NHL mock draft 2019: Senators, Rangers, Ducks gain stock in post-trade deadline edition

It’s been less than a week since the NHL’s trade deadline did hockey fans a favor by confirming the buyers from the sellers. And in several ways, the standings we see today are a better indicator of how the pretenders will slot for the NHL draft lottery when the drawing takes place sometime in late April.

While cost-cutting teams unloaded contracts for returns of draft picks and prospects, those at the top began to incorporate their purchased weapons into their lineups, hoping the cost in acquiring them will be justified, depending on the team, by playoff success of varying levels.

While more than half the teams in the league devote themselves to the quest for Lord Stanley’s Cup, the wannabes looking from the outside are relegated to hope of a different kind — the desire for their clubs to cash in at the NHL Draft.

Anyone who has paid attention to the headlines in December and January during the under-20 IIHF World Junior Championship surely knows the names Jack Hughes and Kaapo Kakko — two phenomenal teenage talents battling for the privilege to be the first pick in the draft. Neither player, regardless of what you think of them, should last beyond the second selection. The question that will remain unanswered until April, however, is which two teams will win the chance to draft them first or second overall.

But you don’t need to be drafting in the top two in order to have something to look forward to, thus making the latest version of our 2019 NHL mock draft so necessary. It’s why we are giving fans of (almost) every team two full rounds with 62 player descriptions to ponder and debate. Of course, a lot can change in two months. Especially when it comes to ranking prospects or trying to guess what NHL team draft boards look like.

League playoffs in Europe already have begun, the CHL and USHL playoffs kick off in March, and the under-18 world championships, followed by the NHL Scouting Combine in June, serve as the biggest events used to assess draft prospects before the big weekend in Vancouver.

SN's latest mock draft is not in prospect-ranking order. Rather, it’s based entirely on assumptions made from a team’s draft history, the organizational need versus best-player-available approach and, in some case, this analyst’s humble recommendation.

The draft order is based on the NHL standings as of March 1, from last to first, with the Lightning prematurely crowned Stanley Cup champions. Let's dive in.

jack-hughes-1-121918-ftr.jpg

NHL mock draft 2019, version 2.0

1. Colorado Avalanche (via Ottawa): Jack Hughes, C, U.S. U18 (NTDP)

The draft’s most electrifying talent has an explosive first step and a dizzying array of moves to compliment his acute hockey sense and vision. Yes, the Avalanche already have a franchise center in Nathan MacKinnon. But a 1-2 punch with Hughes down the middle could one day make Colorado the team to beat in the Western Conference.

2. Los Angeles Kings: Kaapo Kakko, RW, TPS Turku (SM-Liiga)

A graceful power winger with outstanding puck-protection skills to complement a lethal shot, Kakko can provide the Kings with a desired game-changer from the flanks. With 18 goals in 38 games, Kakko is just three goals away from tying Aleksander Barkov’s SM-Liiga goal-scoring record for under-18 prospects.

3. Detroit Red Wings: Matt Boldy, LW, U.S. U18 (NTDP)

The player with the highest hockey IQ of any draft-eligible forward also is a powerful skater with a pro-level shot. The Red Wings should be quite familiar with Boldy’s game since he plays in nearby Plymouth. Don’t be surprised if this Boston College-bound winger one day wins a Selke Trophy or two.

4. Anaheim Ducks: Dylan Cozens, C, Lethbridge (WHL)

A fast and physical forward who can play center or wing, Cozens is a tough 200-foot player to play against. His infectious attitude and obvious love for the game will make him an instant fan favorite in Anaheim, which needs a big center who won’t be afraid to take the puck into traffic and consistently create scoring opportunities.

Trevor-Zegras-030119-getty-ftr.jpg

5. New Jersey Devils: Trevor Zegras, C, U.S. U18 (NTDP)

It’s not easy being a dominant playmaker on a line that is centered by Jack Hughes. But this silky-smooth puck magician has proven to be a low-maintenance threat who creates instant chemistry with his linemates. Drafting this Westchester County native should help make up for New Jersey’s decision to pass on Mathew Barzal in favor of Pavel Zacha in 2015.

6. Edmonton Oilers: Bowen Byram, D, Vancouver (WHL)

Arguably the best defenseman available for the draft, Byram is a two-way monster who logs big minutes and can excel in any situation. His 22 goals lead all WHL defenders, but more impressive is that 17 have come at even strength or shorthanded. It’s amazing to think this year should mark the 11th time in the last 13 drafts that Edmonton will own a top 10 pick. They won’t screw up this one.

