NHL Free Agency Day 2: Red Wings ink Greiss, Stecher to 2-year deals

We continue tracking the most chaotic and unique NHL free-agency period in recent memory as Day 2 started with several huge names still on the board — including Alex Pietrangelo and Taylor Hall.
(Recap of Friday’s signings below)
Follow along here:
Day 2 - Saturday
G Mike Smith, Oilers — one year, $2M
F Kevin Labanc, Sharks — four years, $18.9M
F Mikko Koivu, Blue Jackets — one year, $1.5M
Mikko Koivu, signed 1x$1.5 to CBJ, is a pure defensive bottom six centre. #CBJ pic.twitter.com/kHCoIC3adK— JFresh (@JFreshHockey) October 10, 2020
D Troy Stecher, Red Wings — two years, $3.4M
D Tyson Barrie, Oilers — one year, $3.75M
Former Leafs and Avalanche defender Tyson Barrie is apparently betting big on himself after reportedly turning down offers worth more in dollars and term than the one-year deal the Oilers gave him worth just south of $4 million.
Barrie will look to put up big production numbers on a top power play featuring the likes of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, and cash in on a longer-term, bigger money deal next summer.
Tyson Barrie turned down more money elsewhere to join the #Oilers, including a $6 million offer.— Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) October 10, 2020
F Craig Smith, Bruins — three years, $9.3M
F Andre Burakovsky, Avalanche — two years, $9.8M
G Thomas Greiss, Red Wings — two years, $7.2M
F Jordan Greenway, Wild — two years, $4.2M
Day 1 - Friday
D Kevin Shattenkirk, Ducks — three years, $11.7M
G Jacob Markstrom, Flames — six years, $36M
F Dominik Kubalik, Blackhawks — two years, $7.4M
G Malcolm Subban, Blackhawks— two years, $1.7M
G Anton Khudobin, Stars — three years, $10M
F Bobby Ryan, Red Wings — one year, $1M
G Corey Crawford, Devils — two years, $7.8M
G Matt Murray, Senators — four years, $25M
D Torey Krug, Blues — seven years, $45.5M
D T.J. Brodie, Maple Leafs — four years, $20M
F Wayne Simmonds, Maple Leafs — one year, $1.5M
G Henrik Lundqvist, Capitals — one-year, $1.5M
D Justin Schultz, Capitals — two years, $8M
F Derek Grant, Ducks — three years, $4.5M
F Tyler Pitlick, Coyotes — two years, $3.5M
D Chris Tanev, Flames — four years, $18M
F Kyle Turris, Oilers — two years, $3.3M
F Tyler Ennis, Oilers — one year, $1M
F Alexander Wennberg, Panthers — one year, $2.25M
D Radko Gudas, Panthers — three years, $7.5M
F Vinnie Hinostroza, Panthers — one-year, $1M
G Cam Talbot, Wild — three years, $11M
D Mark Borowiecki, Predators — two years, $4M
F Nick Cousins, Predators — two years, $3M
D Jack Johnson, Rangers — one year, $1.15M
F Pat Maroon, Lightning — two years, $1.8M
D Luke Schenn, Lightning — one year, $800K
G Braden Holtby, Canucks — two years, $8.6M
D Nathan Beaulieu — two years, $2.5M
