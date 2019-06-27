NHL free agency rumors: Matt Duchene meeting with Canadiens, Predators

Matt Duchene appears to be on the move.

Duchene, who was traded to the Columbus Blue Jackets at the deadline last February, is reportedly weighing his options as he prepares to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1. The 28-year-old center met with the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday and is expected to meet with the Nasvhille Predators on Thursday.

Duchene met with the Montreal Canadiens today. https://t.co/Vy2XZjgBne — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) June 27, 2019

Duchene had 58 points in 50 games with the Ottawa Senators before being dealt to the Blue Jackets, where he racked up four goals and 12 points in 23 games to close out the regular season. He registered 10 points in 10 playoff games with Columbus and helped the team win its first postseason series in franchise history, a four-game sweep of the top-seeded Tampa Bay Lightning.

The seven-time 20-goal scorer is coming off a five-year contract that had a $6 million average annual value.

Duchene told reporters on the Jackets' exit day that he enjoyed his time in Columbus and would "definitely" consider returning, but the Blue Jackets weren't able to make a deal with him before other teams could begin speaking to unrestricted free agents on Sunday. According to The Athletic's Craig Custance, Nashville appeared to be the front-runner at the start of the week.

Columbus has the most available cap space this offseason, a projected $28 million, but it will likely lose goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky and forward Artemi Panarin to free agency and will have to spend to fill those voids. Re-signing Duchene would address the void on offense, and it would likely have money left over to re-sign pending free agents like Ryan Dzingel and Zach Werenski and sign a new No. 1 goalie.

Nashville will have $13.1 million to invest in a player like Duchene, and Montreal will have just $8.7 million in cap space this summer.