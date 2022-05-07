  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NHL off-ice official leaves on stretcher after being hit by falling glass in Hurricanes-Bruins game

Mike Brehm, USA TODAY
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Carolina Hurricanes
    Carolina Hurricanes
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Boston Bruins
    Boston Bruins
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Brad Marchand
    Brad Marchand
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

A celebrating TD Garden crowd quickly went silent Friday night after an injury to an off-ice official.

Fans were banging on the glass after a goal by David Pastrnak gave the Boston Bruins a 3-1 lead against the Carolina Hurricanes with a little more than five minutes left in the second period of Game 3 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals.

That dislodged a large piece of glass, which fell onto the official in the penalty box.

The medical staff was called to the penalty box. The glass was removed from the area and the official was eventually wheeled off the ice on a stretcher.

Warning: Some disturbing footage

Pastnak went over to the man as he was leaving.

"These things are always scary for anybody ... so hopefully he's going to be all right," he told TNT.

The delay lasted about seven minutes and play resumed. According to the Associated Press, a police officer was stationed in the penalty box afterward to maintain a barrier.

Earlier in the game, linesman Jonny Murray was accidentally knocked down by a member of the ice-cleaning crew. He stayed in the game.

Bruins' moves pay off in win vs. Hurricanes

Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy made two big changes before Game 3. He reunited the Perfection Line of Pastrnak, Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand and he put Jeremy Swayman in net.

Both paid off for a 4-2 Bruins win. The Hurricanes lead the series 2-1.

Swayman was steady, making 25 saves. Marchand led Boston with a goal and two assists. It just was his second goal in the last 15 games.

Pastrnak had a goal and an assist and Bergeron had an assist.

"We knew that was coming," Swayman said. "They've been bringing it all year and they're going to show up at the big times."

Kirill Kaprizov has impressive goal

Minnesota Wild All-Star Kirill Kaprizov got the franchise's first hat trick in Game 2. He scored again Friday night -- in spectacular fashion.

Thwarted on a breakaway by Ville Husso, Kaprizov had the presence of mind to track down the puck and bank it in off Husso's skate before he was hit by St. Louis' Ivan Barbashev.

That gave the Wild a 2-0 lead a little more than two minutes into the game.

The Blues, meanwhile, got bad news when defenseman Torey Krug left the game with a lower-body injury after hitting Minnesota's Matt Boldy. He didn't return.

St. Louis just got defenseman Marco Scandella back from an injury. Defenseman Nick Leddy missed a second consecutive game.

Saturday's games

Panthers at Capitals, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN. Series tied 1-1

Avalanche at Predators, 4:30 p.m ET, TNT. Avalanche lead 2-0

Rangers at Penguins, 7 p.m. ET, TNT. Series tied 1-1

Flames at Stars, 9:30 p.m. ET, TNT. Series tied 1-1

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NHL playoffs: Official hit by falling glass, taken off on stretcher

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Glass falls on NHL official working Bruins penalty box

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins’ playoff game against the Carolina Hurricanes was delayed for about seven minutes on Friday night when a section of the glass fell on an NHL official working the penalty box. Play was whistled dead with 5:07 left in the second period and medical staff ran across the ice to tend to the official, who was not immediately identified. He was taken off on a stretcher and given a cheer by the Boston fans. The glass separated the Boston penalty box from the stands. Play r

  • Marchand, Swayman give Bruins 4-2 win, Canes lead series 2-1

    BOSTON (AP) — Brad Marchand had a goal and two assists on Friday night to help the Boston Bruins take their first lead against the Hurricanes all season — and hold onto it for a 4-2 victory over Carolina in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series. Rookie Jeremy Swayman stopped 25 shots in his first career playoff start after Linus Ullmark allowed eight goals in the first two games, both Hurricanes victories. That followed a regular season in which Carolina swept all three games, outscoring th

  • 'Excessive' Rainfall Floods Roadways in Northern West Virginia

    Excessive rainfall across much of northwestern West Virginia – as well as portions of southeastern Ohio and northeastern Kentucky – brought flash flooding on Friday, May 6.The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a flood watch for the area through Friday night, and warned of “severe and excessive rainfall,” as well as strong storms with wind and hail.There was also a threat of an isolated tornado, according to the NWS.These videos taken by Twitter user @Elicaldwell shows flooding in Spencer. Credit: @Elicaldwell via Storyful

  • Stephen Colbert Taunts 'Insane' Matt Gaetz With A Scorching Reminder

    "The Late Show" host fired back at the Florida lawmaker with a reference to his legal woes.

  • Heat vs. 76ers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

    The Miami Heat (2-0) play against the Philadelphia 76ers (2-2) at Wells Fargo Center Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Friday May 6, 2022 Miami Heat 6, Philadelphia 76ers 7 (Q1 08:04) What's the buzz on Twitter? Miami Heat @ MiamiHEAT Let's do this, ...

