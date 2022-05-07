NHL off-ice official leaves on stretcher after being hit by falling glass in Hurricanes-Bruins game

A celebrating TD Garden crowd quickly went silent Friday night after an injury to an off-ice official.

Fans were banging on the glass after a goal by David Pastrnak gave the Boston Bruins a 3-1 lead against the Carolina Hurricanes with a little more than five minutes left in the second period of Game 3 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals.

That dislodged a large piece of glass, which fell onto the official in the penalty box.

The medical staff was called to the penalty box. The glass was removed from the area and the official was eventually wheeled off the ice on a stretcher.

Warning: Some disturbing footage

They have taken him out with a neck brace on, likely a precaution, he was awake and alert pic.twitter.com/2zJ08AiLXV — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) May 7, 2022

Pastnak went over to the man as he was leaving.

"These things are always scary for anybody ... so hopefully he's going to be all right," he told TNT.

The delay lasted about seven minutes and play resumed. According to the Associated Press, a police officer was stationed in the penalty box afterward to maintain a barrier.

Earlier in the game, linesman Jonny Murray was accidentally knocked down by a member of the ice-cleaning crew. He stayed in the game.

Linesman got absolutely destroyed by the snow guy, he's gritting it out pic.twitter.com/shAKkpe3Nz — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) May 6, 2022

Bruins' moves pay off in win vs. Hurricanes

Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy made two big changes before Game 3. He reunited the Perfection Line of Pastrnak, Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand and he put Jeremy Swayman in net.

Both paid off for a 4-2 Bruins win. The Hurricanes lead the series 2-1.

Swayman was steady, making 25 saves. Marchand led Boston with a goal and two assists. It just was his second goal in the last 15 games.

Brad Marchand scores and the Bruins have their first lead against the Hurricanes this season.



2-1 Boston. pic.twitter.com/E0PZt58j7U — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) May 7, 2022

Pastrnak had a goal and an assist and Bergeron had an assist.

"We knew that was coming," Swayman said. "They've been bringing it all year and they're going to show up at the big times."

Kirill Kaprizov has impressive goal

Minnesota Wild All-Star Kirill Kaprizov got the franchise's first hat trick in Game 2. He scored again Friday night -- in spectacular fashion.

Thwarted on a breakaway by Ville Husso, Kaprizov had the presence of mind to track down the puck and bank it in off Husso's skate before he was hit by St. Louis' Ivan Barbashev.

We have yet another new best Kirill Kaprizov goal. pic.twitter.com/25BTBv809A — Zack Pierce (@ZPathletic) May 7, 2022

That gave the Wild a 2-0 lead a little more than two minutes into the game.

The Blues, meanwhile, got bad news when defenseman Torey Krug left the game with a lower-body injury after hitting Minnesota's Matt Boldy. He didn't return.

St. Louis just got defenseman Marco Scandella back from an injury. Defenseman Nick Leddy missed a second consecutive game.

Saturday's games

Panthers at Capitals, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN. Series tied 1-1

Avalanche at Predators, 4:30 p.m ET, TNT. Avalanche lead 2-0

Rangers at Penguins, 7 p.m. ET, TNT. Series tied 1-1

Flames at Stars, 9:30 p.m. ET, TNT. Series tied 1-1

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NHL playoffs: Official hit by falling glass, taken off on stretcher