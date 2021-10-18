NHL hands Evander Kane 21-game suspension for submitting fake vaccine card

The league also announced that allegations of domestic abuse made against Kane by his estranged wife "could not be substantiated." (Getty)

Another week, another Evander Kane update.

On Monday the NHL announced that Kane has been suspended for 21 games “for an established violation of, and lack of compliance with, the NHL/NHLPA COVID-19 Protocol.” Kane will not receive any pay while suspended.

Evander Kane's 21-game suspension will cost him $35,000 in salary every day through Nov. 28.



Section 18-A.2 of the NHL's CBA stipulates that players forfeit salary for every day they're unavailable after being disciplined for off-ice conduct. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) October 18, 2021

On Oct. 6, a report from Front Office Sports revealed that Kane submitted a fake vaccination card to the league and the San Jose Sharks, which is an illegal offense in both Canada and the United States.

“I would like to apologize to my teammates, the San Jose Sharks organization, and all Sharks fans for violating the NHL COVID protocols,” Kane said in a statement. “I made a mistake, one I sincerely regret and take responsibility for. During my suspension, I will continue to participate in counseling to help me make better decisions in the future. When my suspension is over, I plan to return to the ice with great effort, determination, and love for the game of hockey.”

The NHL also stated that the allegations of domestic assault from Kane’s estranged wife Anna, “could not be substantiated.” This is after Anna claimed that Kane was gambling on his own hockey games, which the league’s independent investigation also could not find any evidence to support.

NHL also announces "that its concurrent investigation into allegations of domestic abuse made against Kane by his estranged wife, Deanna, could not be substantiated" and that there will be no further comment. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) October 18, 2021

“While we are encouraged by Evander’s commitment to moving forward, we are extremely disappointed by his disregard for the health and safety protocols put in place by the NHL and the NHLPA,” the Sharks said in a statement on Monday.

Story continues

Kane is entering his 13th year in the NHL and his fifth for San Jose. Through 56 games last season, he scored 22 goals and 49 points, leading the Sharks in both categories.

More from Yahoo Sports