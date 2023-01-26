Mitch Marner scores spectacular overtime goal to lift Maple Leafs over Rangers

Marner stick-handled through the Rangers and slid the puck past Igor Shesterkin as he flew through the air.

Elias Grigoriadis
·Writer
·2 min read
Mitch Marner pulled off an incredible individual effort to seal the Maple Leafs 3-2 win over the Rangers on Wednesday. (Getty Images)
Mitch Marner pulled off an incredible individual effort to seal the Maple Leafs 3-2 win over the Rangers on Wednesday. (Getty Images)

One of the biggest positives for the NHL’s transition to three-on-three overtime is the ability for skilled players to utilize more space to utilize the space to let their talent shine. That’s exactly what Mitch Marner did on Wednesday evening, carrying the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 3-2 overtime win over the New York Rangers in spectacular fashion.

Right after the opening faceoff, Marner collected the puck deep in his own zone and began building speed. Once he crossed into the offensive zone, he slowed down, considered his options and accelerated around all three Rangers on the ice, leaving a sprawled Igor Shesterkin in the dust.

"There's a snowstorm. I'm just trying to get out of here before I hit traffic," Marner joked after his goal.

Fans couldn't hold in their excitement over the 25-year-old's heroic individual effort.

This was Marner’s 18th goal of the campaign and his 57th point in just 49 games, helping the Leafs’ offence become one of the deadliest in the league. Tied for the team-lead in points, Marner has emerged as more than just Auston Matthews' sidekick.

Timothy Liljegren tied the game in the third period after Filip Chytil put the Rangers put 2-1 with a pair of goals in the second frame. Ilya Samsonov saved 27 out of 29 shots to notch his 16th win of the season.

While the Boston Bruins are running away with the Eastern Conference and the President’s Trophy while breaking records in the process, the battle for the remaining top spots in the East is still going on. This win pushes the Leafs to 68 points, two ahead of both the Carolina Hurricanes and New Jersey Devils. With three games left on their five-game home stand that ends with the Bruins, Toronto will be looking to pick up some valuable points in front of the Scotiabank Arena crowd.

More from Yahoo Sports

Latest Stories

  • 3 forwards Maple Leafs should target at NHL trade deadline

    The Maple Leafs don't have much cap space, but they still have options to improve their roster by the NHL trade deadline.

  • Daily Fantasy Hockey: Darnell Nurse leads Wednesday picks

    Chris Morgan likes Oilers rearguard Darnell Nurse against Columbus on Wednesday.

  • Former Japan PM Mori Criticizes Ukraine Support, Kyodo Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Former Japanese Prime Minister Yoshiro Mori criticized the government’s supportive stance on Ukraine, Kyodo News reported, even as current premier Fumio Kishida considers a visit to Kyiv. Most Read from BloombergHindenburg’s Short Sell Call Shaves $12 Billion Off Adani StocksUS Confronts China Over Companies’ Ties to Russia War EffortTech-Led Slide Fades; Tesla Whipsaws on Earnings: Markets WrapIBM to Cut About 3,900 Workers, Still Hiring in ‘Higher Growth’ AreasJosh Kushner Is Ri

  • Jill Biden donates inaugural wear, face masks to Smithsonian

    Jill Biden says her Inauguration Day outfits, now featured in a Smithsonian museum exhibit about first ladies, were a “voice for me on one of the most important days of my life.” The dresses — one blue, one white — with matching coats and face masks “spoke to the American people then, and now they will continue speaking to generations to come,” she said Wednesday, before mannequins dressed in her clothes were formally added to the exhibit. First ladies typically donate their inaugural ball gown to the Smithsonian Institution, but President Joe Biden had no such celebrations.

  • The Bruins' path to becoming the best team in NHL history

    The Bruins are on pace for an NHL record 66 wins and 140 points.

  • Heavy snow hits Toronto as winter storm disrupts travel, leading to cancelled flights, car crashes

    A winter storm brought heavy snow to Toronto on Wednesday, leaving cancelled flights, slippery roads and vehicle crashes in its wake. Environment Canada said 10 centimetres of snow fell at Toronto's Pearson International Airport between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. The federal weather agency said 15 centimetres was reported in Brampton, 16 centimetres in Oakville and 15 centimetres in Whitby over that same time period. The forecast had called for between 15 to 20 centimetres to fall in the Greater Toronto

  • Canada considering sending 4 Leopard tanks to Ukraine: sources

    Canada is considering contributing four Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, senior sources told CBC News — but no decision has been made. The government could announce the donation of tanks as early as Thursday, the sources said. CBC News is not identifying the confidential sources because they were not authorized to speak publicly. One source said Canada is likely to send Ukraine the A4 variant of the tank — the oldest in the Canadian military's inventory. Canada bought the A4s from the Netherlands dur

  • Chris Pronger recounts own experience with same injury suffered by Damar Hamlin

    NHL legend Chris Pronger took to Twitter on Wednesday to share his experience with the same cardiac event suffered by Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin in early January.

