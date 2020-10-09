NHL Free Agency: Follow along for live updates

The whirlwind offseason continues in full flight, and free agency is finally underway.
Canucks add Holtby on 2-year contract, say goodbye to Markstrom
Vancouver made one of the first major splashes of the free agency window, signing Braden Holtby to a two-year, $8.6 million deal, according to multiple sources.
Holtby spent his entire career with the Washington Capitals before testing free agency, winning the Vezina Trophy in 2016 and backstopped his club to the Stanley Cup in 2018. Washington signed Henrik Lundqvist on Friday, solidifying its pairing with Ilya Samsonov under contract.
Although Holtby is a five-time All-Star, earning a selection to the league’s showcase in 2020, he’s also coming off the worst year of his career, where he posted a 3.11 GAA and a ghastly .897 save percentage. Simply, he was just an All-Star in name last year.
This almost certainly spells the end for Jacob Markstrom in Vancouver, who is also an unrestricted free agent.
Leafs sign Wayne Simmonds
Wayne Simmonds is coming home.
Simmonds signed a one-year, $1.5 million deal with the Maple Leafs, according to multiple sources. The 32-year-old was reportedly considering the Maple Leafs and Canadiens as potential options.
Playing in Toronto was clearly a selling point for the Scarborough native.
At this point, Simmonds is no longer a top-six option but can provide secondary scoring and will compete for a spot in the lineup among Toronto’s deep forward corps.
Wild find starting goaltender with Cam Talbot deal
Minnesota found its new starting goaltender, signing Cam Talbot to a three-year deal reportedly worth $11 million, according to multiple sources.
Talbot went 12-10-1 with a .919 save percentage and 2.63 GAA last season with the Flames.
It’s a robust goaltending market, with several veterans still on the market, but for the time being, Talbot looks to get the majority share of starts for the Wild.
Oilers ink Kyle Turris to 2-year deal
This may not be the reinforcement some imagined, but the Oilers added some much-needed secondary scoring on Friday, signing Kyle Turris to a two-year contract.
Turris will be paid $1.65 million in each season, a below-market value deal for a 31-year-old right-handed centre.
Last season, Turris recorded 31 points in 62 games for the Predators, and could find himself in a top-six role aiding Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.
Blackhawks re-sign Kubalik to 2-year extension
Dominik Kubalik took the hockey world by surprise during his rookie year and he’ll remain with the Blackhawks for the foreseeable future.
Kubalik inked a two-year extension worth $3.7 million after scoring 30 goals and 46 points last year.
The Calder Trophy finalist is a bridge between the Blackhawks’ old guard and future ambitions and if he can continue to score at the rate he did during his rookie year, it’s an absolute steal.
Lundqvist signs with Capitals
It’s been one of the worst-kept secrets this week, but King Henrik is off to Washington.
Henrik Lundqvist signed a one-year deal with the Capitals worth $1.5 million. Lundqvist will also receive $3 million from the Rangers as part of the provisions from his Sept. 30 buyout.
At this point, Lundqvist carries more name recognition than actual value but after a season where he posted replacement-level stats across the board, he’s primed for a bounceback season, working in tandem with Ilya Samsonov.
Lightning place Tyler Johnson on waivers, re-sign Pat Maroon, Luke Schenn
It’s no secret the Lightning are in salary cap hell and Tyler Johnson was the first casualty for the reigning champions.
Johnson was placed on waivers on Friday and held a cap hit of $5 million for every year through 2023-24.
Tampa Bay is trying to retain top restricted free agents Anthony Cirelli, Mikhail Sergachev and Erik Cernak without losing its superstars, and cutting the one-time All-Star is the first move to necessitate its offseason plan.
It was a busy start to the afternoon, as Tampa Bay reportedly agreed to terms with Pat Maroon and Luke Schenn. Maroon’s deal carries an AAV of $900,000, while Schenn’s one-year deal is worth $800,000.
Jets acquire Stastny from Golden Knights
Vegas is trying to clear cap space and the Winnipeg Jets may have let them off the hook on Friday.
Winnipeg acquired Paul Stastny in exchange for Carl Dahlstrom and a conditional fourth-round pick — the conditions aren’t too laborious, however, as Stastny needs to play just five games with his new club for the provisions to kick in.
Stastny is still a productive player, posting 38 points in 71 games last season and the Jets should be happy about the experience and versatility he brings to the table.
Vegas, however, is reportedly in the mix for Alex Pietrangelo and this trade likely clears space for what could be a paradigm-altering move, with Stastny’s $6.5M AAV salary off the books.
Other transactions:
Oilers sign Anton Forsberg, Alan Quine
Panthers sign Radko Gudas
It’s a clever signing for the Panthers, who get better on the back end and add a strong penalty-killer to their lineup. Gudas can be slotted as a second or third-pair defenseman.
Panthers sign Carter Verhaeghe to 2-year deal reportedly worth $2M
Verhaeghe played sparingly for the Lightning but suited up for eight playoff games during their run to the Cup. He’ll be afforded more playing time after moving across the state.
Canucks agree to 2-year deal with Tyler Motte
Canucks forward Jake Virtanen reportedly files for salary arbitration
Red Wings agree to terms on 1-year deal with Bobby Ryan
Blackhawks sign Malcolm Subban to 2-year deal
Canadiens sign Victor Mete to 1-year, $735K contract
This isn’t going to make headlines, but for this term, it’s an astute move by Marc Bergevin and the Canadiens, who have otherwise had a pretty questionable start to the offseason.
Sabres sign Zemgus Girgensons to 3-year, $6.6M contract
