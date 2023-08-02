NHL free agency 2023 tracker: Oilers extend McLeod for 2 years

The NHL free agency period opened on July 1 and teams wasted little time bolstering their rosters for 2023-24 and beyond.

This year's class wasn't one of the most loaded ones in recent memory, but still featured a number of impact players including Dmitry Orlov (2-year, $15.5-million deal with Hurricanes), Ryan O'Reilly (4-year, $18-million contract with Predators, Tyler Bertuzzi (1-year, $5.5-million deal with Maple Leafs) and others who found new homes amid a strange landscape featuring plenty of short-term contracts for some pretty big-name players.

With the draft in the rearview, only a couple of impact free agents left and the cap situations much more clear for many clubs, attention will now mostly shift to the trade market and the few gems available there.

McLeod, Oilers agree on 2-year extension

The Edmonton Oilers signed Ryan McLeod to a 2-year, $4.2 million ($2.1M AAV) contract extension on Wednesday.

☁️ CLOUDER CONDITIONS ☁️



The #Oilers have signed forward Ryan McLeod to a two-year contract extension with an AAV of $2.1 million. #LetsGoOilers — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) August 2, 2023

McLeod, 23, registered 23 points in 57 games in a bottom-six role with the Oilers last season, adding five assists in 12 playoff games. The Mississauga, ON., native was selected by Edmonton with the 40th overall pick in the 2018 NHL Draft.

Wild lock up Gustavsson for 3 years

The Minnesota Wild inked goaltender Filip Gustavsson to a three-year, $11.25 million contract ($3.75M AAV) extension on Monday.

🗣️ ALL ABOARD! 🚌



We’ve signed goaltender Filip Gustavsson to a 3 year, $11.25M contract!



Full details » https://t.co/njnkbosiAz#mnwild pic.twitter.com/b2nnhls4Nh — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) July 31, 2023

Gustvasson went 22-9-7 with three shutouts for the Wild last season. The 25-year-old finished second in the league in both goals against average (2.10) and save percentage (.931).

He is coming off a two-year, $1.575 million contract he signed with the Ottawa Senators in August 2021.

Bahl, Devils agree on two-year contract

The New Jersey Devils announced on Monday that they have re-signed defenseman Kevin Bahl to a two-year, $2.1 million contract extension.

Bahl, 23, registered eight points in 42 games with the Devils last season. The 2018 second-round pick is coming off an entry-level contract he signed with the Arizona Coyotes.

Coyotes sign McBain to extension, avoid arbitration

The Coyotes have signed forward Jack McBain to a two-year, $3.2 million contract, avoiding salary arbitration. McBain's arbitration hearing was set for July 30, the day the deal was signed.

McBain, 23, registered 12 goals and 14 assists in 82 games with the Coyotes in his first full NHL season.

The Toronto, ON., native represented Canada at the 2023 IIHF World Championships, where he tallied four points on route to a gold medal.

Tarasenko heads to Ottawa

One of the top remaining NHL free agents is officially off the board, as forward Vladimir Tarasenko agreed to a one-year, $5 million contract with the Ottawa Senators on Thursday. The deal also comes with a full no-trade clause.

Tarasenko split the 2022-23 campaign between the St. Louis Blues and New York Rangers. The four-time All-Star was acquired by the Rangers ahead of the trade deadline. He tallied 18 goals and 50 points across 69 games last season.

"Vladimir's a natural goal scorer," said Senators general manager Pierre Dorion. "He's a dynamic player who can score from anywhere in the offensive zone, as well as an underrated playmaker who's made a career out of driving offence for he and his linemates. An established performer in the regular season and in the playoffs, we're thrilled to add a player of his calibre to our lineup."

Coyotes sign top prospect Cooley to entry-level contract

The Arizona Coyotes signed Logan Cooley, the third-overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, to an entry-level contract on Thursday.

In his freshman year at the University of Minnesota last season, Cooley finished as the team's leading scorer with 22 goals and 38 points in 39 games. Cooley's 60 points ranked him second in NCAA scoring. He also helped lead the Golden Gophers to the Frozen Four Championship game.

"We are thrilled to sign Logan to an NHL contract," Coyotes GM Bill Armstrong said in a press release. "Logan is an incredibly skilled player who had an excellent season with the Golden Gophers last year. He has established himself as one of the top prospects in the world. He is a very important player for us, and he has an extremely bright future ahead. We look forward to watching him play for the Coyotes for many years to come."

Logan Cooley will make the jump to the NHL next season. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

Tony D heads back to Raleigh

The Carolina Hurricanes are signing defenseman Tony DeAngelo to a one-year, $1.6 million contract. DeAngelo was waived by the Philadelphia Flyers on July 14 after one season with the club.

The 27-year-old registered 42 points in 70 games in Philly last season, while clashing with head coach John Tortorella over a slew of healthy scratches in the final stretch of the campaign.

DeAngelo put up 51 points in 64 games in his first stint in Carolina during the 2021-22 season.

The #LetsGoCanes signed 27 y/o UFA RD Tony DeAngelo for 1 year $1.675M.