7. Chicago Blackhawks: Alex Turcotte, C, U.S. U18 (NTDP)

A speedier version of 2017 first overall pick Nico Hischier, this Wisconsin-bound center has done enough away from Jack Hughes to prove that he too has elite center potential. The son of former NHL’er Alfie Turcotte, Alex is a two-way center who processes the game on a level far higher than your average top prospect, and he can be devastating in open ice.

8. Vancouver Canucks: Peyton Krebs, C, Kootenay (WHL)

A leader both on and off the ice, Krebs has done incredibly well while carrying a thin roster. He has very good acceleration and the kind of rapid-reaction poise that buys him more than an extra second or two. More of a playmaker than a scorer, Krebs is the perfect understudy for Bo Horvat to groom into Vancouver’s next captain. Expect Krebs to boost his draft stock for Canada at the April under-18 world championship.

9. New York Rangers: Vasily Podkolzin, Right Wing, SKA-Neva (VHL)

Always expect the unexpected when it comes time for the Rangers to announce a draft pick, so it should surprise nobody if they go after the kid who publicly admitted his misgivings about playing in North America. The Rangers never have shown an aversion to taking Russian-trained players early in the draft, and Podkolzin’s abrasive style and game-breaking skill are too tantalizing to pass up.

kirby-dach-111018-getty-ftr.jpeg

10. Arizona Coyotes: Kirby Dach, C, Saskatoon (WHL)

One can make a convincing argument that after Jack Hughes, this massive playmaking center is the draft’s best at creating scoring chances. Dach reminds many of a young Joe Thornton, not only for his vision and creativity but also for way he can expand the ice within the confines of a clogged offensive zone. The Coyotes don’t necessarily need a center but taking a best-player-available approach at 10 helps make up for them mistakenly trading Dylan Strome to Chicago.

11. Buffalo Sabres: Victor Soderstrom, D, Brynas (SHL)

The Sabres have become Sweden West, so there’s a good bet they’ve seen plenty of this mature two-way blue liner who reveals excellent mobility and physicality. Soderstrom has shaken off several nagging injuries to become one of Brynas’s most reliable defenders, and he can produce offense with his wheels, accurate stretch passing and hard shot from the point. But unlike most teenage defensemen, Soderstrom also impacts the game with his defensive-zone play and coverage.

12. Colorado Avalanche: Pavel Dorofeyev, LW, Stalnye Lisy (MHL)

What better way for Colorado to build around its dominant top line than by creating a similar model for the second unit? Dorofeyev is a cerebral winger who cashes in on his chances when he isn’t creating them for his linemates. General Manager Joe Sakic has mined for gems in Russia before, so it’s doubtful he is unaware of Dorofeyev’s natural goal-scoring ability, soft hands and exceptional balance as he powers through the zone.

13. Florida Panthers: Cam York, D, U.S. U18 (NTDP)

Most of Florida’s blue-chip prospects are of the forward variety. But in a draft heavy on forwards and thin on top defenders, they’d be going a bit off the board if they went to address the organizational need for blue-line help. The good news is that York, the son of former NHL’er Jason York, is the draft’s best rearguard when it comes to dashing and dishing. He’s earned the respect of the NTDP’s talented forwards who allow him to make end-to-end rushes and fire off an excellent shot.

14. Philadelphia Flyers: Alex Newhook, C, Victoria (BCHL)

This will be the first draft in Philadelphia for GM Chuck Fletcher, who while drafting in Minnesota leaned heavily towards NCAA-bound prospects in the early rounds. Newhook, a Boston College recruit, is leading the BCHL in scoring thanks to his exceptional playmaking, quick skating and goal-scoring capability. He’s on pace to become the league’s youngest scoring champion since Scott Gomez in 1996.

Raphael-Lavoie-030119-getty-ftr.jpg

15. Montreal Canadiens: Raphael Lavoie, RW, Halifax (QMJHL)

Smart, fast and skilled are three things rarely seen in the same sentence when describing a bigger forward, but Lavoie has all three in spades. He has 71 points in 58 games on a team with five players with 60 points or more, so his ability to both share the puck and the spotlight is something that should not be overlooked. Surprisingly, it’s been over 20 years since the last time Montreal drafted a French-Canadian forward out of the QMJHL.

16. Minnesota Wild: Arthur Kaliyev, LW, Hamilton (OHL)

A big winger with an elite shot, Kaliyev is a prolific goal scorer who is top 10 in the OHL in goals (47), points (93) and shots (282). The Staten Island native can score from just about anywhere, and he’s been unstoppable despite seeing every team’s best matchup. This will be Minnesota’s second draft under GM Paul Fenton, and it remains to be seen if he continues Fletcher’s trend towards taking American-born players early.

