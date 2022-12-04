Marner breaks Leafs point streak record with shorthanded tally vs. Lighting

Mitch Marner is the hottest player in the world right now. (Getty)

Mitch Marner potted a short-handed goal to open the scoring versus the Lightning on Saturday, giving him points in 19 straight games and the longest point streak in Maple Leafs history in the process.

With the Leafs down a man in the Lightning zone, Marner somehow eluded the Tampa defenders and found himself all alone in the high slot before David Kampf dished to No. 16 for a kneeling one-timer to grab the franchise record.

Magic meets history 🪄 pic.twitter.com/DNXrjPhI0V — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) December 4, 2022

Marner scored in Toronto's win over the Sharks on Wednesday to give him points in 18 consecutive games and keep the streak alive, despite it coming down to the wire — missing a few shot attempts before finally depositing his eighth goal of the season into the empty net with just over a minute to go to tie the franchise record now formerly held by Darryl Sittler and Eddie Olczyk.

Mitch Marner ties Darryl Sittler and Eddie Olczyk for the longest point streak in @MapleLeafs history. 👏 pic.twitter.com/UOw8cWkuwZ — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 1, 2022

Marner’s point streak began during an overtime loss to those same Sharks on Oct. 27 when he enjoyed his first multi-point performance of the season.

While speaking to reporters post-game on Wednesday after tying Sittler and Olczyk, the superstar winger admitted how much that moment meant to him, saying he appreciated that it transpired in front of a home crowd with plenty of family and friends in attendance.

"Honestly, that was really special. That meant a lot. I got my family here & it’s a special moment. They’re not beside me but I’m sure they’re in the crowd loving that … & taking it in with me" — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) December 1, 2022

The Markham, Ont., native has scored eight goals and 25 points during his red-hot stretch, although both Sittler (17 goals, 33 points) and Olczyk (11 goals, 28 points) outscored him during their respective point streaks.

The two-time All-Star still has a long way to go if he hopes to catch Wayne Gretzky for the NHL record, which stands at a laughable 51 games. Amazingly, the “Great One” registered 61 goals and 153 points during that span. Absurd.

Marner now has nine goals and 30 points in 26 games this season.