Was UFA after being bought out of final year of $5M deal by #FueledbyPhilly. He lost $1.67M salary due to buyout.



Rep'd by Pat Brisson @CAAHockey https://t.co/8w0mfcFrau — PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) July 24, 2023

A Dunn deal in Seattle

The Seattle Kraken and star defenseman Vince Dunn agreed to a four-year, $29.4 million deal on Friday, avoiding an arbitration hearing set for July 24. The deal will pay Dunn $7.35 million annually.

🦑👀🦑💙🦑⏳🦑 — Vince Dunn (@vince_dunn) July 21, 2023

The 26-year-old broke out for a career-high 64 points last season as he led the Kraken to its first ever postseason berth. Dunn managed seven points in 14 playoff games as Seattle fell to the Dallas Stars in Game 7 of the second round.

Avalanche, Ross Colton avoid arbitration with four-year deal

The Colorado Avalanche signed offseason acquisition Ross Colton to a four-year, $16 million ($4M AAV) contract on Monday, avoiding a salary arbitration hearing scheduled for July 27.

Colorado acquired Colton from the Tampa Bay Lightning ahead of last month's draft for a second round pick. The 26-year-old registered 32 points in 81 games with the Lightning last season in a bottom-six role. He helped Tampa Bay win the Stanley Cup in 2021 as a rookie, scoring the Cup clinching goal in Game 5 against the Montreal Canadiens.

Colton is coming off a two-year deal that paid him $1.125 million annually.

Connor Bedard officially signs entry-level contract with Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks and 2023 first-overall draft pick Connor Bedard have agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract. The deal, which Bedard signed on his 18th birthday, carries a $950,000 cap hit through the 2025-26 season.

"Being drafted by an Original Six team has been such a surreal experience and I couldn't be more thrilled to be a part of this team's future," Bedard said. "The Blackhawks organization and the city of Chicago have such a rich sports history and I'm honored to be a part of it."

Bedard, who is the most hyped prospect since Connor McDavid, set the WHL on fire this past season, leading the league in regular-season scoring with an absurd 71 goals and 143 points in 57 games.

On the international side, he had four goals and eight points for Canada at the summer world junior tournament in Edmonton before setting the new Team Canada single-tournament scoring record at the 2023 WJC this past December/January with nine goals and 23 points over seven games as Canada claimed gold in both events. Bedard became Canada's all-time leading scorer at the world juniors in the process.

Lightning re-up Tanner Jeannot on two-year deal

The Tampa Bay Lightning inked restricted free agent forward Tanner Jeannot to a two-year deal worth an AAV of $2.665 million, the team announced on Saturday.

Jeannot, who the Lightning gave up a decent haul for (defenseman Cal Foote, a 2025 first-round pick, a 2024 second-round pick, and a third, fourth, and fifth-round pick in 2023) in a deadline deal with the Predators this past spring, recorded a goal and four points in 20 regular-season games with Tampa.

Prior to joining the Lightning, the undrafted 26-year-old played two seasons in Nashville, posting 34 goals and 62 points in 152 games.

Following weeks of speculation on the trade front with little to show for it, the Philadelphia Flyers have placed defenseman Tony DeAngelo on unconditional waivers. Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported the team intended to buy him out if he clears waivers — which he did on Saturday — making him a free agent.

The 27-year-old had been at the center of trade talks on a reported deal that would have sent him back to Carolina. However, an NHL ruling ultimately caused the deal to be put on ice due to a clause in the CBA preventing teams from re-acquiring players with retention within a calendar year.

The blueliner finished with a respectable 11 goals and 42 points in 2022-23, both of which led all Flyers defensemen. Away from the puck, however, DeAngelo once again labored, punctuated by his poor underlying defensive metrics and team-worst minus-27 rating.

Coyotes sign Dermott to one-year deal

The Arizona Coyotes inked blueliner Travis Dermott to a one-year, two-way contract on Tuesday.

Here's how the deal shakes out, per CapFriendly:

Arizona #Yotes have signed UFA Travis Dermott.



1 year / 2-way deal

NHL: $800,000

Minor: $450,000



Dermott is represented by @JLJax12



https://t.co/I7H7usA3eJ — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) July 11, 2023

The 26-year-old defenseman suited up for just 11 NHL games and one AHL contest with the Vancouver Canucks organization last season — scoring a single goal while averaging 13:45 TOI per game.

After Dermott sustained a concussion during last pre-season, he made his season debut on December 29. Unfortunately, his return bid lasted less than a month as he continued to experience concussion-like symptoms before being shut down for good near the end of January.

Dermott, who became an unrestricted free agent after Vancouver chose not to tender him this summer, has 14 goals and 55 points while averaging 15:49 of ice time over 279 regular-season NHL games with the Canucks and Maple Leafs. He's posted two goals and three assists in 22 career Stanley Cup playoff games.

Rangers ink Miller to two-year extension

The New York Rangers signed defenseman K'Andre Miller to a two-year contract extension, the team announced on Tuesday. Multiple reports indicate the deal carries an average annual value of just under $3.9 million.

