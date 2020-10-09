NHL Free Agency: Follow along for live updates

The whirlwind offseason continues in full flight, and free agency is finally underway.

We’ll keep you posted on all the major signings, trades, and other developments as they happen throughout the day here.

Canucks add Holtby on 2-year contract, say goodbye to Markstrom

Braden Holtby is joining the Vancouver Canucks. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) More

Vancouver made one of the first major splashes of the free agency window, signing Braden Holtby to a two-year, $8.6 million deal, according to multiple sources.

Holtby spent his entire career with the Washington Capitals before testing free agency, winning the Vezina Trophy in 2016 and backstopped his club to the Stanley Cup in 2018. Washington signed Henrik Lundqvist on Friday, solidifying its pairing with Ilya Samsonov under contract.

Although Holtby is a five-time All-Star, earning a selection to the league’s showcase in 2020, he’s also coming off the worst year of his career, where he posted a 3.11 GAA and a ghastly .897 save percentage. Simply, he was just an All-Star in name last year.

This almost certainly spells the end for Jacob Markstrom in Vancouver, who is also an unrestricted free agent.

Leafs sign Wayne Simmonds

Wayne Simmonds is coming home.

Simmonds signed a one-year, $1.5 million deal with the Maple Leafs, according to multiple sources. The 32-year-old was reportedly considering the Maple Leafs and Canadiens as potential options.

Playing in Toronto was clearly a selling point for the Scarborough native.

Wayne Simmonds, to @Sportsnet, on signing with his hometown Maple Leafs: "I'm born and raised in Scarborough, a proud Torontonian: "I think this was a perfect fit." — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) October 9, 2020

At this point, Simmonds is no longer a top-six option but can provide secondary scoring and will compete for a spot in the lineup among Toronto’s deep forward corps.

For more on the Simmonds signing, Yahoo Sports NHL reporter Justin Cuthbert has the full breakdown here.

Wayne Simmonds tells @Sportsnet that he brings "functional toughness." Believes he can still play, but will "punch your head off," if needed. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) October 9, 2020

Wild find starting goaltender with Cam Talbot deal

Minnesota found its new starting goaltender, signing Cam Talbot to a three-year deal reportedly worth $11 million, according to multiple sources.

Talbot went 12-10-1 with a .919 save percentage and 2.63 GAA last season with the Flames.

It’s a robust goaltending market, with several veterans still on the market, but for the time being, Talbot looks to get the majority share of starts for the Wild.

Cam Talbot, 3 years, $11 million to #mnwild — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) October 9, 2020

Oilers ink Kyle Turris to 2-year deal

This may not be the reinforcement some imagined, but the Oilers added some much-needed secondary scoring on Friday, signing Kyle Turris to a two-year contract.

Turris will be paid $1.65 million in each season, a below-market value deal for a 31-year-old right-handed centre.

Last season, Turris recorded 31 points in 62 games for the Predators, and could find himself in a top-six role aiding Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

$1.65 mil for a centre who scored at a 0.5 ppg pace in a “down year” is decently tidy business https://t.co/fQsy1iMF87 — Mike Stephens (@mikeystephens81) October 9, 2020

Blackhawks re-sign Kubalik to 2-year extension

Dominik Kubalik took the hockey world by surprise during his rookie year and he’ll remain with the Blackhawks for the foreseeable future.