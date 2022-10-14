'The Rock' straight up invents his own chant, fires up crowd at Leafs game

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson received massive cheers from a shocked Maple Leafs crowd before putting his own spin on the team's classic chant. (Screengrab via TSN)

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson: Big Leafs guy?

The Toronto Maple Leafs kicked off their home opener on Thursday with an enjoyable pre-game ceremony, though it paled in comparison to what happened at the mid-way point of the first period.

During a TV timeout, Leafs fans directed their attention to the scoreboard to find out the megastar actor was in attendance. The fun-loving superstar quickly energized the crowd, who erupted when they realized he was in the building.

Though he played the role of diehard Leafs fan well, it doesn’t appear as though he watches a tonne of "his team's" games given the unique and initially awkward “Let’s Go Leafs” chant he belted out instead of the traditional "Go Leafs Go" one fans are accustomed to.

Or maybe he was intentionally setting a new trend because, well, he's The Rock and can do whatever the hell he wants. After initial hesitancy, the Scotiabank Arena crowd did oblige and chanted passionately along with the A-list actor and former WWE star. The Leafs squeaked out a tight win, too, so that new "Let's Go Leafs" chant is 1-0. Just saying.

As you can imagine, fans and analysts alike had quite the reaction on social media to The Rock's appearance. Many were just surprised, while others had a laugh at his customized chant.

We were also gloriously reminded of this legendary appearance The Rock made as a WWE superstar years ago, where he absolutely shredded the Leafs and Canada as a whole. You had to know this fanbase was going to keep those receipts.

Story continues

Pure gold.

I remember when The Rock laid the SmackDown on the Toronto Maple Leafs back in the daypic.twitter.com/UeuM74Oqwt — Jordan Roca  (@JRoc23) October 14, 2022

It was a big bounce-back win for Toronto in its home opener after the team started its season off on a disappointing note on Wednesday night, falling to the rival Montreal Canadiens on a late Josh Anderson tally.

More from Yahoo Sports