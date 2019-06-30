NHL free agency tracker 2019: Full list of signings, best available players

Charles Dickens opened "A Tale of Two Cities" with: “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness" — currently what the hockey world calls, free agency.

Some of the biggest names in the game will be available come 12 p.m. ET on July 1 as unrestricted free agents. Where they'll land is anyone's guess, but the salary cap rising only $2 million to $81.5 million does impact who can reel in a big fish and who will net a group of minnows.

Already off the list is one of the biggest fish of them all in defenseman Erik Karlsson, who signed a mega-contract — eight-year, $92 million — to stay in San Jose. Philadelphia also concluded a trade-and-sign with Kevin Hayes, reuniting the forward with his former head coach Alain Vigneault.

As for the restricted free agents, will we see the first offer sheet since 2013? The list of players available consists of the superstars of today and tomorrow — especially in Mitch Marner, Jordan Binnington, Brayden Point and Mikko Rantanen. The only question is whether or not a GM will risk their next four first-round draft picks for one of these surefire stars.

NHL free agency tracker: Full list of signings in 2019

Top 50 UFA players available

Player Pos. 2018-19 team(s) 2019-20 team 1. Artemi Panarin LW Blue Jackets 2. Matt Duchene C Senators/Blue Jackets 3. Sergei Bobrovsky G Blue Jackets 4. Joe Pavelski C Sharks 5. Corey Perry RW Ducks 6. Robin Lehner G Islanders 7. Wayne Simmonds RW Flyers/Predators 8. Mats Zuccarello LW Rangers/Stars 9. Marcus Johansson LW Devils/Bruins 10. Gustav Nyquist C Red Wings/Sharks 11. Tyler Myers D Jets 12. Jake Gardiner D Maple Leafs 13. Anders Lee LW Islanders 14. Ryan Dzingel C Senators/Blue Jackets 15. Anton Stralman D Lightning 16. Micheal Ferland LW Hurricanes 17. Patrick Marleau C Maple Leafs 18. Semyon Varlamov G Avalanche 19. Joe Thornton C Sharks 20. Petr Mrazek G Hurricanes 21. Brett Connolly RW Capitals 22. Brandon Tanev LW Jets 23. Brian Boyle C Devils/Predators 24. Cam Talbot G Oilers/Flyers 25. Justin Williams RW Hurricanes 26. Dion Phaneuf D Kings 27. Valeri Nichushkin RW Dallas Stars 28. Ron Hainsey D Maple Leafs 29. Derick Brassard C Penguins/Panthers/Avalanche 30. Pat Maroon LW Blues 31. Valtteri Filppula C Islanders 32. Joonas Donskoi RW Sharks 33. Jason Spezza C Stars 34. Mike Smith G Flames 35. Curtis McElhinney G Hurricanes 36. Andrej Sekera D Oilers 37. Tyler Ennis LW Maple Leafs 38. Deryk Engelland D Golden Knights 39. Noel Acciari C Bruins 40. Nathan Beaulieu D Sabres/Jets 41. Thomas Vanek LW Red Wings 42. Luke Schenn D Ducks/Canucks 43. Pierre-Edouard Bellemare C Golden Knights 44. Riley Sheahan C Penguins/Panthers 45. Richard Panik RW Coyotes 46. Gregg McKegg C Hurricanes 47. Ryan Hartman RW Predators/Flyers 48. Jason Pominville RW Sabres 49. Keith Kinkaid G Devils/Blue Jackets 50. Michael Del Zotto D Blues

Top 20 RFA players available