Nathan MacKinnon defends his normality after a summer of 'health freak' memes

The Avalanche superstar has been the focal point of the NHL off-season's most hilarious social media saga, and now he wants to clear the air. (Getty)

Back in the early days of summer, Nathan MacKinnon was exposed by former Colorado Avalanche teammate Nikita Zadorov for being a complete health freak and now he wants to clear the air.

Although Zadorov said during an interview with Russian YouTuber Mikhail Cherkasov that MacKinnon “drinks only water,” “got rid of all the pop/ice-cream/desserts…from the dressing room, and pre-game meals,” “replaced the actual pasta itself with chickpea pasta,” and gave speeches to his teammates about cutting out the bad food in pursuit of a Stanley Cup, the Avalanche star is insistent that he’s just a regular, normal, everyday guy.

Nathan MacKinnon says he’s not always a health nut and sometimes goes to In-N-Out after games. “I’m a regular guy. I’m not crazy.” pic.twitter.com/PhQEHgCzgF — Stephen Whyno (@SWhyno) September 16, 2021

He’s just a normal guy, people. Calm down. A totally normal, average man right here.

MacKinnon even goes to In-N-Out sometimes! And of course the mention of the iconic American fast food chain spawned piles and piles of responses to the quote that out of context, seems like someone trying to deflect the inquiry.

In-N-Out cashier: what can i get you



Nathan Mackinnon: water



In-N-Out cashier: is that all sir



Nathan Mackinnon: .. napkin — angy pasta sauce (@uheeuhaha) September 16, 2021

mackinnon eating a fry to prove he’s a regular guy pic.twitter.com/f5nWzVIgnB — noah hockey stick emoji (@capsboybebop) September 16, 2021

MacKinnon when he answers the hundredth question about pasta this season https://t.co/n5nWitesSR pic.twitter.com/v43cgz2x9G — eileen 🌲🌲🌲🌲 (@eileenjforrest) September 16, 2021

My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now Nathan MacKinnon won’t let let him eat sugar. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision — Petrov McGuire (@McguirePetrov) September 13, 2021

Maybe Average Nate will lead his average hockey team to an average championship while compiling an average amount of points during this (average) season while competing in a league filled with hockey's most average players.

