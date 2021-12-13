Report: Multiple women being considered for vacant Canadiens GM job

It’s certainly a step in the right direction if the Canadiens are indeed giving these women some serious consideration for the job.

The Montreal Canadiens are reportedly considering three women among their list of candidates for general manager, according to The Athletic’s Arpon Basu and Marc Antoine Godin.

Basu and Godin didn’t list any of the women involved by name but reported that the Canadiens will be undergoing an extensive search for their next top executive. The search committee includes owner/president Geoff Molson, executive vice-president of hockey operations Jeff Gorton, minority owner Michael Andlauer and former general manager Bob Gainey.

Montreal fired Marc Bergevin on November 28, who held the position since May 2012.

It’s certainly a step in the right direction if the Canadiens are indeed giving the unnamed women serious consideration for the job, especially in light of the apparently hasty decision-making process that the Canucks and Flyers recently underwent with their vacancies.

While no names have been circulated at the time of this filing, Toronto Maple Leafs senior director of player development, Hayley Wickenheiser, certainly boasts a resume that aligns with the prototypical path to a GM role. Alexandra Mandrycky, director of hockey strategy and research for the Seattle Kraken is another candidate who could be in the mix.

It’s long overdue for a woman to take over as a general manager of an NHL team. Kim Ng became the first woman to become a general manager of a North American men’s professional sports team when she was named GM of MLB's Miami Marlins in 2020, while no club from the NHL, NBA or NFL have ever hired a woman in that position.

