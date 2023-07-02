NHL free agency 2023: Maple Leafs sign Tyler Bertuzzi to 1-year deal

The Maple Leafs have landed the biggest fish in the free agency pond, inking Tyler Bertuzzi to a one-year deal.

The Toronto Maple Leafs have arguably made the splash of the offseason so far, securing top free agent Tyler Bertuzzi to a one-year, $5.5 million contract.

🖊 We’ve signed forward Tyler Bertuzzi to a one-year contract pic.twitter.com/T8PLhhOqRP — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) July 2, 2023

Bertuzzi registered 30 points in 50 games last season, split between the Detroit Red Wings and Boston Bruins. The 28-year-old had his best season in 2021-22, scoring 30 goals and accumulating 62 points in 68 games.

The contract includes a no-movement clause and a maximum signing bonus of $4.725 million, with the salary coming in at $775,000, according to PuckPedia.

Bertuzzi joins a group of Toronto newcomers that includes bruising forward Ryan Reaves and offensive defenceman John Klingberg.