Miller, 23, established career-highs in goals (nine) and assists (34) in 2022-23 while logging an average of 22 minutes per night over 79 games.

The native of Minnesota was originally drafted by the Rangers with the 22nd-overall pick in 2018.

Canadiens sign Newhook to 4-year extension

The Montreal Canadiens have locked up one of the key pieces of their offseason, agreeing to a four-year contract with center Alex Newhook, the team announced on Tuesday. The deal carries an average annual value of $2.9 million.

Newhook was a restricted free agent coming off his entry-level deal.

Montreal acquired Newhook from the Colorado Avalanche on June 27 in exchange for two 2023 draft picks and defenseman Gianni Fairbrother.

Newhook, 22, has registered 27 goals and 66 points in 159 career games after being selected with the 16th overall pick of the 2019 NHL Draft. He's coming off a 2022-23 season in which he scored 14 goals and 16 assists in 82 games for the Avalanche.

Devils interested in Gibson

Brooks has also reported that the New Jersey Devils are "sniffing around" Anaheim Ducks goalie John Gibson, who reportedly wants out of SoCal. The Devils currently ice a tandem of Vitek Vanecek and Akira Schmid, and are weighing whether the tandem can carry them in a deep playoff run, according to Brooks.

New Jersey would need the Ducks to retain part of Gibson's salary for a potential deal to work, as well as throw in a player or two — most likely parting ways with one of their goalies.

Fedotov does not honour contract with Flyers, signs KHL deal

Russian goaltender and Philadelphia Flyers prospect Ivan Fedotov has reportedly signed a two-year deal with CSKA Moscow of the KHL, making him the first player to not honour his NHL contract since the NHL dissolved the memorandum of understanding between the two leagues in March of 2022.

Fedotov was selected by the Flyers in the seventh round of the 2015 NHL Draft and signed a one-year contract with Philadelphia in May 2022. However, the contract was tolled from last season to the upcoming season, meaning that it is now due to expire next July.

NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly has stated that, "If Ivan Fedotov plays in the KHL, it will be contrary to his contractual obligations to the Philadelphia Flyers." This saga is especially pertinent after the Flyers drafted highly-touted Russian prospect Matvei Michkov in the 2023 draft. Michkov is expected to come over to North America when his contract with SKA Saint Petersburg ends in 2026.

Last July, Fedotov was reportedly detained in Russia for allegedly evading military service by signing a NHL contract.

Kings extend Anze Kopitar

The Los Angeles Kings signed captain Anze Kopitar to a two-year, $14-million contract extension on Thursday. The deal takes Kopitar through the 2025-26 season.

Kopitar recently completed his 17th NHL season, all of which have come as a member of the Kings. He led the team in scoring with 74 points (28 goals, 46 assists) and suited up for all 82 games.

The native of Slovenia was instrumental in helping the Kings win Stanley Cup championships in 2012 and 2014 and is all over the franchise's all-time leaderboards in just about every category. He was drafted 11th overall by the Kings in 2005.

Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar (11) celebrates a goal. (James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports)

22 players file for salary arbitration

Twenty-two NHL players filed for salary arbitration on Wednesday, headlined by Maple Leafs goaltender Ilya Samsonov. The hearings will be held between July 20 and Aug. 4.

Salary arbitration is a tool NHL teams and certain restricted free agents can use to settle contract disputes. Teams and players each present a salary for the upcoming season to a neutral third party and argue their case accordingly.

After hearing the respective cases, the arbitrator determines what the player will make. If the team declines the arbitrator's decision, the player becomes an unrestricted free agent.

A player cannot receive less than 85% of their salary from the previous year.

Here's a list of the 22 NHL players that have filed for salary arbitration. Hearings will be held July 20-Aug. 4. pic.twitter.com/4VcDMZoeIe — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) July 5, 2023

Karlsson trade proving tough to pull off, as expected

The Athletic's Rob Rossi reported on Tuesday that trade talks around Norris Trophy winner Erik Karlsson remain at a standstill as teams close in on the Sharks superstar.

The Pittsburgh Penguins seem to be one of the frontrunners at the moment, as both management and Karlsson are interested in seeing a deal be completed, according to Rossi.

Rossi says the Sharks are comfortable waiting for the best possible offer, however, as they feel they have good leverage in these negotiations.

The Carolina Hurricanes were reported to be heavily involved in trade talks for Karlsson as well.

Bouchard likely getting bridge deal

The Edmonton Oilers' biggest piece of business this offseason might be re-signing promising defenseman Evan Bouchard after the 23-year-old put up his second consecutive 40-point season.

On the latest edition of 32 Thoughts, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported that Bouchard and the Oilers may be closing in on a two-year bridge deal in the $3.5-$4 million range.

Edmonton also has to re-sign forward Ryan McLeod, who broke through as a valuable bottom-six contributor last season with 23 points in 57 games.

Follow along here with our tracker and live blog for all the latest signings, rumors, trades and more.

Full list of major NHL free agent signings: