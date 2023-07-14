NHL free agency 2023 tracker: Flyers waive Tony DeAngelo

Follow along for the latest signings, news, rumors, trades and more from NHL free-agency season.

The NHL free agency period opened on July 1 and teams wasted little time bolstering their rosters for 2023-24 and beyond.

This year's class wasn't one of the most loaded ones in recent memory, but still featured a number of impact players including Dmitry Orlov (2-year, $15.5-million deal with Hurricanes), Ryan O'Reilly (4-year, $18-million contract with Predators, Tyler Bertuzzi (1-year, $5.5-million deal with Maple Leafs) and others who found new homes amid a strange landscape featuring plenty of short-term contracts for some pretty big-name players.

With the draft in the rearview, only a couple of impact free agents left (Patrick Kane and Vladimir Tarasenko) and the cap situations much more clear for many clubs, attention will now mostly shift to the trade market and the few gems available there.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Tony DeAngelo is set to hit NHL free agency after being waived by the Flyers. (Photo by Joe Sargent/NHLI via Getty Images)

Following weeks of speculation on the trade front with little to show for it, the Philadelphia Flyers have placed defenseman Tony DeAngelo on unconditional waivers. Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reports the team intends to buy him out if he clears waivers, which would make him a free agent.

The 27-year-old had been at the center of trade talks on a reported deal that would have sent him back to Carolina. However, an NHL ruling ultimately caused the deal to be put on ice due to a clause in the CBA preventing teams from re-acquiring players with retention within a calendar year.

The blueliner finished with a respectable 11 goals and 42 points in 2022-23, both of which led all Flyers defensemen. Away from the puck, however, DeAngelo once again labored, punctuated by his poor underlying defensive metrics and team-worst minus-27 rating.

Coyotes sign Dermott to one-year deal

The Arizona Coyotes inked blueliner Travis Dermott to a one-year, two-way contract on Tuesday.

Here's how the deal shakes out, per CapFriendly:

Arizona #Yotes have signed UFA Travis Dermott.



1 year / 2-way deal

NHL: $800,000

Minor: $450,000



Dermott is represented by @JLJax12



https://t.co/I7H7usA3eJ — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) July 11, 2023

The 26-year-old defenseman suited up for just 11 NHL games and one AHL contest with the Vancouver Canucks organization last season — scoring a single goal while averaging 13:45 TOI per game.

After Dermott sustained a concussion during last pre-season, he made his season debut on December 29. Unfortunately, his return bid lasted less than a month as he continued to experience concussion-like symptoms before being shut down for good near the end of January.

Dermott, who became an unrestricted free agent after Vancouver chose not to tender him this summer, has 14 goals and 55 points while averaging 15:49 of ice time over 279 regular-season NHL games with the Canucks and Maple Leafs. He's posted two goals and three assists in 22 career Stanley Cup playoff games.

Rangers ink Miller to two-year extension

The New York Rangers signed defenseman K'Andre Miller to a two-year contract extension, the team announced on Tuesday. Multiple reports indicate the deal carries an average annual value of just under $3.9 million.

Miller, 23, established career-highs in goals (nine) and assists (34) in 2022-23 while logging an average of 22 minutes per night over 79 games.

The native of Minnesota was originally drafted by the Rangers with the 22nd-overall pick in 2018.

Canadiens sign Newhook to 4-year extension

The Montreal Canadiens have locked up one of the key pieces of their offseason, agreeing to a four-year contract with center Alex Newhook, the team announced on Tuesday. The deal carries an average annual value of $2.9 million.

Newhook was a restricted free agent coming off his entry-level deal.

Montreal acquired Newhook from the Colorado Avalanche on June 27 in exchange for two 2023 draft picks and defenseman Gianni Fairbrother.

Newhook, 22, has registered 27 goals and 66 points in 159 career games after being selected with the 16th overall pick of the 2019 NHL Draft. He's coming off a 2022-23 season in which he scored 14 goals and 16 assists in 82 games for the Avalanche.

Tarasenko considering options

The New York Post's Larry Brooks has reported that Vladimir Tarasenko rejected a multi-year contract offer worth $5.5 million annually from the Carolina Hurricanes before changing agents last week. Brooks also reported that Tarasenko would have like to stay with the New York Rangers, but the latter has not made the Russian forward an offer.

Brooks believes the Hurricanes are still a frontrunner to land Tarasenko, and adds that the Ottawa Senators could be a player once they find a trade partner for Alex DeBrincat. The New York Islanders have reportedly shown interest as well, but are likely waiting for the DeBrincat situation to get sorted out before making an offer.

Devils interested in Gibson

Brooks has also reported that the New Jersey Devils are "sniffing around" Anaheim Ducks goalie John Gibson, who reportedly wants out of SoCal. The Devils currently ice a tandem of Vitek Vanecek and Akira Schmid, and are weighing whether the tandem can carry them in a deep playoff run, according to Brooks.

