NHL free agency: Rangers bring back Pavel Buchnevich, avoid arbitration

The New York Rangers became the latest NHL team to avoid salary arbitration hearings this offseason when they agreed to terms with restricted free-agent winger Pavel Buchnevich on Friday night.

OFFICIAL: #NYR have agreed to terms with restricted free agent forward Pavel Buchnevich. pic.twitter.com/t6xmuZG5Rr — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) July 27, 2019

New York did not disclose the terms of their deal with the 24-year-old Buchnevich, but CapFriendly reports it is for two years and an average annual value (AAV) of $3.25 million.

Buchnevich tallied 38 points in his third season with the Rangers, including a career-high 21 goals, in 2018-19. He also had a career-best seven-game point streak from March 16-31. He finished with 43 points (14-29-43) in the 2017-18 season.

The Blueshirts were already over the $81.5 million salary cap prior to signing Buchnevich, so general manager Jeff Gorton will have plenty of work to do during the remainder of the offseason.