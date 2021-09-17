Nathan MacKinnon defends his normality after a summer of 'health freak' memes

Thomas Williams
·Hockey writer
·2 min read
The Avalanche superstar has been the focal point of the NHL off-season&#39;s most hilarious social media saga, and now he wants to clear the air. (Getty)
The Avalanche superstar has been the focal point of the NHL off-season's most hilarious social media saga, and now he wants to clear the air. (Getty)

Back in the early days of summer, Nathan MacKinnon was exposed by former Colorado Avalanche teammate Nikita Zadorov for being a complete health freak and now he wants to clear the air.

Although Zadorov said during an interview with Russian YouTuber Mikhail Cherkasov that MacKinnon “drinks only water,” “got rid of all the pop/ice-cream/desserts…from the dressing room, and pre-game meals,” “replaced the actual pasta itself with chickpea pasta,” and gave speeches to his teammates about cutting out the bad food in pursuit of a Stanley Cup, the Avalanche star is insistent that he’s just a regular, normal, everyday guy.

He’s just a normal guy, people. Calm down. A totally normal, average man right here.

MacKinnon even goes to In-N-Out sometimes! And of course the mention of the iconic American fast food chain spawned piles and piles of responses to the quote that out of context, seems like someone trying to deflect the inquiry.

Maybe Average Nate will lead his average hockey team to an average championship while compiling an average amount of points during this (average) season while competing in a league filled with hockey's most average players.

