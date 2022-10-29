NHL-leading Bruins beat Blue Jackets 4-0 for 5th win a row

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Linus Ullmark made 30 saves for his fifth career shutout, Charlie Coyle scored short-handed and the NHL-leading Boston Bruins beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-0 on Friday for their fifth straight victory.

Matt Grzelcyk, Jake DeBrusk and David Pastrnak also scored to help Boston improve to 7-1-0.

Elvis Merzlikins stopped 25 shots for the Blue Jackets before being replaced in the third period by Daniil Tarasov, who stopped six. Columbus has lost three straight at home and six of its first nine games.

DEVILS 1, AVALANCHE 0

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jack Hughes scored on power play early in the third period and Vitek Vanecek made 24 saves for his first shutout with New Jersey in the Devils’ victory over Colorado.

The Devils won for the fifth time in six games after dropping the first two games of the season. New Jersey also denied defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado’s NHL-best power play.

Hughes scored his third of the season on the power play at 2:59 of the third, shooting the puck past Pavel Francouz.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 4, DUCKS 0

LAS VEGAS (AP) — William Karlsson had a goal and an assist, Logan Thompson made 29 saves and Vegas beat Anaheim in a Nevada Day matinee.

Thompson had his second shutout of the season and third overall to help Western Conference-leading Vegas improve to 7-2-0. Chandler Stephenson, Reilly Smith and Nic Roy also scored.

Anaheim goaltender John Gibson made 14 saves in two periods, and Anthony Stolarz stopped three shots in the third. Since a 5-4 overtime victory over Seattle in the opener, the Ducks have lost seven straight to drop to 1-6-1.

ISLANDERS 6, HURRICANES 2

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Josh Bailey scored the go-ahead goal in his 1,000th game, and New York set an NHL record for successful penalty kills to begin a season in its victory over Carolina,

With three more penalty kills, the Islanders haven’t allowed a power-play goal in their first eight games, the first team in league history to accomplish that feat.

Brock Nelson had two goals in the third period for the Islanders, who won for the first time in three road games this season. Oliver Wahlstrom and Matt Martin also scored before Zach Parise added a short-handed empty-netter.

Islanders goalie Ilya Sorokin made 32 saves after making 41 stops in a 3-0 victory over the New York Rangers on Wednesday night. Martin Necas and Brent Burns scored for the Hurricanes.