  • Jack Campbell shines as Leafs reclaim series lead

    Toronto goaltender Jack Campbell was the difference maker as the Maple Leafs survived a nerve-racking third period to emerge victorious in Game 3 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

  • Labor agency: Amazon union's meeting complaints have merit

    The National Labor Relations Board has found merit in a union charge that Amazon violated labor law in New York City’s Staten Island by holding mandatory worker meetings to persuade its employees not to unionize. The labor board has in the past allowed employees to mandate such meetings, which are routinely held at companies like Amazon and Starbucks during union drives. The agency’s determination was shared Friday with an attorney representing the Amazon Labor Union, which filed the charge in the lead-up to the first successful U.S. organizing effort in the retail giant’s history.

  • Embiid returns for 76ers in Game 3 with protective mask

    Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is in the starting lineup for Game 3 of the playoff series Friday against Miami after sitting out the first two games with a right orbital fracture and a mild concussion. Embiid warmed up in a protective mask as he makes his comeback with the Sixers trying to win their first game of the Eastern conference semifinals.

  • Bettman says Quenneville hasn't approached NHL about return

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — If three-time Stanley Cup winner Joel Quenneville is looking to return to coaching next season, he hasn’t told NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman of that plan. And Bettman would certainly be in the loop on that news. Quenneville resigned as Florida’s coach in October when specifics of how the Chicago Blackhawks mishandled allegations that a player was sexually abused by an assistant coach there in 2010 during the team’s run to the Stanley Cup that season. Quenneville was Chicago’

  • Lightning legend Dave Andreychuk previews Game 3 match-up against the Leafs

    Tampa Bay Lightning Dave Andreychuk previews the Bolts game 3 match-up against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

  • Charles Barkley refuses to touch Stanley Cup: 'It’s just a rule I have'

    Barkley’s explanation was simple and one many sports fans and athletes can probably appreciate.

  • Pure filth: Ranking the 10 nastiest pitches in baseball in 2022

    These pitches have been absolutely devastating in the first month of baseball.

  • NHL commissioner Gary Bettman says Ottawa Senators aren't currently for sale

    TAMPA, Fla. — Gary Bettman says the Ottawa Senators are not currently for sale following the death of owner Eugene Melnyk. Speaking during the first intermission of Game 3 between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Toronto Maple Leafs at Amalie Arena, the NHL commissioner indicated Melnyk's daughters — who are 19 and 23 — will have to ultimately decide how they want to proceed. "The franchise is being professionally run," Bettman told reporters. "The club's not on the market. There's no urgency. The cl

  • Rudy Giuliani Backs Out Of Jan. 6 Committee Interview Because He Couldn’t Record It

    “If he refuses to comply the committee will consider all enforcement options," said a spokesperson for the House panel probing the insurrection.

  • Cleveland Crusaders compete in national championship

    You can’t question the toughness of the Cleveland Crusaders—Northeast Ohio’s lone professional men’s rugby team. And you certainly can’t question their results. The Crusaders play the Denver Barbarians Saturday in the Division II USA Rugby Club National Championships.

  • Injuries could tip balance of some NHL first-round series

    There was a 6-foot-4, 220-pound hole in the Washington lineup in Game 2 against the Florida Panthers. Tom Wilson's injury is one of many around the NHL playoffs that could tip the balance of a series. The Pittsburgh Penguins are down to their third-string goaltender against the New York Rangers, while the Nashville Predators will be without their starter again in Game 3 against the heavily favored Colorado Avalanche, who are up 2-0. Washington and Florida are tied going into Game 3 on Saturday (

  • Nurse, Subban headline nominees for NHL's King Clancy Memorial Trophy

    NEW YORK — Edmonton Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse and P.K. Subban of the New Jersey Devils are among the 32 NHL players up for this year's King Clancy Memorial Trophy. The award is handed out annually to the player who "best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.” One player is nominated from each of the league's 32 teams. The winner will get a US$25,000 donation to the charity of his choice and two runners-up w

  • Married coaches Priestman, Humphries balance hectic work-life schedule in pursuit of World Cup

    Coaching is a family affair for Emma Humphries and Bev Priestman, who are both trying to guide their respective Canadian women's teams to World Cups. After winning gold at the Tokyo Olympics, Priestman's senior team will compete in this summer's CONCACAF championship in Mexico, which serves as the qualifiers for next year's FIFA World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Not to be outdone is her wife, Humphries, who coaches Canada's under-17 side, which is a victory away from qualifying for the 202

  • Bunting eager to taste Toronto's playoff atmosphere in testy Tampa series

    TORONTO — Michael Bunting had never seen a Maple Leafs playoff game in person until Monday night. If things continue to progress as planned, the Toronto native will be in the middle of the action for his second. Bunting took part in Tuesday's practice alongside usual linemates Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner for the first time since suffering an undisclosed injury April 23. And the feisty winger's impending return — whether in Wednesday's Game 2 against the Tampa Bay Lightning or later in the s

  • Nick Nurse on Lakers rumours, title aspirations

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse addresses the rumour of the LA Lakers aiming to poach him from the Toronto Raptors and how important winning another title is to him. Full availability is on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.