NHL investigating Evander Kane for allegedly submitting fake vaccine card

On Sept. 28, it was made public that San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane was the center of yet another investigation by the NHL, this time due to a COVID-related violation. Further details remained murky.

Well, according to Front Office Sports, Kane is in hot water for allegedly submitting a fake proof of vaccination card — an illegal offense in both Canada and the United States.

The punishments for players who for violate COVID protocols are not specifically listed, but the NHL states that a “lack of compliance will result in significant Club and individual sanctions, including potential forfeiture of games, fines and reimbursements of expenses, loss of draft choices, and/or ineligibility for participation in training activities,” per FOS.

Under U.S. federal law, any person that buys, sells, or produces a fake vaccination card can face up to five years in prison, and any Canadian trying to travel with said counterfeit card can possibly face a $750,000 fine and up to six months in jail.

Now we know why.

This is yet another dark notch in the belt of the 30-year-old’s offseason after allegations of sexual assault, domestic abuse, and gambling on his own games came from his estranged wife Anna. In the NHL’s independent investigation into Kane’s alleged betting, they did not find any evidence to support the claim.

Due to the serious off-ice allegations that Kane is facing, the team and player mutually agreed to not have him participate in Sharks training camp. With these new claims surrounding the fake vaccine card, one cannot imagine Kane will be suiting up for the Sharks when they open their season on Oct. 16 against the Winnipeg Jets.

This is no new issue in professional sports. Kalyn Kahler of Defector reported on the extensive market and use of fake vaccine cards in the NFL and how players were aware of the forged proof circulating around the league.

For Kane, it’s difficult to predict what kind of potential punishment he faces, or if it will get confirmed that he did in fact use a fake vaccine card.

The winger has four years left on his seven-year, $49-million contract.

