NHL goalie carousel continues at draft as Husso, Vanecek dealt

MONTREAL — The NHL goalie market continued to solidify at the league's 2022 draft Friday.

The Detroit Red Wings got things started when they acquired pending restricted free agent Ville Husso from the St. Louis Blues for the 73rd pick.

Husso subsequently signed a three-year contract extension.

The New Jersey Devils then got into the action shortly thereafter when they acquired Vitek Vanecek from the Washington Capitals for two picks — No. 37 and No. 70.

The trades came after a series of moves on the crease before and during Thursday's first round of the draft.

The Minnesota Wild re-signed Marc-Andre Fleury to a two-year extension worth US$7 million, while the Colorado Avalanche acquired goaltender Alexandar Georgiev from the New York Rangers for three picks.

The Maple Leafs got in on the action, dumping the underperforming Petr Mrazek's $3.8-million cap hit on the Chicago Blackhawks in a swap of picks that saw Toronto move back from No. 25 to No. 38. Toronto used that pick to select centre Fraser Minten of the Western Hockey League's Kamloops Blazers.

The Edmonton Oilers also made a move with an eye towards their goaltending by trading winger Zack Kassian and his $3.2-million cap hit to the Arizona Coyotes.

Leafs goalie Jack Campbell and Darcy Kuemper of Stanley Cup champion Colorado are the two biggest names on the UFA netminding board with the free-agent market set to open Wednesday.

The host Montreal Canadiens picked Slovak winger Juraj Slafkovsky with the first pick in the draft Thursday. The Canadiens kicked off the second round on Friday by selecting Owen Beck, a centre with the Ontario Hockey League's Mississauga Steelheads.

The Philadelphia acquired defenceman Tony DeAngelo and a seventh-round pick from Carolina for the Flyers' fourth-round pick, plus a conditional third-round pick in 2023 and a second-round pick in 2024.

The Flyers announced then announced the pending RFA had signed a two-year contract extension.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 8, 2022.

Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press

