Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo suspended 1 game for slash on Leon Draisaitl
The Golden Knights and Oilers will each be without a top blueliner for a pivotal Game 5.
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo has been suspended one game for a slash on Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl in the dying moments of Game 4.
Vegas' top blueliner was assessed a five-minute major for slashing and a game misconduct after he flew across the ice and waxed the Oilers star with a clean two-hander across the arms after he missed an empty-net attempt with under 90 seconds remaining in the Oilers' 4-1 win to even the series on Wednesday.
Alex Pietrangelo gives Leon Draisaitl a two-handed slash after an empty net opportunity. pic.twitter.com/wziPdleLDx
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 11, 2023
Edmonton blueliner Darnell Nurse was also suspended on Thursday, slapped with an automatic one-game ban for a late-game instigator penalty before a spirited scrap with Vegas forward Nicolas Hague.
More to come.