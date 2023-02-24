NHL-leading Bruins acquire Orlov, Hathaway from Capitals

·2 min read

BOSTON (AP) — The NHL-leading Boston Bruins acquired defenseman Dmitry Orlov and forward Garnet Hathaway from the Washington Capitals on Thursday, the latest big trade acquisition by an Eastern Conference contender.

Boston sent a 2023 first-round pick, a 2024 second-rounder, a 2025 third-rounder and forward Craig Smith to Washington and an additional 2023 fifth-rounder to Minnesota. The Capitals retained half of Orlov’s salary and the Wild got the extra pick for retaining an extra 25% to make Boston’s cap situation work.

The move gives the Bruins extra size and toughness on the blue line and up front while they try to turn one of the best regular seasons in hockey history into a deep playoff run.

The Capitals are selling at the trade deadline for the first time since Alex Ovechkin's rookie year more than a decade and a half ago.

“This trade allows us to acquire draft capital, infuse youth and restock our system," general manager Brian MacLellan said. "While this season has proven challenging with injuries to our significant players, we are in a position to use some of our current assets to retool our club and build a competitive team moving forward.”

Orlov, 31, was a homegrown player for Washington and helped the team win the Stanley Cup in 2018. Hathaway, 31, has played on the Capitals' fourth line for the past four seasons.

“Dmitry has been with our organization for almost 14 years and was a key contributor in helping us win the Stanley Cup,” MacLellan said. “Garnet has been an important part of our team and a role model off the ice for his contributions to our community. We wish both players all the best with Boston.”

Minnesota got a draft pick for helping facilitate a trade for the second time in less than a week. The Wild got a 2025 fourth-round pick from Toronto for retaining salary in the deal that sent Ryan O'Reilly and ex-Bruins forward Noel Acciari from St. Louis to the Maple Leafs.

Also as part of the trade, the Bruins got the rights to 2017 pick Andrei Svetlakov, who's playing in the KHL, from the Wild.

___

Whyno reported from Washington.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Jimmy Golen And Stephen Whyno, The Associated Press