  • Arrest made after Microsoft executive, father of 4 gunned down in 'targeted ambush': Police

    Nearly a year after Jared Bridegan, a Microsoft executive and father of four, was gunned down on a Florida road in what authorities called a targeted ambush, a suspect has been arrested in connection with his murder, police announced Wednesday. Bridegan was driving with his then-2-year-old daughter in Jacksonville Beach on Feb. 16, 2022, when he came upon a tire blocking his path, police said. When he stepped out of the car he was "gunned down in cold blood," Jacksonville Beach Police Chief Gene Paul Smith said.

  • Avalanche take win streak into game against the Ducks

    Anaheim Ducks (13-29-5, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (25-17-3, third in the Central Division)Denver; Thursday, 9 p.m. ESTBOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche come into a matchup against the Anaheim Ducks as winners of six consecutive games.Colorado is 25-17-3 overall and 12-8-3 in home games. The Avalanche have given up 122 goals while scoring 137 for a +15 scoring differential.Anaheim is 13-29-5 overall and 6-16-4 in road games. The Ducks are third in NHL play with 218

  • Russia orders the creation of 24 penal colonies in occupied Ukraine, says report

    Russia has decreed that 24 new penal colonies, famous for their harsh conditions, will be created in Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia.

  • The AP Interview: Pope says homosexuality not a crime

    Pope Francis criticized laws that criminalize homosexuality as “unjust,” saying God loves all his children just as they are and called on Catholic bishops who support the laws to welcome LGBTQ people into the church. “Being homosexual isn’t a crime,” Francis said during an exclusive interview Tuesday with The Associated Press. Francis acknowledged that Catholic bishops in some parts of the world support laws that criminalize homosexuality or discriminate against LGBTQ people, and he himself referred to the issue in terms of “sin.”

  • Avalanche death toll this year climbs to 5 as pair of U.S. business leaders killed in B.C. backcountry

    Two brothers from York, Pa., have been identified as the latest victims in a deadly B.C. avalanche season that has already claimed five lives this year. The news comes as officials warn persistent, once-in-a-decade conditions are elevating the risk for backcountry goers for weeks to come. Jon and Tim Kinsley, 59 and 57, were killed after being caught in a slide near Revelstoke, B.C., about 200 kilometres northeast of Kelowna Monday while on a guided heli-skiing tour. Their identities were confir

  • Kyrie Irving reportedly ready to discuss contract extension: 'The ball is in the Nets' court'

    Kyrie Irving's desire for a contract extension comes just months after he was suspended for pushing an antisemitic documentary (and then refusing to apologize) on Twitter.

  • LSU student fatally hit by a car was raped first, police say

    Four people have been charged in the alleged rape of a Louisiana State University student who authorities say was assaulted, then left in an Baton Rouge sub-division near where she was then struck and killed by a motor vehicle. Kaivon Washington, 18, and a 17-year-old whose name was withheld because he is a juvenile, were charged with third-degree rape, according to court documents. Everett Lee, 28, and Casen Carver, 18, were both charged with principle to third-degree rape, meaning they were present but did not take part in the alleged crime.

  • 4 arrested in alleged rape of LSU student later fatally struck by car: Police

    A Louisiana State University student who died after she was hit by a car while on her way home from a bar was allegedly raped shortly before the fatal crash, authorities said. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office arrested four people on Monday, including three teenagers, in connection with the alleged sexual assault. Within hours of the deadly incident, Brooks was captured on surveillance footage stumbling and falling at a Baton Rouge bar, before leaving with the four suspects, according to the arrest warrant affidavits.

  • 'Wolf Pack': Sarah Michelle Gellar's new role takes her into the fire

    Buffy the Vampire Slayer's Sarah Michelle Gellar is the queen of teen supernatural TV, and now we're reconnecting with the icon in MTV's Wolf Pack.

  • Conor McGregor accused of attacking woman on his yacht, prompting her to jump off boat to escape

    McGregor has denied the allegation.

  • Want to invest like a mutual fund manager? Here are the most popular stocks

    A new CIBC Capital Markets analysis identifies the top stocks that are overweighted in Canadian-focused mutual funds.

  • Giroux lifts Senators to 2-1 win over struggling Islanders

    OTTAWA — Claude Giroux’s game-winning goal Wednesday night likely won’t stand out in his mind, but you can bet Ridly Greig will never forget it. The 20-year-old Greig was making his NHL debut with the Ottawa Senators and Giroux picked up a Greig rebound to score what proved to be the winner against the New York Islanders in a 2-1 victory. “It was unreal,” Greig said after the game. “You know, obviously a dream come true just to get out there and obviously to get the win it’s pretty good.” Greig’