Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo suspended 1 game for slash on Leon Draisaitl

The Golden Knights and Oilers will each be without a top blueliner for a pivotal Game 5.

Alex Pietrangelo will miss a pivotal Game 5 after laying the lumber to Leon Draisaitl in the dying moments of game 4. (Getty)
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo has been suspended one game for a slash on Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl in the dying moments of Game 4.

Vegas' top blueliner was assessed a five-minute major for slashing and a game misconduct after he flew across the ice and waxed the Oilers star with a clean two-hander across the arms after he missed an empty-net attempt with under 90 seconds remaining in the Oilers' 4-1 win to even the series on Wednesday.

Edmonton blueliner Darnell Nurse was also suspended on Thursday, slapped with an automatic one-game ban for a late-game instigator penalty before a spirited scrap with Vegas forward Nicolas Hague.

