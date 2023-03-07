Oilers' Connor McDavid sets career-high in points in win over Sabres

It's Connor McDavid's world, we're just living in it.

On Monday, the Edmonton Oilers captain scored twice — including the game-winner — to carry his team to a narrow 3-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center.

Just like that Connor McDavid sets a new career-high with 124 points on the season!



The pair of points took McDavid's tally to 124 in only 65 games this season, eclipsing the 123 points he registered in 80 appearances last year.

The 26-year-old now has 54 goals in 2022-23, 10 more than his career-high of 44 (set last season) and running away with the Rocket Richard Trophy, holding a 10-goal cushion over second-place David Pastrnak. McDavid also leads the league in assists with 70, and owns a 28-point lead over teammate Leon Draisaitl in the NHL's scoring race.

McDavid is currently riding a 11-game point streak, scoring 12 goals and 27 points over that span. Monday's win was also the sixth game in his last eight in which he has scored two goals.

Connor McDavid surpassed his career-high for points in a single season with a pair of goals in a win over the Buffalo Sabres on Monday. (Reuters)

The Richmond Hill, ON., native became the 16th player in NHL history to record at least six 100-point seasons in his career earlier in the campaign, also tying Sidney Crosby for the most among active players.

Edmonton currently occupies the first wild-card spot in the Western Conference, tied for third in the Pacific Division with the Seattle Kraken on 78 points, and four points clear of the Colorado Avalanche in the second wild-card position.