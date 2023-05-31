Report: Maple Leafs expected to name Brad Treliving as next general manager

Treliving's name has surfaced as the consensus favourite to land the Toronto job since Kyle Dubas' departure was made official a couple weeks ago.

Nearly two weeks after parting ways with Kyle Dubas, the Maple Leafs appear ready to hire their 18th general manager in franchise history.

According to TSN’s Darren Dreger, "all signs now point to the search wrapping up in the very near future with Brad Treliving being named as the new GM."

Though it's yet to be confirmed by the organization as of this writing, this news won't be surprising at all to those following Toronto's hunt, as Treliving's name has surfaced as the consensus favourite to land the position since pretty much Day 1.

Several potential candidates were floated to replace Dubas since the day of his departure, but Treliving emerged as an early frontrunner for the position, with insiders like Dreger, Bally Sports' Andy Strickland, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman and others claiming Treliving had the inside track on one of the most coveted front-office jobs in hockey.

It's looking like Brad Treliving will be the next general manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs. (Getty)

"Brad Treliving is expected to be in Toronto this week to meet with the Maple Leafs. Obviously, he won’t be the only interviewee. There’s a ton of interest in this job, but as the organization began to consider alternatives to Dubas, Treliving was very high on the list," Friedman wrote earlier this month.

Treliving held the Flames' GM job from 2014 to 2023, with Calgary making the postseason in five of his nine seasons. But like his reported new squad, Calgary never made it past the second round during that time. Treliving also previously served as an assistant general manager with the Arizona Coyotes.

Most recently, Treliving has shown no fear when it comes to "swing-for-the-fences" type deals, salvaging Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar from the Florida Panthers after star Matthew Tkachuk made it clear he wouldn't return to the Flames as a restricted free agent.

We'll see what Treliving has up his sleeve with fans craving a shakeup in Toronto and star centre Auston Matthews hoping for an extension before July 1.

Dubas, meanwhile, is reportedly mulling over an offer to join the Pittsburgh Penguins front office.