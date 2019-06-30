NHL free agency tracker 2019: Full list of signings, best available players

It's that time of year again, when NHL players and GMs shuffle the deck to try to find their best fits. Where will the top unrestricted and restricted free agents go? We'll find out July 1.

Charles Dickens opened "A Tale of Two Cities" with: “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness" — currently what the hockey world calls, free agency.

Some of the biggest names in the game will be available come 12 p.m. ET on July 1 as unrestricted free agents. Where they'll land is anyone's guess, but the salary cap rising only $2 million to $81.5 million does impact who can reel in a big fish and who will net a group of minnows.

Already off the list is one of the biggest fish of them all in defenseman Erik Karlsson, who signed a mega-contract — eight-year, $92 million — to stay in San Jose. Philadelphia also concluded a trade-and-sign with Kevin Hayes, reuniting the forward with his former head coach Alain Vigneault.

As for the restricted free agents, will we see the first offer sheet since 2013? The list of players available consists of the superstars of today and tomorrow — especially in Mitch Marner, Jordan Binnington, Brayden Point and Mikko Rantanen. The only question is whether or not a GM will risk their next four first-round draft picks for one of these surefire stars.

Sporting News has all the top free agent signings for you right here.

NHL free agency tracker: Full list of signings in 2019

Top 50 UFA players available

Player

Pos.

2018-19 team(s)

2019-20 team

1. Artemi Panarin

LW

Blue Jackets

2. Matt Duchene

C

Senators/Blue Jackets

3. Sergei Bobrovsky

G

Blue Jackets

4. Joe Pavelski

C

Sharks

5. Corey Perry

RW

Ducks

6. Robin Lehner

G

Islanders

7. Wayne Simmonds

RW

Flyers/Predators

8. Mats Zuccarello

LW

Rangers/Stars

9. Marcus Johansson

LW

Devils/Bruins

10. Gustav Nyquist

C

Red Wings/Sharks

11. Tyler Myers

D

Jets

12. Jake Gardiner

D

Maple Leafs

13. Anders Lee

LW

Islanders

14. Ryan Dzingel

C

Senators/Blue Jackets

15. Anton Stralman

D

Lightning

16. Micheal Ferland

LW

Hurricanes

17. Patrick Marleau

C

Maple Leafs

18. Semyon Varlamov

G

Avalanche

19. Joe Thornton

C

Sharks

20. Petr Mrazek

G

Hurricanes

21. Brett Connolly

RW

Capitals

22. Brandon Tanev

LW

Jets

23. Brian Boyle

C

Devils/Predators

24. Cam Talbot

G

Oilers/Flyers

25. Justin Williams

RW

Hurricanes

26. Dion Phaneuf

D

Kings

27. Valeri Nichushkin

RW

Dallas Stars

28. Ron Hainsey

D

Maple Leafs

29. Derick Brassard

C

Penguins/Panthers/Avalanche

30. Pat Maroon

LW

Blues

31. Valtteri Filppula

C

Islanders

32. Joonas Donskoi

RW

Sharks

33. Jason Spezza

C

Stars

34. Mike Smith

G

Flames

35. Curtis McElhinney

G

Hurricanes

36. Andrej Sekera

D

Oilers

37. Tyler Ennis

LW

Maple Leafs

38. Deryk Engelland

D

Golden Knights

39. Noel Acciari

C

Bruins

40. Nathan Beaulieu

D

Sabres/Jets

41. Thomas Vanek

LW

Red Wings

42. Luke Schenn

D

Ducks/Canucks

43. Pierre-Edouard Bellemare

C

Golden Knights

44. Riley Sheahan

C

Penguins/Panthers

45. Richard Panik

RW

Coyotes

46. Gregg McKegg

C

Hurricanes

47. Ryan Hartman

RW

Predators/Flyers

48. Jason Pominville

RW

Sabres

49. Keith Kinkaid

G

Devils/Blue Jackets

50. Michael Del Zotto

D

Blues

Top 20 RFA players available

Player

Pos.

2018-19 team

2019-20 team

1. Mitch Marner

RW

Maple Leafs

2. Jordan Binnington

G

Blues

3. Mikko Rantanen

RW

Avalanche

4. Sebastian Aho

C

Hurricanes

5. Brayden Point

C

Lightning

6. Patrik Laine

RW

Jets

7. Kyle Connor

LW

Jets

8. Brock Boeser

RW

Canucks

