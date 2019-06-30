NHL free agency tracker 2019: Full list of signings, best available players
Charles Dickens opened "A Tale of Two Cities" with: “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness" — currently what the hockey world calls, free agency.
Some of the biggest names in the game will be available come 12 p.m. ET on July 1 as unrestricted free agents. Where they'll land is anyone's guess, but the salary cap rising only $2 million to $81.5 million does impact who can reel in a big fish and who will net a group of minnows.
Already off the list is one of the biggest fish of them all in defenseman Erik Karlsson, who signed a mega-contract — eight-year, $92 million — to stay in San Jose. Philadelphia also concluded a trade-and-sign with Kevin Hayes, reuniting the forward with his former head coach Alain Vigneault.
As for the restricted free agents, will we see the first offer sheet since 2013? The list of players available consists of the superstars of today and tomorrow — especially in Mitch Marner, Jordan Binnington, Brayden Point and Mikko Rantanen. The only question is whether or not a GM will risk their next four first-round draft picks for one of these surefire stars.
Sporting News has all the top free agent signings for you right here.
NHL free agency tracker: Full list of signings in 2019
Top 50 UFA players available
Player
Pos.
2018-19 team(s)
2019-20 team
1. Artemi Panarin
LW
Blue Jackets
2. Matt Duchene
C
Senators/Blue Jackets
3. Sergei Bobrovsky
G
Blue Jackets
4. Joe Pavelski
C
Sharks
5. Corey Perry
RW
Ducks
6. Robin Lehner
G
Islanders
7. Wayne Simmonds
RW
Flyers/Predators
8. Mats Zuccarello
LW
Rangers/Stars
9. Marcus Johansson
LW
Devils/Bruins
10. Gustav Nyquist
C
Red Wings/Sharks
11. Tyler Myers
D
Jets
12. Jake Gardiner
D
Maple Leafs
13. Anders Lee
LW
Islanders
14. Ryan Dzingel
C
Senators/Blue Jackets
15. Anton Stralman
D
Lightning
16. Micheal Ferland
LW
Hurricanes
17. Patrick Marleau
C
Maple Leafs
18. Semyon Varlamov
G
Avalanche
19. Joe Thornton
C
Sharks
20. Petr Mrazek
G
Hurricanes
21. Brett Connolly
RW
Capitals
22. Brandon Tanev
LW
Jets
23. Brian Boyle
C
Devils/Predators
24. Cam Talbot
G
Oilers/Flyers
25. Justin Williams
RW
Hurricanes
26. Dion Phaneuf
D
Kings
27. Valeri Nichushkin
RW
Dallas Stars
28. Ron Hainsey
D
Maple Leafs
29. Derick Brassard
C
Penguins/Panthers/Avalanche
30. Pat Maroon
LW
Blues
31. Valtteri Filppula
C
Islanders
32. Joonas Donskoi
RW
Sharks
33. Jason Spezza
C
Stars
34. Mike Smith
G
Flames
35. Curtis McElhinney
G
Hurricanes
36. Andrej Sekera
D
Oilers
37. Tyler Ennis
LW
Maple Leafs
38. Deryk Engelland
D
Golden Knights
39. Noel Acciari
C
Bruins
40. Nathan Beaulieu
D
Sabres/Jets
41. Thomas Vanek
LW
Red Wings
42. Luke Schenn
D
Ducks/Canucks
43. Pierre-Edouard Bellemare
C
Golden Knights
44. Riley Sheahan
C
Penguins/Panthers
45. Richard Panik
RW
Coyotes
46. Gregg McKegg
C
Hurricanes
47. Ryan Hartman
RW
Predators/Flyers
48. Jason Pominville
RW
Sabres
49. Keith Kinkaid
G
Devils/Blue Jackets
50. Michael Del Zotto
D
Blues
9. Timo Meier RW Sharks
Top 20 RFA players available
Player
Pos.
2018-19 team
2019-20 team
1. Mitch Marner
RW
Maple Leafs
2. Jordan Binnington
G
Blues
3. Mikko Rantanen
RW
Avalanche
4. Sebastian Aho
C
Hurricanes
5. Brayden Point
C
Lightning
6. Patrik Laine
RW
Jets
7. Kyle Connor
LW
Jets
8. Brock Boeser
RW
Canucks
10. Matthew Tkachuk
LW
Flames
11. Kevin Labanc
RW
Sharks
12. Jacob Trouba
D
Jets
13. Zach Werenski
D
Blue Jackets
14. Charlie McAvoy
D
Bruins
15. David Rittich
G
Flames
16. Ivan Provorov
D
Flyers
17. Ryan Donato
C
Bruins/Wild
18. Jakub Vrana
LW
Capitals
19. Travis Konecny
RW
Flyers
20. Pavel Buchnevich
RW
Rangers