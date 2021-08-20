NHL Legend Henrik Lundqvist, 39, Retires Due to Heart Issues: 'It's Time to Walk Away'

Henrik Lundqvist #30 of the New York Rangers

After 15 years, NHL goalie Henrik Lundqvist is leaving the game he loves.

"For the last 30 years, I have devoted my life to the game of hockey ... and now it's time to walk away from the game I love and begin a new chapter," the 39-year-old announced in a statement on social media on Friday.

"The future excites me," he added. "I've met so many amazing people over the years that will help to guide and inspire me in my new journey."

According to ESPN, Lundqvist underwent open-heart surgery in January.

Speaking to the New York Post, Lundqvist said he planned to continue his career until he experienced ongoing health issues.

He previously played 15 seasons with the New York Rangers before signing a one-year deal with the Washington Capitals for 2020-2021, but never played for the team.

"I was hoping I would be 100 percent by this time," Lundqvist told the Post. "But I was told that inflammation takes a long time to correct and with medication I might be out of the woods, but it could be another full year before I would be 100 percent."

"I came to the conclusion that there are too many unknowns and too much risk for not enough reward for me to keep playing," he explained.

In a statement, the Rangers announced they would be retiring Lundqvist's No. 30 jersey during the upcoming season. Typically, it can take years for a club to retire a player's number after their retirement.

"It is with mixed emotions that the New York Rangers offer our best wishes and heartfelt gratitude to Henrik Lundqvist on the announcement of his retirement," the team said. "Henrik's commitment to excellence made him one of the best goaltenders to ever play the game of hockey, and we are so fortunate to have witnessed his greatness firsthand for 15 years."

"As we congratulate Henrik on an extraordinary career and a lasting legacy of success, charity and character, we are honored to announce that we will retire his number and raise his jersey to the rafters at an upcoming game this season," the Rangers announced.

Lundqvist ends his career with the sixth-most wins in NHL history, according to ESPN, having played in 130 postseason games.