.

  • Football-sized goldfish cloning themselves in B.C., Ontario waters

    The fish pose a threat to native species.

  • Carolina Hurricanes managing big injuries, tight Metropolitan Division race

    Rod Brind'Amour wouldn't mind seeing his Carolina Hurricanes coast into the playoffs. Given the razor-thin margins in the battle for this season's Metropolitan Division crown, that's unlikely to be the case. Carolina has been in a back-and-forth battle with the New Jersey Devils in an arduous sprint that could come down to the schedule's final week in mid-April. "We can't afford to lose a game because New Jersey's not losing," Brind'Amour, the team's head coach, said recently. "It's definitely b

  • Doctors didn't see 'any red flags' in a 35 year-old man's intense chest pain. He later collapsed from a cardiac arrest while playing hockey.

    Three medical professionals who also happened to be playing hockey that day took turns performing CPR to save the man's life.

  • Here are Canada's top cities for bed bugs

    Here's a top ten list you don't want to be on.

  • National Weather Service confirms tornado hits Southern California city of Montebello

    The National Weather Service confirmed a rarity: a tornado hit the city of Montebello, California Wednesday as severe weather continues in the state.

  • Ford government to table 2023 Ontario budget amid 'uncertain economic times'

    The Ford government is set to release its 2023 budget on Thursday, one that Ontario's finance minister says will prepare the province for the "uncertain economic times" ahead. "Families and businesses and workers are feeling the financial pressures the current economy is putting on them each and every day," Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy said this week. "While Ontario's economy has remained resilient, the economic road ahead continues to be uncertain," added Bethlenfalvy, who has stressed t

  • NHL Stanley Cup playoff bracket: Updated league standings, potential first-round matchups

    USA TODAY Sports is here with everything you need to know about the NHL playoffs, including potential first-round matchups.

  • Keegan Bradley's latest tie in Match Play feels like a win

    Keegan Bradley extended his dubious streak to 16 matches over 11 years without winning in the Dell Technologies Match Play. Bradley was 4 down with five holes to play when he rallied to scratch out a halve against Denny McCarthy in the opening round at Austin Country Club. “Gosh, that felt good,” Bradley said.

  • Mystery swirls around sudden disappearance of Toronto-area lawyer

    Multimillion-dollar lawsuits, an abandoned luxury SUV and a sudden lack of communication are all parts of a mystery police are trying to unravel in the disappearance of a Toronto-area lawyer. Isabella Dan, the 53-year-old owner of a law office in Markham, Ont., hasn't been seen in almost three weeks, leaving her friends and police concerned about her whereabouts. Police have called the circumstances of Dan's disappearance suspicious and have now turned the case over to York Regional Police's Hom

  • Xi's visit to Russia was humbling for Putin and showed how much China is dominant, experts say

    In the wake of the summit between Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin, China appears to have emerged as the more powerful partner in the alliance.

  • Canadian dietitian calls out Gwyneth Paltrow over 'dangerous' and 'shocking' viral diet

    Toronto-based nutritionist Abbey Sharp shared that following a similar diet can lead to many health issues.

  • When can Matthew Knies join Leafs and why is there so much hype?

    All aboard the hype train as University of Minnesota star Matthew Knies looks poised to join the Maple Leafs for their stretch run.

  • Andy Murray suffers first-round exit at Miami Open

    Lajovic secured a 6-4 7-5 win in one hour and 36 minutes.

  • McDavid hits 60-goal mark with OT winner as Oilers hand Coyotes 4-3 loss

    EDMONTON — It seems like Connor McDavid can’t go a game without setting a new standard. McDavid hit the 60-goal mark with his second of the night 1:31 into overtime and the Edmonton Oilers took a 4-3 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday. Moments after hitting the post on a previous breakaway, McDavid tried the exact same shot on another breakaway opportunity to score on Coyotes goalie Connor Ingram, making him the fastest player to reach the mark (72 games) since Mario Lemieux in 1995-9

  • The Daily Sweat: Best bets for Thursday's Sweet 16 action

    We’ve had a few days to rest and recover from a wild opening weekend of the NCAA tournament. Now it’s time to get back to business.

  • Kiwi Soldier Who Found Friend Alive in Viral Video Killed in Eastern Ukraine

    A soldier from New Zealand who is volunteering with the Ukrainian military had a surprise when he was clearing a Russian position: a man in the basement was not an enemy soldier but instead a friend he thought had died.Kane Te Tai said his unit had hit a Russian position during a battle in an undisclosed location and began to clear the basement when they heard a voice yell, “I’m Ukrainian.”Fearing a trap, he said the soldiers began to search the men when the source of the voice locked eyes with him.“New Zealand! New Zealand,” Te Tai said the voice shouted.“I looked down. I recognised him, it was my friend who I thought was killed by the Russians when they invaded his house,” the New Zealand Defence Force veteran said. “Heavily starved for two months … he barely looked like the man I knew a couple of months ago.”Te Tai posted helmet camera footage of the search and his reunion with his friend to Instagram, explaining: “It was the best thing to happen to me in this godforsaken war. To be able to save your friends is something that almost never happens but I’m thankful and feel blessed that it was us that could pull him from that hell hole.”UPDATE: Kane Te Tai was killed in action near the frontline city of Vuhledar in Donetsk Oblast, New Zealand media reported on Tuesday, March 21.RNZ reported he was clearing a trench at the time of his death and that efforts were underway to repatriate his body.Te Tai’s charity No Duff, which provides veteran support services, said his death “leaves a huge hole in many lives from here to Eastern Europe.”“We will ensure his legacy through No Duff lives on,” the organization said. Credit: Kane Te Tai via Storyful