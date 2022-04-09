NHL lacrosse goals spark debate, but Hurricanes coach, players see creativity, skill

Trevor Zegras of the Anaheim Ducks is the hot, young kid in the NHL.

He’s 21, he’s flashy, he’s creative. He’s also having a lot of fun and making a lot of fans happy in the process, which is getting on the nerves of some hardened NHL opponents.

Remember when Andrei Svechnikov of the Carolina Hurricanes created a stir with two lacrosse-type goals — known to many as “The Michigan” — a couple of years ago? Zegras, in his first full season in the NHL, now has two of those.

Not everyone likes his showmanship. Recently, Zegras took a rough cross-check in the back from Jay Beagle of the Arizona Coyotes. When the Ducks’ Troy Terry came to Zegras’ defense, Beagle pounded him, leaving Terry bloodied and Zegras upset and making some biting comments about Beagle after the game.

Zegras and Svechnikov, who just turned 22, could be on the ice together Sunday when the Canes and Ducks face off at PNC Arena. There’s no telling what could be coming from the two forwards, given their skill, flair and unpredictability.

Carolina Hurricanes forward Andrei Svechnikov became the first player in NHL history to score on a lacrosse play, doing it twice this season, and the Canes promoted it with T-shirts.

Canes forwards Jordan Staal and Derek Stepan are two “old-school” type guys. Neither veteran has a problem with what a Zegras or Svechnikov has brought to a league that can be all-too-staid at times.

“If you can score a goal like that, more power to you,” Staal said of the lacrosse shots.

Staal smiled, adding, “I’m struggling just to find the back of the net and these guys are flipping it on their stick and finding the back of the net that way. I think it’s really cool.

“If I see someone try to do it am I going to lay him out? Yeah, I’m going to try. It’s not an easy move for a goalie to stop and these guys make it look easy. I think it’s great.”

Carolina Hurricanes’ Andrei Svechnikov (37) is knocked off his skates by Colorado Avalanche’s Mikko Rantanen (96) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, March 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

Staal said he can only wonder what’s coming next.

“I don’t have quite the imagination those guys do,” he said. “The puck skills, how much they work on that and how difficult it is, I don’t think most people realize how hard that is.”

Zegras put a new twist on his second lacrosse goal. With teammate Sonny Milano near the post, Zegras flipped the puck around Milano and past Coyotes goalie Karel Vejmelka. The disgusted look on Arizona coach Andre Tourigny after the goal was telling. There was no “wow” in his look.

Earlier this season in Buffalo, Zegras scooped the puck up on his blade behind the Sabres net and lifted it over the goalie’s head toward the front of the crease. Milano was in position to bat the puck in for a goal as Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin stood there stunned.

“It’s a unique skill and let’s be honest, all the kids can do it now,” Stepan said. “Even the really little ones. They can all do it. They all can pick it up on their stick.

“It’s something that has blossomed in our game.”

Zegras, picked ninth overall by Anaheim in the 2019 NHL draft, has 18 goals and 33 assists this season. The Bedford, New York, native played a year of college hockey at Boston University before turning pro, and helped Team USA win a gold medal in the 2021 World Junior Championship while being named tournament MVP.

Anaheim Ducks’ Trevor Zegras participates in the Skills Competition breakaway challenge event, part of the NHL All-Star weekend, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Invited to the 2022 NHL skills competition during the All-Star Weekend, Zegras was a hit with his blindfolded goal. Dressed in the Average Joe’s Dodgeball outfit, he dangled and spun and scored with balls being hurled at him. The crowd in Las Vegas loved it.

That was a trick shot. His plays in NHL games have resulted in goals. Svechnikov has done the same.

“The reason they’re doing that is because they can,” Canes coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “I don’t look at it as showmanship. When the slapshot came in 100 years ago some people probably said ‘What’s this?’ Well, the guy can do it. The guy can rip it in the net and it’s effective, and now this is an effective way of scoring a goal.

“It’s not showing the other team up. You’re trying to win a hockey game.”

Carolina Hurricanes vs Anaheim Ducks

When: Sunday, 6 p.m.

Where: PNC Arena, Raleigh.

TV/RADIO: Bally Sports South, WCMC-99.9 FM.