17. Dallas Stars: Jakob Pelletier, LW, Moncton (QMJHL)

A hard-nosed winger who plays bigger than his 5’9 measurement, Pelletier is a highly-skilled forward whose compete level and efforts along the boards make him a pain to play against. His 80 points is the most among the QMJHL’s first-year eligibles, and he’s ninth in overall scoring. The Stars appear to be trending towards a defense-oriented style, and Pelletier’s three-zone efforts likely shortens his path to a full time NHL job.

Note: Rangers receive Stars' pick if Dallas wins two playoff rounds and Mats Zuccarello plays in 50 percent of postseason games

18. Vegas Golden Knights: Philip Broberg, D, AIK (Allsvenskan)

The loss of prized prospect Erik Brannstrom at the trade deadline left a significant void in the Vegas prospect pool, and it needs to be addressed at the upcoming draft. Broberg may not be as defensively responsible as Brannstrom, but he’s bigger and just as quick and physical. He has the potential to be one of the best defensemen to come out of his class, but only if his uncalculated risks are cut down.

Connor-McMichael-030119-getty-ftr.jpg

19. Pittsburgh Penguins: Connor McMichael, C, London (OHL)

An outstanding offensive forward who has been able to distinguish himself as a draft-year prospect on London’s loaded roster, McMichael is money once he has the puck below the circles and can finish close to the goal in a variety of ways. For those keeping score at home, the Penguins haven’t picked a center in the first round since doing it in four straight drafts between 2004 and 2007, with three of those picks being Evgeny Malkin, Sidney Crosby and Jordan Staal.

20. Carolina Hurricanes: Moritz Seider, D, Adler Mannheim (DEL)

The cupboard in Carolina is stocked with offensive-minded defenders like Jake Bean and Adam Fox, so what better way to complement their fast-paced game with one of the best one-on-one defenders available. Seider is the top rookie in the German Elite League and put forth a heroic effort in helping the under-20 program qualify for next year’s world junior championship.

21. Anaheim Ducks (from Buffalo via St. Louis): Cole Caufield, RW, U.S. U18 (NTDP)

Forget the fact that Caufield is generously listed at 5-7 — this sniper can be a dangerous inside player who can fill the net and battle his tail off for real estate near the goal. Caulfield has proven he can score regardless of the line he plays on or where he starts his shifts. And he's not just a sniping winger who needs other to do the work, as the Wisconsin-bound forward kills penalties with effectiveness and is a threat to score while down a man.

*Note: The Ducks will receive a first-round pick orginally owned by the Blues or Sharks, depending on final standings. If the Blues fall into the top 10, St. Louis has the option to defer its pick until 2020. In that case, Anaheim would receive San Jose's first-round pick from Buffalo.

22. Ottawa Senators (via Columbus): Ryan Suzuki, C, Barrie (OHL)

The Senators should want to hit a home run with the first rounder acquired in the Matt Duchene deal, which to date is their only pick in this year’s top 31. Suzuki, the younger brother of 2017 draftee Nick Suzuki, is a fast and heady playmaker with an underused shot that consistently forces goalies into tough saves. He’s done heroic work carrying Barrie’s upended roster through the standard roster-gutting OHL rebuild.

23. Nashville Predators: Michal Teply, LW, Liberec (Extraliga)

There is only a handful of draft-age players who can match the quick wits of this Czech winger, who also boasts an elite shot and strong work ethic. Teply is neither flashy nor explosive, but the puck follows him everywhere and he uses his upper-body strength and balance to maintain possession for lengthy periods inside the opposing end. The Predators also like to involve their defensemen in the attack, and Teply is one of the best at feeding the points with accuracy.

Nils-Hoglander-030119-getty-ftr.jpg

24. Washington Capitals: Nils Hoglander, RW, Rogle (SHL)

A feisty, in-your-face winger with an arsenal of moves to beat you, Hoglander has been a top-nine mainstay for Rogle and should be considered the best of Sweden’s thin forward draft crop. He’s shifty, elusive and incredibly crafty with the puck in tight. The Capitals have not drafted a forward in the first round since taking Jakub Vrana in 2014, so expect that trend to end regardless of whom they select.

25. Buffalo Sabres (via San Jose): Phil Thomasino, C, Niagara (OHL)

An exciting forward with elite speed and agility, Thomasino has emerged as one of the top scoring threats on a team full of NHL drafted prospects. His puck control while travelling at top speed is excellent, and he can wear down opponents with his quick cutbacks and pivots. The Sabres could use some speed on the wing, and the stalled development of 2016 first rounder Alexander Nylander may necessitate a move to try and replace him.

