NHL free agency 2023 tracker: Ryan O'Reilly to hit open market; latest news, rumors, signings, trades

NHL free agency will begin July 1 at 12 p.m. ET and although there is a lack of top-tier talent available, there is plenty of value to be found in this year's class.

Names like Tyler Bertuzzi, Dmitry Orlov and Matt Duchene are among the big fish up for grabs, while players like Alex Killorn, J.T Compher and Blake Wheeler will be coveted by general managers looking to bolster their rosters.

Matt Duchene will become a free agent after getting bought out by the Predators on Friday. (Photo by Jared Silber/NHLI via Getty Images)

Several teams have already gotten ahead of the free agent frenzy by locking up players who were set to hit the open market, with Ivan Barbashev, Erik Haula and newly-acquired Corey Perry inking deals to remain with their teams, and there will surely be more to come in the hours leading up to the official start of free agency.

Follow along here with our tracker and live blog for all the latest signings, rumors, trades and more.

Full list of major NHL free agent signings:

Erik Brannstrom re-signs with Senators (1 year, $2 million)

Klim Kostin re-signs with Red Wings (2 years, $4 million)

O'Reilly, Schenn expected to hit open market

TSN's Pierre LeBrun reported early on Saturday that UFA centre Ryan O'Reilly will not be re-signing with the Toronto Maple Leafs, and is headed to the free agent market as of noon on July 1. O'Reilly was acquired by the Leafs in February in a three-team trade involving the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild. He registered 11 points in 14 games in Toronto and added nine points in 11 playoff games.

TSN's Chris Johnston also reported on Saturday that defenseman Luke Schenn will not be returning to the Maple Leafs either. Schenn landed in Toronto for a third round pick via the Vancouver Canucks on Feb. 28, making a solid impression in his second stint with the Leafs.

Duchene, Wheeler among 4 players bought out

Matt Duchene, Blake Wheeler, Kailer Yamamoto and Mike Reilly will become free agents on July 1 after having their contracts bought out on Friday.

Duchene was the biggest surprise on the bunch. He is coming off a middling season by his standards with 56 points in 71 games, but he scored 43 goals and added 43 assists in 2021-22. His $8-million cap hit might not have been team-friendly, but he remains a strong offensive player.

As a result of this buyout, the Predators will save $5.44 million in 2023-24, but their savings will be significantly more modest in the next two years ($2.44 million and $1.44 million, respectively). Then, they will have $1.55 million cap hits on the books from 2026-27 to 2028-29.

Eight buyouts this year in total:



1. OEL (VAN)

2. Nemeth (ARI)

3. Kassian (ARI)

4. Bailey (CHI)

5. Reilly (BOS)

6. Yamamoto (DET)

7. Duchene (NSH)

8. Wheeler (WPG)



Blackhawks sign Corey Perry to 1-year deal

The Chicago Blackhawks didn't wait long to put pen to paper with their newest acquisition, signing veteran winger Corey Perry to a one-year, $4-million deal on Friday.

Perry brings plenty of leadership and experience to a Blackhawks team led by No. 1 draft pick Connor Bedard and joins Taylor Hall as a former Hart Trophy winner to join the organization in recent weeks.

The 38-year-old had 12 goals and 25 points in 81 games while playing a fourth-line role with the Lightning last season.

Hurricanes re-signing Fast, parting ways with Puljujarvi

The Carolina Hurricanes are reportedly nearing a deal with pending unrestricted free agent Jesper Fast, while preparing to move on from Jesse Puljujarvi.

According to NHL insider Christ Johnston, the Hurricanes are in the process of finalizing a two-year extension with Fast that will carry a $2.4 million cap hit.

Fast, 31, has been a solid depth contributor with the Hurricanes for the past three seasons, chipping in 10 goals and 29 points in 80 games and contributing on the penalty kill.

Puljujarvi is facing a lengthy recovery after recently undergoing double hip surgery and will not receive a qualifying offer from the Hurricanes, according to Johnston, making him a free agent.

It's an unfortunate development for the 2016 fourth overall pick, who struggled last season after arriving in Carolina in a trade from Edmonton, registering just two assists in 17 games. The 25-year-old totalled just five goals and 16 points in 76 games between the two teams last season.