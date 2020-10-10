NHL Free Agency Day 2: Red Wings ink Greiss, Stecher to 2-year deals

We continue tracking the most chaotic and unique NHL free-agency period in recent memory as Day 2 started with several huge names still on the board — including Alex Pietrangelo and Taylor Hall.

(Recap of Friday’s signings below)

Day 2 - Saturday

G Mike Smith, Oilers — one year, $2M

F Kevin Labanc, Sharks — four years, $18.9M

F Mikko Koivu, Blue Jackets — one year, $1.5M

Mikko Koivu, signed 1x$1.5 to CBJ, is a pure defensive bottom six centre. #CBJ pic.twitter.com/kHCoIC3adK — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) October 10, 2020

D Troy Stecher, Red Wings — two years, $3.4M

D Tyson Barrie, Oilers — one year, $3.75M

Former Leafs and Avalanche defender Tyson Barrie is apparently betting big on himself after reportedly turning down offers worth more in dollars and term than the one-year deal the Oilers gave him worth just south of $4 million.

Barrie will look to put up big production numbers on a top power play featuring the likes of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, and cash in on a longer-term, bigger money deal next summer.





Tyson Barrie turned down more money elsewhere to join the #Oilers, including a $6 million offer. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) October 10, 2020

F Craig Smith, Bruins — three years, $9.3M

F Andre Burakovsky, Avalanche — two years, $9.8M

G Thomas Greiss, Red Wings — two years, $7.2M

F Jordan Greenway, Wild — two years, $4.2M

Day 1 - Friday

D Kevin Shattenkirk, Ducks — three years, $11.7M

G Jacob Markstrom, Flames — six years, $36M

F Dominik Kubalik, Blackhawks — two years, $7.4M

G Malcolm Subban, Blackhawks— two years, $1.7M

G Anton Khudobin, Stars — three years, $10M

F Bobby Ryan, Red Wings — one year, $1M

G Corey Crawford, Devils — two years, $7.8M

G Matt Murray, Senators — four years, $25M

D Torey Krug, Blues — seven years, $45.5M

D T.J. Brodie, Maple Leafs — four years, $20M

F Wayne Simmonds, Maple Leafs — one year, $1.5M

G Henrik Lundqvist, Capitals — one-year, $1.5M

D Justin Schultz, Capitals — two years, $8M

F Derek Grant, Ducks — three years, $4.5M

F Tyler Pitlick, Coyotes — two years, $3.5M

D Chris Tanev, Flames — four years, $18M

F Kyle Turris, Oilers — two years, $3.3M

F Tyler Ennis, Oilers — one year, $1M

F Alexander Wennberg, Panthers — one year, $2.25M

D Radko Gudas, Panthers — three years, $7.5M

F Vinnie Hinostroza, Panthers — one-year, $1M

G Cam Talbot, Wild — three years, $11M

D Mark Borowiecki, Predators — two years, $4M

F Nick Cousins, Predators — two years, $3M

D Jack Johnson, Rangers — one year, $1.15M

F Pat Maroon, Lightning — two years, $1.8M

D Luke Schenn, Lightning — one year, $800K

G Braden Holtby, Canucks — two years, $8.6M

D Nathan Beaulieu — two years, $2.5M