26. Los Angeles Kings (via Toronto): Spencer Knight, G, U.S. U18 (NTDP)

Although both NHL teams and draft pundits seem to be in agreement that goalies should no longer be taken in the early stages of the first round, this specimen of a prospect, however, may finally buck that trend. Many feel Knight is the best American-born goaltender prospect in quite some time, and his technical superiority, ideal size and intense compete level make him an easy choice for a team with multiple first rounders like the Kings.

27. Boston Bruins: Thomas Haley, D, Mississauga (OHL)

A clean, no-nonsense puck mover who controls the flow of a game, Harley plays with the poise and savvy of a 10-year veteran. His puck distribution and pass accuracy are phenomenal, and teams willing to overlook fixable issues with compete level and defensive play may even view him as a top-10 pick. The Bruins don’t necessarily need a young puck rusher in their system, but Harley may be too good an option to pass up.

28. New York Rangers (via Winnipeg): Ville Heinola, D, Lukko (SM-Liiga)

A smart left-handed defenseman with a quick first step and excellent breakout skills, Heinola has returned from his injury at the world juniors to assume his critical role for Lukko. Listed at 5’11, 178 pounds, Heinola is a power-play quarterback who relies on sound positioning and decision making to gain control of the puck and transition quickly up ice. Some might say the Rangers have plenty of players like him within the organization, but they could be beyond impressed with his play, especially since he plays alongside 2016 Rangers’ draftee Tarmo Reunanen.

29. New York Islanders: John Beecher, C, U.S. U18 (NTDP)

Lou Lamoriello has always leaned towards bigger forwards, which is why there’s a good bet he and his scouts have this menacing 200-foot center with excellent speed and agility very high on their draft board. Beecher rarely turns down a chance to mash an opponent into the boards before swiping the puck away and motoring up ice, and he’s an excellent penalty killer with a heavy shot. Beecher’s true potential is somewhat hidden by all the creative pivots ahead of him on the depth chart. He’s committed to the University of Michigan.

30. Calgary Flames: Egor Afanaseyev, LW, Muskegon (USHL)

A big winger with excellent speed and a net-ripping shot, Afanaseyev is a Russian-born import who has quickly adapted to life playing in North America. Some feel he may be slightly superior to Kaliyev because of his physicality, 200-foot play and quickness, which is why he could sneak into the late stages of the first round. The Flames are playing with house money with this pick, so why not swing for one of the draft’s best wingers?

31. New York Rangers (via Tampa Bay): Ethan Phillips, LW, Sioux Falls (USHL)

A pick acquired from Tampa Bay in last year’s Ryan McDonagh deal, the Rangers go to the USHL to nab one of the fastest skaters in the draft. Phillips, a Boston University recruit, plays on the top line and sees all in-game situations. His explosiveness can be intimidating to opposing defenders, and his slight frame doesn’t stop him from taking the puck inside or for a direct dash to the net.

*Note: Rangers would receive Lightning's second-round pick instead if Tampa fails to win the Stanley Cup

NHL mock draft: Round 2

32. Ottawa Senators: Antti Saarela, C, Lukko (SM-Liiga)

A heat-seeking missile on skates who passes the puck with accuracy and authority.

33. Los Angeles Kings: Patrik Puistola, RW, LeKi (Mestis)

A tricky winger with the puck on a string and a loaded arsenal of ways to beat you.

34. Detroit Red Wings: Tobias Bjornfot, D, Djugardens (SHL)

An excellent skater with or without the puck, Bjornfot is a versatile defender who can contribute in all situations.

35. Anaheim Ducks: Bobby Brink, RW, Sioux City (USHL)

An electrifying talent with a high IQ, Brink's dominance of the USHL as 17-year-old draft eligible has been one of the more impressive stories at the end point of the season.

36. New Jersey Devils: Anttoni Honka, D, Jukurit (SM-Liiga)

Swift-skating puck rusher who knows how to handle the puck and has the kind of mobility that keeps forecheckers honest.

37. Edmonton Oilers: Oleg Zaitsev, C, Red Deer (WHL)

A powerful yet elusive two-way center who competes hard in all three zones but also drives possession.

38. Chicago Blackhawks: Robert Mastrosimone, RW, Chicago (USHL)

A goal-scoring winger with one of the top shots among draft prospects.

