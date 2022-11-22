Maple Leafs place Morgan Rielly on long-term injured reserve

Michael Hoad
·Writer
·2 min read
Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly will miss at least 10 games. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/NHLI via Getty Images)
Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly will miss at least 10 games. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/NHLI via Getty Images)

The Toronto Maple Leafs' defence corps took another big hit on Tuesday as the club placed Morgan Rielly on long-term injured reserve with a knee injury.

The move means Rielly will miss at least 10 games and 24 days of action.

Rielly appeared to suffer the injury in the third period of Monday's game against the New York Islanders when he collided with Kyle Palmieri. Rielly was slow to get up and clutched his left knee but logged another shift before exiting the game.

Rielly's absence is just the latest blow to a Leafs blue line that is already missing Jake Muzzin (spine, out indefinitely) and T.J. Brodie (oblique, out at least another four games).

“It's tough,” Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe told reporters after Monday's game. “We’re already missing guys, and Morgan is so important to our team and to our back end in particular.

“But, we lose Muzzin — we made a big deal of it. It wasn't a big deal. Brodie — made a big deal of it. It wasn't a big deal. Just gotta keep playing, because that’s the way it goes.”

Veteran defenceman Mark Giordano says the Leafs will miss Rielly's ability to quarterback play from the back end.

“His No. 1 asset is being able to move that puck, whether it be defensively or offensively,” Giordano said. “He’s always up there as one of the top [defencemen] in the league in my mind.”

Rielly has been held without a goal in 2022-23 but has recorded 16 assists through 20 games while logging 23 minutes per night.

The 28-year-old signed an eight-year, $60-million contract extension last October. Placing him on long-term injured reserve gives the Maple Leafs some financial flexibility should they seek to fill the hole on the blue line through trade.

In the meantime, Toronto recalled defencemen Mac Hollowell and Victor Mete from the AHL's Marlies, with both players potentially in line to take on a greater role.

More from Yahoo Sports

Latest Stories

  • Why Senators haven't taken their expected step forward

    The Senators looked to be one of the NHL's most improved teams this offseason, but the results haven't been there.

  • Raiders’ Derek Carr responds to former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown following win

    The Raiders defeated Broncos 22-16 in overtime.

  • Kraken must handle Shane Wright's future with care

    The Seattle Kraken have assigned their first-round pick Shane Wright to AHL affiliate Coachella Valley Firebirds but do clubs need to take more care in how their handle the progress of NHL prospects?

  • The peak 49ers team finally showed up in a win over the Cardinals, and it was impressive

    The 49ers looked like a Super Bowl contender on Monday night.

  • World Cup 2022: Saudi Arabia pulls incredible upset in 2-1 win over Argentina

    Saudi Arabia was 18-to-1 to beat Lionel Messi and the Argentinians.

  • NFL Power Rankings: There's no great answer for what Jets should do with QB Zach Wilson

    Zach Wilson was bad on Sunday, and hasn't been great most of this season.

  • Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups, Week 12: Veteran backs and young receivers among top adds

    The fantasy football playoffs are within sight. Andy Behrens is here to help you make a final push with his list of the top pickups for Week 12.

  • Last year saw highest rate of gang-related homicides in 16 years: Statistics Canada

    A report from Statistics Canada shows the national homicide rate has increased for a third consecutive year and nearly one-quarter of killings in 2021 were connected to gangs. There were 788 homicides in the country last year – up three per cent from 2020. It marked the highest rate of homicides in Canada since 2005. Saskatchewan saw both the highest rate of homicides and the highest rate of gang-related killings. The province's homicide rate went up nine per cent from 2020. Manitoba had the sec

  • Irving rejoins Nets, seeks to keep focus on basketball

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving apologized Sunday morning to anyone who felt threatened or hurt when he posted a link to a documentary with antisemitic material, clearing the way to finally play again for the Brooklyn Nets. Once he did, Irving tried to keep the focus on basketball. Deeper conversations, such as about the demonstrators outside the arena or a possible appeal of his suspension without pay, would be left for another day. “I’m just here to focus on the game,” Irving said after scoring 1

  • Mahomes, Kelce connect for 3 TDs, Chiefs beat Chargers 30-27

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route that Kelce took to the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, concluding a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:15. The Chargers had pulled ahead 27-23 on Justin Herbert’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer wit

  • Bucks pull away in second half to beat Trail Blazers

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 37 points and the Milwaukee Bucks pulled away in the second half to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 119-111 on Monday night. Antetokounmpo made 16 of his 24 field goal attempts to go along with seven rebounds and six assists in 35 minutes. Milwaukee improved to 12-4 and 9-1 at home. Bucks guard Jrue Holiday scored 13 of his 17 points in the fourth quarter, and Grayson Allen added 17 points and eight rebounds. Holiday opened the quarter with a 3-point

  • At 1-8-1, Texans try to shake worst loss yet vs Washington

    HOUSTON (AP) — Davis Mills threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown on Houston’s second offensive play, setting the tone for the terrible Texans’ worst game of the season in a loss to Washington. The Texans (1-8-1) were behind 20-0 at halftime before falling to the Commanders 23-10 for their fifth straight loss. “We were never in the game,” coach Lovie Smith said. “There’s total disappointment." Houston had five yards of offense at halftime, lowest in franchise history. The team’s

  • Eberle scores in OT, Kraken beat Kings 3-2 for 7th win in 9

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jordan Eberle scored at 2:23 of overtime to lift the Seattle Kraken to a 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night. Jared McCann and Daniel Sprong also scored for Seattle, which has played in three straight overtime games —winning the last two. Martin Jones had 27 saves to help the Kraken improve to 7-1-1 in their last nine games. Phillip Danault and Trevor Moore scored for the Kings, and Cal Peterson stopped 25 shots. Midway through the extra period, Eberle led a 2-on-

  • Adams' 35-yard TD in OT powers Raiders past Broncos 22-16

    DENVER (AP) — Derek Carr hit a wide-open Davante Adams with a 35-yard touchdown pass on the third play of overtime, powering the Las Vegas Raiders to a 22-16 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The Raiders (3-7) never led in regulation but sent the game into OT when Daniel Carlson kicked a 25-yard field goal with 16 seconds left after a crucial blunder by Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. The Broncos (3-7) were clinging to a 16-13 lead at the 2-minute warning but Wilson rolled right on thir

  • Celtics hit 20 3s, beat Pelicans 117-109 in 9th straight win

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jaylen Brown had 27 points and 10 rebounds, Derrick White highlighted a 26-point performance with six 3-pointers, and the Boston Celtics beat the New Orleans Pelicans 117-109 on Friday night for their ninth straight win. Jayson Tatum had 19 points and 10 assists for the Celtics, who combined to make 20 3s and shot 48.2% (41 of 85) overall. Al Horford was 4 of 5 from deep and scored 18 for Boston, which led by double digits for much of the game and by as many as 19. Brandon Ing

  • 'Oopsie': Nick Nurse on final play vs. Hawks

    Head coach Nick Nurse discusses his son forgetting about the Raptors' 2019 parade, what happened on the final play in the overtime loss to the Hawks and the team's 3-point shooting.

  • Makar, MacKinnon score, short-handed Avalanche beat Capitals

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon scored, Alexandar Georgiev made 32 saves and the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche beat the Washington Capitals 4-0 on Saturday night for their second consecutive victory. MacKinnon also had two assists for the Avalanche. They have won six of seven games despite missing several injured regulars, including captain Gabriel Landeskog, winger Valeri Nichushkin and defensemen Samuel Girard and Bowen Byram. MacKinnon made the highlight

  • How many Maple Leafs will score 30 goals this season?

    John Tavares and William Nylander have already reached double digits and if Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner can repeat their scoring exploits from last season, the Maple Leafs could finish the campaign with four players over the 30-goal mark.&nbsp;

  • Is 1000-game Evgeni Malkin underrated?

    Evgeni Malkin scored in his 1000th NHL game as the Penguins topped the Chicago Blackhawks but is the Russian underrated in the pantheon of hockey greats?

  • Young hits Griffin for OT buzzer-beater, Hawks top Raptors

    ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young threw a long pass to hit A.J. Griffin for a wide-open layup at the overtime buzzer and the Atlanta Hawks, after rallying late in regulation, beat the undermanned Toronto Raptors 124-122 on Saturday night. Young had 29 points and 10 assists, De’Andre Hunter added 21 points and Clint Capela had 18 points and 13 rebounds for the Hawks. Young hit a pair of free throws with 59 seconds to go in regulation, giving the Hawks their first lead since midway through the third quart