New Jersey would need the Ducks to retain part of Gibson's salary for a potential deal to work, as well as throw in a player or two — most likely parting ways with one of their goalies.

Fedotov does not honour contract with Flyers, signs KHL deal

Russian goaltender and Philadelphia Flyers prospect Ivan Fedotov has reportedly signed a two-year deal with CSKA Moscow of the KHL, making him the first player to not honour his NHL contract since the NHL dissolved the memorandum of understanding between the two leagues in March of 2022.

Fedotov was selected by the Flyers in the seventh round of the 2015 NHL Draft and signed a one-year contract with Philadelphia in May 2022. However, the contract was tolled from last season to the upcoming season, meaning that it is now due to expire next July.

NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly has stated that, "If Ivan Fedotov plays in the KHL, it will be contrary to his contractual obligations to the Philadelphia Flyers." This saga is especially pertinent after the Flyers drafted highly-touted Russian prospect Matvei Michkov in the 2023 draft. Michkov is expected to come over to North America when his contract with SKA Saint Petersburg ends in 2026.

Last July, Fedotov was reportedly detained in Russia for allegedly evading military service by signing a NHL contract.

Kings extend Anze Kopitar

The Los Angeles Kings signed captain Anze Kopitar to a two-year, $14-million contract extension on Thursday. The deal takes Kopitar through the 2025-26 season.

Kopitar recently completed his 17th NHL season, all of which have come as a member of the Kings. He led the team in scoring with 74 points (28 goals, 46 assists) and suited up for all 82 games.

The native of Slovenia was instrumental in helping the Kings win Stanley Cup championships in 2012 and 2014 and is all over the franchise's all-time leaderboards in just about every category. He was drafted 11th overall by the Kings in 2005.

Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar (11) celebrates a goal. (James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports)

22 players file for salary arbitration

Twenty-two NHL players filed for salary arbitration on Wednesday, headlined by Maple Leafs goaltender Ilya Samsonov and Seattle Kraken defenseman Vince Dunn. The hearings will be held between July 20 and Aug. 4.

Salary arbitration is a tool NHL teams and certain restricted free agents can use to settle contract disputes. Teams and players each present a salary for the upcoming season to a neutral third party and argue their case accordingly.

After hearing the respective cases, the arbitrator determines what the player will make. If the team declines the arbitrator's decision, the player becomes an unrestricted free agent.

A player cannot receive less than 85% of their salary from the previous year.

Here's a list of the 22 NHL players that have filed for salary arbitration. Hearings will be held July 20-Aug. 4. pic.twitter.com/4VcDMZoeIe — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) July 5, 2023

Karlsson trade proving tough to pull off, as expected

The Athletic's Rob Rossi reported on Tuesday that trade talks around Norris Trophy winner Erik Karlsson remain at a standstill as teams close in on the Sharks superstar.

The Pittsburgh Penguins seem to be one of the frontrunners at the moment, as both management and Karlsson are interested in seeing a deal be completed, according to Rossi.

Rossi says the Sharks are comfortable waiting for the best possible offer, however, as they feel they have good leverage in these negotiations.

The Carolina Hurricanes were reported to be heavily involved in trade talks for Karlsson as well.

Bouchard likely getting bridge deal

The Edmonton Oilers' biggest piece of business this offseason might be re-signing promising defenseman Evan Bouchard after the 23-year-old put up his second consecutive 40-point season.

On the latest edition of 32 Thoughts, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported that Bouchard and the Oilers may be closing in on a two-year bridge deal in the $3.5-$4 million range.

Edmonton also has to re-sign forward Ryan McLeod, who broke through as a valuable bottom-six contributor last season with 23 points in 57 games.

Tarasenko linked to Hurricanes; Dumba to Coyotes?

Dynamic forward Vladimir Tarasenko appeared to be closing in on a short-term contract with the Hurricanes, but that has yet to be made official as of this writing — and it's unclear exactly what the hold up or issue is.

On Wednesday afternoon, Bally Sports' Andy Strickland reported that Tarasenko to Carolina might not be a done deal quite yet.

Tarasenko still considering multiple options. — Andy Strickland (@andystrickland) July 5, 2023

Elliotte Friedman also reported on Wednesday that Tarasenko is now represented by JP Barry and Pat Brisson of CAA. What that means for his free agency is unclear.

Vladimir Tarasenko has new representation: JP Barry & Pat Brisson of CAA. What this means is no deal in place with any team, but process re-sets today. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 5, 2023

Dumba, meanwhile, could be a target for the Coyotes, according to Friedman, who did not rule out another destination but maintained that Arizona is holding out hope it can secure the 28-year-old's services.

"Matt Dumba has not signed yet, I think this could be where he ends up," Friedman said.

Follow along here with our tracker and live blog for all the latest signings, rumors, trades and more.

Full list of major NHL free agent signings: