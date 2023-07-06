NHL free agency 2023 tracker: Kings sign Kopitar to $14M extension

Follow along for the latest signings, news, rumors, trades and more from NHL free-agency season.

The NHL free agency period opened on July 1 and teams wasted little time bolstering their rosters for 2023-24 and beyond.

This year's class wasn't one of the most loaded ones in recent memory, but still featured a number of impact players including Dmitry Orlov (2-year, $15.5-million deal with Hurricanes), Ryan O'Reilly (4-year, $18-million contract with Predators, Tyler Bertuzzi (1-year, $5.5-million deal with Maple Leafs) and others who found new homes amid a strange landscape featuring plenty of short-term contracts for some pretty big-name players.

With the draft in the rearview, only a couple of impact free agents left (Patrick Kane and Vladimir Tarasenko) and the cap situations much more clear for many clubs, attention will now mostly shift to the trade market and the few gems available there.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar (11) celebrates a goal. (James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports)

Kings extend Anze Kopitar

The Los Angeles Kings signed captain Anze Kopitar to a two-year, $14-million contract extension on Thursday. The deal takes Kopitar through the 2025-26 season.

Kopitar recently completed his 17th NHL season, all of which have come as a member of the Kings. He led the team in scoring with 74 points (28 goals, 46 assists) and suited up for all 82 games.

The native of Slovenia was instrumental in helping the Kings win Stanley Cup championships in 2012 and 2014 and is all over the franchise's all-time leaderboards in just about every category. He was drafted 11th overall by the Kings in 2005.

Red Wings to terminate Philip Zadina's contract ... at his request

Detroit placed Filip Zadina on unconditional waivers on Thursday as both parties mutually agreed to a contract termination, according to Daily Faceoff's Frank Seravalli.

Hearing #LGRW will place Filip Zadina on unconditional waivers at 12 noon ET today for purposes of mutual contract termination.



Zadina is foregoing the $4.56 million remaining on his deal, seeking a fresh start elsewhere. Huge courage to bet on himself. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) July 6, 2023

It's certainly a bold move for Zadina, who signed a three-year, $5.48-million contract with the Red Wings prior to last season. He'll forego nearly all of that in hopes of reviving his career with another franchise.

Zadina, a once highly-touted prospect, was selected No. 6 overall by Detroit in 2018 but has never really found his footing at the NHL level while trudging through a rebuild with the Red Wings for his entire career so far. Once Zadina clears waivers, the 23-year-old is free to sign wherever he wants.

22 players file for salary arbitration

Twenty-two NHL players filed for salary arbitration on Wednesday, headlined by Maple Leafs goaltender Ilya Samsonov and Seattle Kraken defenseman Vince Dunn. The hearings will be held between July 20 and Aug. 4.

Salary arbitration is a tool NHL teams and certain restricted free agents can use to settle contract disputes. Teams and players each present a salary for the upcoming season to a neutral third party and argue their case accordingly.

After hearing the respective cases, the arbitrator determines what the player will make. If the team declines the arbitrator's decision, the player becomes an unrestricted free agent.

A player cannot receive less than 85% of their salary from the previous year.

Here's a list of the 22 NHL players that have filed for salary arbitration. Hearings will be held July 20-Aug. 4. pic.twitter.com/4VcDMZoeIe — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) July 5, 2023

DeBrincat sweepstakes down to pair of teams

Alex DeBrincat is likely headed to either Detroit or Long Island, according to Sportsnet's Jeff Marek, as the Red Wings and Islanders have reportedly emerged as the front-runners to land the skilled forward's services.

While DeBrincat's contract does not include a no-trade clause, he will have some say into where he's dealt, as his new team would look to ink the 25-year-old to a long-term contract and will want to know they can do that before sending any assets Ottawa's way.

DeBrincat has a qualifying offer for $9 million for 2023-24, but Ottawa intends to take the forward to arbitration if he is to remain with the team for next season.

With NHL free agency in full swing, Alex DeBrincat is one of a few impact players still available via the trade market. (Getty)

Karlsson trade proving tough to pull off, as expected

The Athletic's Rob Rossi reported on Tuesday that trade talks around Norris Trophy winner Erik Karlsson remain at a standstill as teams close in on the Sharks superstar.

The Pittsburgh Penguins seem to be one of the frontrunners at the moment, as both management and Karlsson are interested in seeing a deal be completed, according to Rossi.

Rossi says the Sharks are comfortable waiting for the best possible offer, however, as they feel they have good leverage in these negotiations.

The Carolina Hurricanes were reported to be heavily involved in trade talks for Karlsson as well.

Bouchard likely getting bridge deal

The Edmonton Oilers' biggest piece of business this offseason might be re-signing promising defenseman Evan Bouchard after the 23-year-old put up his second consecutive 40-point season.

On the latest edition of 32 Thoughts, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported that Bouchard and the Oilers may be closing in on a two-year bridge deal in the $3.5-$4 million range.

Edmonton also has to re-sign forward Ryan McLeod, who broke through as a valuable bottom-six contributor last season with 23 points in 57 games.

Tarasenko linked to Hurricanes; Dumba to Coyotes?

Dynamic forward Vladimir Tarasenko appeared to be closing in on a short-term contract with the Hurricanes, but that has yet to be made official as of this writing — and it's unclear exactly what the hold up or issue is.

On Wednesday afternoon, Bally Sports' Andy Strickland reported that Tarasenko to Carolina might not be a done deal quite yet.

Tarasenko still considering multiple options. — Andy Strickland (@andystrickland) July 5, 2023

Elliotte Friedman also reported on Wednesday that Tarasenko is now represented by JP Barry and Pat Brisson of CAA. What that means for his free agency is unclear.

Vladimir Tarasenko has new representation: JP Barry & Pat Brisson of CAA. What this means is no deal in place with any team, but process re-sets today. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 5, 2023

Dumba, meanwhile, could be a target for the Coyotes, according to Friedman, who did not rule out another destination but maintained that Arizona is holding out hope it can secure the 28-year-old's services.

"Matt Dumba has not signed yet, I think this could be where he ends up," Friedman said.

Follow along here with our tracker and live blog for all the latest signings, rumors, trades and more.

Live Updates Y

Y

Y

Y

Y

Y

Y

Y

Y

Y Show more

Full list of major NHL free agent signings: