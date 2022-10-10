Lightning suspend Ian Cole amid sexual abuse allegations

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ian Cole has been suspended by the team. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Warning: The following story contains language detailing accusations of sexual assault

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ian Cole has been suspended indefinitely by the team while it cooperates with the NHL to investigate sexual assault allegations levied against him.

A woman alleged on Friday that Cole sexually abused her while she was a minor and showed a pattern of coercing and grooming underage women into sleeping with him during his NHL career.

The Lightning released the following statement:

“The Tampa Bay Lightning is aware of the allegations against player Ian Cole and are cooperating fully with the NHL on an investigation. Our organization takes these allegations very seriously. While we continue to gather more details, we have decided to suspend Ian Cole pending the results of an investigation. No member of the organization, including players, will comment further at the time.”

In a statement released on Twitter, the alleged victim stated Cole had groomed her for four years, starting while she was in high school, and pressured her into having sex against her will. She also revealed she learned in college that Cole had groomed other girls, showing a repeated pattern of behavior.

The woman also criticized the NHL for enabling a culture of misogyny.

“Ian felt emboldened to emotionally and sexually abuse me and other women because the NHL fosters a culture of misogyny," she wrote. "The NHL needs to hold themselves and their players accountable for creating an enabling environment of misogynistic and predatory behavior. Those who defend his character are the ones who have enabled him to do this for so long, and know very well of his abusive behaviour towards women.”

Cole denied the accusations in a statement issued by his agent to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman. Cole said he will cooperate fully with the NHL's investigation.

More from Yahoo Sports