39. Vancouver Canucks: Ryder Donovan, C/W, Duluth-East (HS-Minn.)

A jersey-flapping winger with size and a massive reach who can play the role of either set-up man or finisher.

40. New York Rangers: Ryan Johnson, D, Sioux Falls (USHL)

A future Minnesota Gopher who patrols the blue with outstanding skating abilities, confidence, poise and smarts.

41. Arizona Coyotes: Matthew Robertson, D, Edmonton (WHL)

Strong and mobile two-way blue liner with a team-first attitude who handles both big minutes and key situations with maturity and confidence.

42. Carolina Hurricanes (via Buffalo): Lassi Thomson, D, Kelowna (WHL)

Smooth-skating Finnish rearguard who typifies what offensive defensemen are expected to do with the puck on their stick and a full sheet of ice before them.

43. Colorado Avalanche: Brett Leason, RW, Prince Albert (WHL)

Strong double-overage forward with gifted puck skills, athleticism, outstanding vision and a deadly shot.

44. Ottawa Senators (from San Jose via Florida): Nolan Foote, LW, Kelowna (WHL)

One of the top power forwards available for the 2019 draft, Foote is a highly-intelligent forward who offers a blend of power, smarts and finesse.

45. Philadelphia Flyers: Leevi Aaltonen, LW, Kalpa (SM-Liiga)

One of the fastest skaters among 2019 draft hopefuls who can sling the puck with authority from the circles.

46. Montreal Canadiens: Patrick Moynihan, RW, U.S. U18 (NTDP)

Sniper with a heavy shot who is the perfect forward to deploy when a team is in need of an energy boost or an impact play.

47. Minnesota Wild: Alex Vlasic, D, U.S. U18 (NTDP)

Mobile two-way defender with size who covers the slot like a veteran and shuts down top forwards.

48. New York Rangers (via Dallas): John Farinacci, C, Dexter (HS-Mass.)

A poised, cerebral playmaker with excellent vision and strong hockey sense. Committed to Harvard.

49. Vegas Golden Knights: Mikko Kokkonen, D, Jukurit (SM-Liiga)

Provides steady blue line coverage while pitching in with timely rushes and poised play under pressure.

50. Florida Panthers (via Pittsburgh): Daniil Gutik, RW, Loko Yaroslavl (MHL)

Versatile dual-threat winger who stickhandles with confidence and can thread the needle with his cross-ice passes.

51. Carolina Hurricanes: Samuel Poulin, LW, Sherbrooke (QMJHL)

A hard-working, two-way winger who mixes physicality with skill, Poulin is murder on the forecheck and during the cycles.

52. St. Louis Blues: Kaedan Korczak, D, Kelowna (WHL)

A mobile, physical blueliner who is in the running for best one-on-one defender in his draft class.

53. Montreal Canadiens (from Vegas via Columbus): Semyon Chistyakov, D, Tolpar (MHL)

Hard-hitting powerhouse who can skate and run a power play.

54. New Jersey Devils (via Nashville): Drew Helleson, D, U.S. U18 (NTDP)

Exceptional stretch passer that leads to a lot of breakaways and odd-man rushes.

55. Washington Capitals: Ilya Nikolayev, C, Loko Yaroslavl (MHL)

Strong two-way pivot who is leaned on for critical situations in any zone.

56. Detroit Red Wings (via San Jose): Yegor Spiridonov, C, Stalnye Lisy (MHL)

Sturdy two-way center with the reach of a giant octopus and a high compete level that makes him a difficult player to prepare for.

57. Toronto Maple Leafs: Albin Grewe, LW, Djugardens (SHL)

A two-way forward of the throwback variety because he applies relentless pressure on the forecheck and finishes his checks.

58. New Jersey Devils (via Boston): Nick Robertson, RW, Peterborough (OHL)

A quick and energetic winger with soft hands and impressive puck skills

59. Winnipeg Jets: Vladislav Firstov, LW, Waterloo (USHL)

Playmaking winger with good size and excellent vision.

60. Detroit Red Wings (from Vegas via Islanders): Billy Constantinou, D, Kingston (OHL)

A fantastic skater who can play the role of a rover, Constantinou is one of the more graceful teenage defensemen you’ll find for this year’s draft.

61. New York Islanders (via Calgary): Mads Sogaard, G, Medicine Hat, (WHL)

A massive 6-foot-7 goalie with excellent quickness and technical know-how.

62. Tampa Bay Lightning: Judd Caufield, RW, U.S. U18 (NTDP)

A mean, physical winger blessed with soft hands, deft vision and the willingness to pay the price against any competition.